Friday
Concerts
Cornhusker Marching Band’s annual exhibition performance, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The performance will include a preview of the first halftime show of the football season, favorite Husker songs and a “drill down” contest in which band members follow rapid marching instructions to try to be the last person on the field. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can enter through gates 3 and 11 starting at 6 p.m. Following the exhibition, incoming freshmen at Nebraska will participate in a tunnel walk and gather for a photo on the “N” at midfield.
7th Annual Opera Outdoors, 7 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. This free concert is feature some of opera’s greatest hits.
Theater
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $12 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
Omaha Fire Fest, 5-11 p.m., Miller’s Landing, Omaha’s Riverfront. The festival will feature fire performers and dancing, fire art, water fire features, chili cook-off, entertainment, food, craft beer, market place and kidzone. Tickets will be $20 at the door.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Playing with Fire Summer Concert Series, 4:30-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
2nd Annual Calvin Crest Family Fun Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camp Calvin Crest, south of Fremont. Activities will include a fun run/walk, music, yard games, kids’ fun run, Tai Chi, outdoor worship, guided nature hike, barbecue lunch, swimming, bingo, camp tour, organized camp games, silent auction, bounce house, dunk tank, crafts, hayrack rides and more.
Midlands Renaissance Revel & Pirate Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, just outside of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event will include professional performers, a parade, entertainment groups, artisan merchant market, hands-on activities and a food court. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-15 and free for kids 4 and under.
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $12 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
Opening of “Everyday People: The Art of James E. Ransome” exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. This exhibition, which will be on display through Feb. 9, will include picture book illustrations celebrating inspiring stories of unknown characters, as well as individuals who made history, like Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass and Louis Armstrong. Admission is free.
Arts Block Party, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Omaha Conservatory of Music, Omaha Community Playhouse and Omaha Academy of Ballet. There will be live music and performances, interactive demonstrations for the kids, food trucks, free class drop-ins and raffle prizes. All three organizations will be open to the public. Admission is free.
“Researching Your Steamboat and Pioneer Ancestors,” 10:30 a.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, near Missouri Valley, Iowa. The presenter will be Kassie Nelson, an independent historian and professional genealogist. Everyone is welcome.
Midwest Pirate Fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for kids ages 3-12.
3rd Annual Mav Motorshow, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. The event will include exotic cars, show cars and classic cars with awards for best of show and class, along with show and shine cars. Admission is free.
Votes for Women Free Family Fun Day, 1-4 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Omaha. The event will feature a scavenger hunt, crafts, pop up readings and more. Admission is free.
Great Nebraska Brew Bash, 2-8 p.m., Sarpy County Fairgrounds, Springfield. The event will feature 80 breweries, distilleries and cideries along with a bike ride, run, food truck rally, live music and local vendors. More information and tickets are available at www.greatnebraskabrewbash.com.
Omaha Fire Fest, 3-11 p.m., Miller’s Landing, Omaha’s Riverfront. The festival will feature fire performers and dancing, fire art, water fire features, chili cook-off, entertainment, food, craft beer, market place and kidzone. Tickets will be $20 at the door.
Fish Fry, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. The menu will include fish, coleslaw and fries. Bring your own beverages. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets may be purchased from any club member or at the door. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday
Concerts
Tara Vaughan presents “She Rocks,” 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The show is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. A single adult membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25. Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Theater
“Sweat,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Rotary Club Fly-in Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Boy Scout Troop 104 will be serving a breakfast of pancakes and sausages. There will be face painting and balloons from 9-11 a.m. along with helicopters and classic cars. All proceeds will be used to fund area youth activities.
Midwest Collectible Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385, 6005 Grover St., Omaha. Admission is free.
Midlands Renaissance Revel & Pirate Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, just outside of Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event will include professional performers, a parade, entertainment groups, artisan merchant market, hands-on activities and a food court. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-15 and free for kids 4 and under.
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $12 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
Midwest Pirate Fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for kids ages 3-12.
Valley Days Car & Craft Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Valley.
World Fest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to learn about other cultures and traditions around the world. Activities are included with regular museum admission.
“No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder,” 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Charlotte Endorf along with her husband, Kevin, will bring to life the many accomplishments of Grace Snyder. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided after the program. For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694.
Monday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $6 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $6 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $6 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo stays open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Zoo admission is $13.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Summer Movie Night featuring “Space Jam,” 6:45 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Aug. 29
Theater
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska State Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Grand Island. Admission is $6 for ages 13-59, $5 for ages 60 and over, $3 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.