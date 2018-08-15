Friday
Concerts
10th annual Maha Music Festival, 5 p.m. to midnight, Aksarben Village, Omaha. General admission tickets at the gate are $45.
Cornhusker Marching Band’s annual exhibition, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. The performance will include a preview of the first halftime show of the 2018 football season, favorite Husker songs and a “drill down” contest in which band members follow rapid marching instructions to try to be the last person on the field. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can enter through gates 2 and 11 starting at 6 p.m.
Theater
Opening of “Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production, which continues through Sept. 16, contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticket |omaha.com.
Events
22nd Annual Capital City Ribfest, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Parking, Lincoln. Admission is $5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 5 p.m. to close, admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 5-11 p.m., St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. The three-day festival will feature authentic Greek music, folk dancing in full Greek dress, homemade Greek cuisine, a Greek boutique, pastries, pony rides, face painting and more. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children (12 and under), military and students.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be available. Pink Stingray, featuring Mike Semrad Sr. and Jerry Stingley, will play from 7-10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Archbishop Bergan Booster Club Hotdog Cookout, 6 p.m., Heedum Field, Fremont. The cookout will be followed by the football scrimmage at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Concerts
10th annual Maha Music Festival, noon to midnight, Aksarben Village, Omaha. General admission tickets at the gate are $80.
Jazz & R&B Festival featuring Walter Beasley, noon to 10 p.m., Levi Carter Park Pavilion, Omaha. This family-friendly event will feature food vendors and 10 hours of live entertainment. General admission tickets are $40.
Musical improve with Matt Geiler, 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Geiler’s live appearances are off-the-cuff concerts of humorous songs made up from audience suggestions. Admission is $20.
Big Red Singers Exhibition, 7:30 p.m., Kimball Recital Hall, University of Nebraska Lincoln. The ensemble’s repertoire is chosen from a wide variety of popular music as well as from Broadway. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Theater
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticket omaha.com.
Events
14th Annual Nebraska Artifact Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Seward County Fairgrounds, Harvest Hall, Seward. There will be 100 tables of prehistoric artifacts on display from seven Great Plains states. The show is sponsored by the Nebraska Archaeological Society. Adult admission is $5 and children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Tractors, Trucks, Trains and Planes, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln Airport. Kids and adults can climb all over and inside the 30-plus vehicles that will be on display, along with learning from the drivers, pilots and others on site. Admission is $8. Children under 18 months will be admitted free.
Nebraska Fish and Fishing, 11 a.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, shelter behind park office. Participants will learn about Nebraska fish, practice casting and make a fish print. A park entry permit is required. For more information, call 402-727-2922 or email bobbi.holm@nebraska.gov.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children (12 and under), military and students.
22nd Annual Capital City Ribfest, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Parking, Lincoln. Admission is $5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 5 p.m. to close, admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.
Hog roast, 5 p.m., Pop’s Pizza, 980 County Road W, Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont. Food will be served as long as supplies last. Cost is $10 per person and tickets may be purchased at Pop’s or at the door with all proceeds going to the Hope Center for Kids-Fremont. Live music will be provided, starting at 8 p.m., by the Breezeway band. The group plays beach music.
Nebraska Football Fan Day, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. Fan Day is annually the best opportunity for fans to meet and greet the Nebraska football players, coaches and staff before kickoff. Fans will be able to enter Memorial Stadium through Gates 3 (SW) and 24 (SE) with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Autograph cards with a full 2018 roster, a Coach Scott Frost card with a laser-printed signature and 2018 team posters and other items will be available for fans. Parking will be available for fans in lots on campus around Memorial Stadium for a charge of $5.
Sunday
Concerts
Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring Holy Rocka Rollaz, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Auditorium. FMES memberships are $50 for adults, $25 for students and $110 for families. For more information, call 402-941-6061.
“Fun Home,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
25th Annual All-Corvette Show, 8 a.m., West Gate Bank Center, 6003 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln. Registration is from 8-11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
6th Annual Pontiac-Oakland-GMC Show & Shine, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Restore a Muscle Car, 11850 N. 56th St., Lincoln. Donation of a non-perishable food item for the Lincoln Food Bank is recommended.
Vintage Wheels at the Fort, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 30th and Fort streets, Omaha. The event will include live entertainment, free rides in vintage wheels, free admission to the General Crook House Museum and refreshments available for purchase. Admission is free.
Worldfest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to learn about other cultures through music, food and crafts during Worldfest. Sunday’s locations include Braunschweig, Germany; Siauliai, Lithuania; and Yantai, China. Admission is $13 for adults and children, $12 for seniors, and free for children under 24 months.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, noon to 7 p.m., St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children (12 and under), military and students.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Concerts
The Smashing Pumpkins, 7 p.m., CenturyLink Center Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $128 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Summer Super Hero Movie Series featuring “Black Panther,” 6 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. Admission is free.
House Hunters Free Screening Party, 7-10 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. The public is invited to hang out with the Fry family and their Realtor Ethan Brown as they watch the Papillion family’s episode on the big screen at SumTur Amphitheater. Activities and tailgating start at 7 p.m. with the 30-minute House Hunters episode airing at 9 p.m. The concession stand will be open.
Wednesday
Theater
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Wild Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and stays open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday through August. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Admission is $9.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $8.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Aug. 23
Concerts
American Idol Live! 2018, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The Top 7 will be live on stage, including the 2018 American Idol winner. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. The relaxed evening will include drinks, food trucks and wildlife. Admission to the 21-and-over event will be $15.