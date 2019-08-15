Friday
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize, “Sweat” is a head-first dive into working class America. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com. The production will continue through Sept. 15.
Events
Opening of “Votes for Women: Nebraska Suffrage Story” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. This exhibit, which will be on display through Jan. 2, looks back at Nebraska’s unique place in the history of the women’s suffrage movement, and some of the many women who broke barriers here. Admission is free.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 5-11 p.m., St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. The festival will include authentic Greek music, folk dancing in full Greek dress, homemade Greek cuisine, a Greek boutique, pastries, pony rides, face painting and more. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under, military and students.
River Fest, 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., American Heroes Park, Bellevue. Activities will include a carnival, vendor fair, food, beer garden, helicopter rides, Hines Glow Entertainment, DJ Chaos and live music.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Class II (Chris Moluf and Jerry Stingley) will play music from 7-10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Community tailgate, 6 p.m., outside of Midland University’s Wikert Event Center, Fremont. The tailgate will be held prior to the start of Midland’s home volleyball game against Grandview University at 7 p.m. First National Bank will serve pulled pork sliders from local business partner, Huey’s Smokehouse Barbeque, to the first 400 guests in attendance at the tailgate event.
Saturday
Concerts
PAW Patrol Live!, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Ryder will need all paws on deck. Tickets start at $21 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
River Fest, 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., American Heroes Park, Bellevue. Activities will include a car show, bags tournament, carnival, vendor fair, food, beer garden, helicopter rides, Hines Glow Entertainment, Green Zone, fireworks and live music.
15th Annual Nebraska Artifact Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Seward County Fairgrounds (Harvest Hall), Seward. There will be up to 100 tables of prehistoric artifacts on display from seven Great Plains states. The non-commercial show is sponsored by the Nebraska Archaeological Society. No buying or selling of antiquities is permitted. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
Tractors, Trucks, Trains & Planes, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln Airport Airfield. Kids and adults can climb all over and inside the 50-plus vehicles that will be on display, along with learning from the drivers, pilots and others on site. Food trucks will be on site. Tickets at the gate will be $10. Children under 18 months will be admitted free.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. The festival will include authentic Greek music, folk dancing in full Greek dress, homemade Greek cuisine, a Greek boutique, pastries, pony rides, face painting and more. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under, military and students.
Vinnie’s 9th Annual Classic Car Show, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wilderness Ridge Golf Course, Lincoln. In addition to cars, there are new classes of motorcycles, tricked-out golf carts and a target golf tournament. Admission is free.
Sunday
Concerts
PAW Patrol Live!, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Ryder will need all paws on deck. Tickets start at $21 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Organist Brett Valliant, 3 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets at the door will be $20.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Sweat,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Vintage Wheels at the Fort, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 30th and Fort streets, Omaha. There will be free admission to the General Crook House Museum, live entertainment, photo opportunity with vintage cars and props, and refreshments available for purchase. Admission is free.
Saunders County Museum Car and Tractor Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo. Sponsored by the Stardusters Car Club, all proceeds will benefit the Saunders County Museum.
World Fest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to learn about other cultures and traditions around the world. Chinese dancers will perform at 12:30 p.m. Activities are included with regular museum admission.
Omaha’s Original Greek Festival, noon to 7 p.m., St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha. The festival will include authentic Greek music, folk dancing in full Greek dress, homemade Greek cuisine, a Greek boutique, pastries, pony rides, face painting and more. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under, military and students.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
WWE Live, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $20 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Events
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo stays open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Zoo admission is $13.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Aug. 22
Theater
“Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-11 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can join the zoo for a relaxed evening of drinks, local food truck cuisine and wildlife.