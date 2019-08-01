Friday
Theater
Opening of “Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. This live concert experience covers everything from The Beach Boys to Billy Joel. This summer’s show features an all-new set list and introduces the Pop Rock Orchestra, a 15-piece lineup of all-star musicians. The production will continue through Aug. 18. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include the swine show, companion animal show, dog show, livestock judging contest, watermelon feed, baseball games, carnival, beer garden, Exotic Animal Encounters, co-ed softball tournament, pony rides, North Bend Community Band performance, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power Demonstrations, concert featuring Hairball with Sheila Greenland, UFFDA comedy skits, and music by the Dylan Bloom Band.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H rabbit show, 4-H and FFA beef show, 4-H poultry show, face painting, carnival rides and games, and concert featuring Dylan Scott and Bucka Rose.
133rd Annual American Philatelic Society StampShow/National Topical Stamp Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The show, which continues through Sunday, offers shopping, seminars, exhibits and entertaining activities that also educate. There will be over 75 dealers, over 800 frames of exhibits and three of America’s rarest postal items. Admission is free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Secrets and Mysteries Family Night at the Museum, 5:30-8 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitors are encouraged to come in disguise for an evening of sleuthing and detecting. Admission is free.
Starlight Movie featuring “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” 9:15 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
Concerts
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss, 6:30 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. The show is rain or shine. Tickets start at $49 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” 10:30 a.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. The musical will be performed by participants of the 7th Annual Summer Musical Camp. This free performance is open to the public and will be general admission seating.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include a mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, beef show, rabbit show, beer garden, bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, child identification program, chainsaw artist, tractor rides, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power demonstrations, pony rides, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Exotic Animal Encounters, watermelon feed, face painting/balloon artist, kiddie tractor pull, barbecue, baseball games, carnival, beer/wine tasting, demolition derby & tough trucks, music by “8cho Brass Band” and The Francis Brothers.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H swine show, Clover Kids show, kids’ pedal pull, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, face painting, livestock round robin showmanship, 4-H family livestock judging contest, carnival rides and games, and MATTPA truck and tractor pull.
Family Fun Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The indoor carnival will include jugglers, face painting, carnival-style games and bounce houses. The carnival is included with general admission to the museum.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, near Fort Calhoun. This special bicentennial event, which will emphasize the relationship between Native Americans and Fort Atkinson’s military, will include special speakers and a traveling Smithsonian exhibit. The 16-panel exhibit includes art, photography and essays. The park’s special guests will provide historical interpretation along with Fort Atkinson’s living history interpreters. Presentations are free to attend, though visitors will need a park entry permit to enter the park.
National Root Beer Float Day celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Each visitor will receive a ticket for one root beer float during museum hours. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests also will have a chance to participate in fun activities at the museum’s Platform to learn the science behind the foamy float.
Historic aircraft tours and rides, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., TAC Air, Eppley Airfield, Omaha. C-47 “That’s All, Brother” and C-53 “D-Day Doll” flew missions during the Invasion of Normandy. Visitors will be able to view the aircraft up close, purchase rides in the aircraft and tour the airplanes when the aircraft are not flying. The event is free and open to the public. Rides will be offered for an additional fee.
133rd Annual American Philatelic Society StampShow/National Topical Stamp Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is free.
Open house/open studios, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha. Guests are invited to celebrate the work of the summer artists-in-residence and curator-in-residence; participate in an all-ages, hands-on art activity; view the current exhibition; and enjoy free ice cream courtesy of Ted & Wally’s. Admission is free.
Going Buggy!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Visitors are invited to check out bug displays, learn about the important role in nature that bugs play and participate in buggy crafts. Event activities are free with paid park admission.
Haymarket Park BeerFest, 6 p.m., Haymarket Park, Lincoln. VIP ticket holders get in at 4:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $40. Standard advance tickets are $20 while day-of standard tickets will be $30. Tickets are limited to the first 1,000 purchased. To purchase tickets, visit www.haymarketpark.com/beerfest/.
Sunday
Concerts
Heartland of America Band – Raptor, 7:30 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. The U.S. Air Force ensemble, Raptor, will cover a variety of genres. Admission is free.
Parsonsfield, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Parsonsfield is a folk-rock band known for rich harmonies, vibrant songwriting and energetic live shows. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include the Purple Ribbon Run, pancake feed, community church service, chainsaw artist, classic/out of field tractor pull, beer garden, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power demonstrations, baseball finals, round robin showmanship, pony rides, co-ed softball, parade, barbecue, kid zone animal auction, beer garden, Pioneer Farm Family & Good Neighbor Award presentations, Mark Poppe Memorial Scholarship presentation, wood carving auction, and free family show featuring comedian/magician Gayle Becwar.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the craft fair/farmers market, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award recognition and 4-H livestock sale.
Arrival of Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Steam Locomotive, 9:30 a.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. The steam locomotive is scheduled to depart Fremont at 10:15 a.m. Running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, near Fort Calhoun. This special bicentennial event, which will emphasize the relationship between Native Americans and Fort Atkinson’s military, will include special speakers and a traveling Smithsonian exhibit. The 16-panel exhibit includes art, photography and essays. The park’s special guests will provide historical interpretation along with Fort Atkinson’s living history interpreters. Presentations are free to attend, though visitors will need a park entry permit to enter the park.
Historic aircraft tours and rides, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., TAC Air, Eppley Airfield, Omaha. C-47 “That’s All, Brother” and C-53 “D-Day Doll” flew missions during the Invasion of Normandy. Visitors will be able to view the aircraft up close, purchase rides in the aircraft and tour the airplanes when the aircraft are not flying. The event is free and open to the public. Rides will be offered for an additional fee.
133rd Annual American Philatelic Society StampShow/National Topical Stamp Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is free.
54th Annual Neihardt Day, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., John G. Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft. This outdoor event is free and open to the public. It will include vendors, food, speakers, music and opportunities to look through the museum, view the sculptures and other fine artwork, and more. Lunch will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The program begins at 1:30 p.m.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
National Night Out, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Fremont. The Kiwanis Club is sponsoring this family-friendly night of fun. There will be games and other activities; an opportunity to meet police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and Nebraska State Patrolman, and visit with your friends, neighbors, community members and organizations.
Tuesday
Concerts
JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
National Night Out, 6-8 p.m., North Bend City Park. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the North Bend Fire Department will be sponsoring the family event. There will be food, games and a chance to meet the deputies and firefighters.
Wednesday
Events
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo stays open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Zoo admission is $13.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Aug. 8
Concerts
16th Annual Vibes at Village Pointe Summer Concert Series featuring Lemon Fresh Day, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha.
Jazz on the Green featuring Marcos & Sabor, 7:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with pre-show music followed by the main act at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.