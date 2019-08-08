Friday
Concerts
Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $92 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Dress like a gnome, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Cost of admission will be waived for every gnome who visits the garden in full gnome apparel.
Opening of “Convergence on Paper: Printmaking and Photography from Piranesi to Pop” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln. This exhibition presents selected instances when printmaking and photography are in dialogue with one another. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 31. Admission is free.
Valley Days, 5 p.m. to midnight, Valley. Activities will include a beer garden, sips and sounds at Brew Coffee House and Tasting Room, and a street dance featuring music by Blackjack.
Back-to-School Bash, 5-9 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Visitors are invited to watch the dinosaur move, “We’re Back,” on the big screen at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; jump into the Jurassic bounce house; get their face painted to look like their favorite dinosaur; check out the food trucks; explore the museum’s current traveling exhibition; and meet Runza Rex. This event is open to the public and regular museum admission applies.
Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, 5-11 p.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, east of downtown Elkhorn. The festival will feature a Nebraska Wine Showcase, hot air balloons, food, live entertainment and a kids zone. Hot air balloons will launch at 7 p.m. (weather permitting) and will be illuminated at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children 6-12. Tickets that include wine tastings will be $19 at the gate.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
CultureCon Music Festival, 2-11 p.m., Riverwest Park, Elkhorn. The festival will feature some of Nebraska’s top talent along with national acts, community vendors and more. The show will feature two stages – one for artists/performers and one for DJs. Tickets start at $25.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Valley Days, 7 a.m., Valley. Activities will include a pancake breakfast, fun run, parade, lunch in the park, fire department water fight, free swimming, kids zone, Wildlife Encounters, drop-a-cop dunk tank, food trucks, beer garden, school reunion, music by Wild Valley, teen dance, street dance featuring music by Taxi Driver, and fireworks.
13th Annual Nazarene Nationals Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 N. Johnson Road, Fremont.
Behind the Scenes, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Join the museum’s curators as they take guests on a journey through the museum’s archives. The presentation will focus on Nebraska and the Cold War with planning for Civil Defense. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children.
Prague Czech Heritage Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague. The day will include an accordion jamboree, Czech dinners, Prague Czech coronation, state and regional Czech queens, music, dancing and a parade.
Sunken Gardens Tour, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunken Gardens, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The theme is plants. Investigate activities are designed for children ages 5-10 and are free with regular museum admission.
Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival, 3-11 p.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, east of downtown Elkhorn. The festival will feature a Nebraska Wine Showcase, hot air balloons, food, live entertainment and a kids zone. Hot air balloons will launch at 7 p.m. (weather permitting) and will be illuminated at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children 6-12. Tickets that include wine tastings will be $19 at the gate.
Sunday
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Valley Days, 9 a.m., Valley. Activities will include a car show, craft show, kids zone, dunk tank, antique tractor drive, pedal tractor pull, golf tournament and doggy dip.
One Community Cultural Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Stinson Park, Aksarben Village, Omaha. The event will be a mix of traditional and cultural entertainment as well as contemporary performers. The festival will showcase foods, crafts, arts and the diverse heritage of the region, including Chinese, German, Irish, Native American, Hispanic, Japanese, Vietnamese, African, Indian, Pilipino, Thai and more. Admission is free.
64th Annual Morse Bluff Legion Chicken Dinner, noon to 2 p.m., Morse Bluff Legion Hall. In addition to grilled chicken, there will be polka and community band music, gun and pedal tractor raffles, pie and root beer floats.
9th Annual Mitchell Ostry Show N Shine, noon to 4 p.m., Prague. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. The show will feature all types of motors and wheels, classic and modern. There will be 15 specialty awards.
Girl Scout Night, 5-8 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Admission will be $6 per person for current Girl Scouts and their families, and free for new Girl Scouts who enroll that night. It includes unlimited playground and trampoline and one game of wipeout. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $2. A portion of the proceeds will go back to Service Unit 511.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Concerts
Judah & the Lion, 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo stays open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Zoo admission is $13.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Aug. 15
Concerts
16th Annual Vibes at Village Pointe Summer Concert Series featuring The Personics, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha.
Jazz on the Green featuring Darcy Malone and The Tangle, 7:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with pre-show music followed by the main act at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.