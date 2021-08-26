Entertainment calendar for Aug. 27-Sept. 2 includes the state fair, free concerts and more

Friday
Concerts
Fission Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. This jazz fusion group aims to push the envelope by synthesizing elements of genres like hip-hop, electronic, djent, rock and bebop. Admission is free.
End of Summer Celebration, 7-9 p.m., Rockbrook Village, Omaha. The event will feature a free outdoor concert with the Steve Raybine Band. A fireworks show will follow.
Theater
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Bargains For You On 92, over 30 towns along Nebraska Highway 92. Bargains For You is organized similar to city-wide garage sales, but includes over 30 towns. In addition to garage sales, vendors can also include antique dealers, direct sale vendors, re-furbishers, crafters, bake sales, club or organization fundraisers, brick-and-mortar stores, food trucks and junkers.
Opening of the Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. The fair will continue through Sept. 6. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp and burgers. Everyone is welcome.
Millard Days, 5 p.m. to midnight, Andersen Park, Omaha. There will be a carnival, beer garden and live music by Lemon Fresh Day.
Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. This event includes an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, food, games and entertainment. Admission is free.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Sweetstock, noon to 9:30 p.m., Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Sweetstock will feature Shaggy, TLC, 98 Degrees, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, O Town, LFO C+C Music Factory, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and The ReUnion of Souls. It will be co-hosted by NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and Brian McFayden from MTV’s TRL. Advance general admission tickets are $85 while VIP tickets are $175. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.sweetstock.com. Day-of-show tickets will be $110 for general admission and $200 for VIP.
The City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert and Fireworks Show, 6-10:15 p.m., Memorial Park, Omaha. Elvis Costello and The Imposters will headline the concert with co-headliner Wyclef Jean also performing. The fireworks finale is set for 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Theater
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Bargains For You On 92, over 30 towns along Nebraska Highway 92. Bargains For You is organized similar to city-wide garage sales, but includes over 30 towns. In addition to garage sales, vendors can also include antique dealers, direct sale vendors, re-furbishers, crafters, bake sales, club or organization fundraisers, brick-and-mortar stores, food trucks and junkers.
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Thinking Money for Kids exhibit kick-off event, 10 a.m., Blair Public Library and Technology Center. The 1,000-square-foot exhibit will be on display through Sept. 18. This is a multimedia, interactive exhibit using games and activities with a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values.
Kick’n It in the Stix, 11 a.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. The 3rd annual vintage motor fair is sponsored by The Headliners Car Club. The car show is for 1985 and older autos and motorcycles only. The entry fee is $20 for autos and $10 for motorcycles. Admission to the fair is free to the public. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at noon. The event also will include food trucks, mini bike races, vendors and swap meet, pin-up contest, attractions, live music, auction and raffle items.
Millard Days, 11 a.m. to midnight, Andersen Park, Omaha. Activities will include a parade, carnival, beer garden, and live music by Last Minute Band.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early or stay open later depending on business. A Husker game day tailgate will begin at 11 a.m., prior to kickoff at noon.
Sunday
Theater
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Midwest Collectible Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385, 6005 Grover St., Omaha. This show will feature 6,000 square feet of new and vintage pop culture collectibles, from Star Wars and Star Trek to LEGO and Marvel superhero comic books, posters, action figures, sculptural art, model kits, vintage toys, books, games and more. Admission is free.
Millard Days, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Andersen Park, Omaha. Activities will include horseshoes, a carnival, family fun and safety day, kids tractor pull, and ice cream social.
4th Annual Charity Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Duncan Aviation, Lincoln. The registration fee is $20 per vehicle. There will be awards in 15 categories. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Nebraska.
Pop-Up Art Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. Several different vendors will be selling everything from paintings, to soap, to jewelry. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early or stay open later depending on business.
Monday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $6 Monday through Thursday. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $6 Monday through Thursday. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $6 Monday through Thursday. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Sept. 2
Concerts
Brantley Gilbert, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $40.25 to $70.25 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $6 Monday through Thursday. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for taco and burger night. Everyone is welcome.