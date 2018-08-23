Friday
Concerts
Bill Chrastil, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. Chrastil’s high-energy show pays tribute to music legends from the 1950s to 1980s. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont or at www.fremontoperahouse.org.
Theater
“Fun Home,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. “Fun Home” is a story of self-discovery and navigating challenging family dynamics. The production contains adult language and sexual themes. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticket omaha.com.
Opera Outdoors, 7:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Opera Omaha will kick off its season with the sixth annual family-friendly show, featuring a kid zone for all ages. Admission is free.
Events
Opening of the Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. The opening ceremony is set for 10 a.m. with a performance by the Fremont Bergan Band. Admission to the fair is $12 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
1969 Omaha Royals Flashback, 7 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Omaha Storm Chasers players and coaches will wear jerseys modeled after the 1969 Omaha Royals. Fireworks will follow the baseball game. Tickets range from $9 to $26.
Back to Football Bash with Josh Abbott Band, 8 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. This event is for all ages. Tickets start at $15.
Saturday
Concerts
15th Annual Playing with Fire Concert Series, 4:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The park opens at 3:30 p.m. and music will begin at 4:30 p.m. The headliner is Paul Reddick. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Admission is free.
Theater
Events
Calvin Crest 60th Anniversary Fun Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camp Calvin Crest, south of Fremont. The free family fun day will include a fun run/walk, silent auction/raffle prizes, hayrack rides, guided hike, games, face painting, balloon animals and live entertainment.
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island.
Nebraska Brick Days –Lincoln, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This family-friendly LEGO event will feature members of LEGO user groups displaying their custom creations and participating in LEGO-inspired events throughout the weekend. Additional contest events include a mini-fig speed building challenge and a LEGO derby race. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children.
Midwest Pirate Fest, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The festival will feature five stages of unique performances, dozens of pirate costumed characters, an interactive pirate ship, sword play, pirate performers, fencing lessons, shows with fire, treasure hunts and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Children age 2 and under will be admitted free.
Start Your Engines Street Party, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska History Museum. The free street party will celebrate the opening of the museum’s Start Your Engines exhibit. The party will include a car show, DJ, The Gilded Swine food truck, pinewood derby races and all sorts of hands-on activities exploring the science of auto racing.
Beer Amnesty Celebration, 7 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Ragged Company will play at 7 p.m. with a screening of “Back to the Future III” at dusk. There also will be a 100-plus foot slip n slide and other yard games. Admission is free.
Superhero Night + Bands & Brews, 7 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Fans will be able to meet some of their favorite superheroes at the ballpark. Fans also can enjoy drink specials and live music at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar beginning when gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $9 to $26.
Sunday
Concerts
Rob Richards with the Pathfinder Chorus, 3 p.m., Rose Theater, Omaha. The program will showcase the historic Rose Theater’s Wurlitzer theatre pipe organ. Richards has gained worldwide celebrity as a concert and recording artist and is the house organist at Disney’s historic El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. The Pathfinder Chorus, based in Fremont, will be the special guest. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door.
Theater
Events
Fremont Rotary Club Fly-in Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Boy Scout Troop 104 will be serving pancakes and sausages. All proceeds will be used to fund area youth activities.
Mav Motorshow 2018, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. This annual outdoor motor show welcomes anything with a motor in a judged auto show with trophies, along with an interactive children’s area. Admission is free.
HutchFEST 2018, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Downtown Omaha, 11th and Nicholas streets. The event will feature over 250 handmade artisans from all across the Midwest. There also will be local music performances, food trucks, bar stations, over-sized lawn games and more. Admission is $6 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Worldfest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to learn about other cultures through music, food and crafts. The focus will be on Naas, Ireland Xalapa, Mexico and Shizauka, Japan. Admission is $13 for adults and children, $12 for seniors, and free for members and children under 24 months.
Monday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Admission to the fair is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Admission to the fair is $2.
Wednesday
Concerts
Gov’t Mule, 7 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Day-of-show general admission tickets will range from $35 to $40.
Theater
Events
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Admission to the fair is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Wild Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and stays open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday through August. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Admission is $9.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $8.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Aug. 30
Theater
Events
Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island. Admission to the fair is $3.