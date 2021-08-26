Entertainment calendar for Aug. 27-Sept. 2 includes the state fair, free concerts and more

Theater

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Bargains For You On 92, over 30 towns along Nebraska Highway 92. Bargains For You is organized similar to city-wide garage sales, but includes over 30 towns. In addition to garage sales, vendors can also include antique dealers, direct sale vendors, re-furbishers, crafters, bake sales, club or organization fundraisers, brick-and-mortar stores, food trucks and junkers.

Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Thinking Money for Kids exhibit kick-off event, 10 a.m., Blair Public Library and Technology Center. The 1,000-square-foot exhibit will be on display through Sept. 18. This is a multimedia, interactive exhibit using games and activities with a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values.