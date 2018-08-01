Friday
Concerts
Dylan Scott, 10:15 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. The performance will take place following the Storm Chasers game against Las Vegas 51s. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.dylanscottcoun try.com.
Theater
“Oliver,” 7 p.m., Lofte Community Theatre, Manley. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.lofte.org.
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com. Tickets are $35 for groups of 12 or more.
“Finefellow’s Fireworks Folly,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Dodge County Fair, 8 a.m., Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, 4-H swine show, kidZone, 4-H companion animal show, storytime, dog show, 4-H livestock judging contest, watermelon feed, baseball games, carnival, beer garden, Exotic Animal Encounters, co-ed softball tournament, pony rides, North Bend Community Band performance, Bush Tractor Pull, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power Demonstrations, and music by The Dylan Bloom Band.
Lancaster County Super Fair, 8 a.m. to midnight, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $3.
Lincoln Quilters Guild Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lincoln Christian School, 84th Street and Old Cheney Road. Visitors are invited to see hundreds of quilts, participate in demonstrations and lectures, and purchase items at the live quilt auction. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
August Artists’ Reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. The event is free and open to the public.
Family Night, 5-7 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Love on a Leash therapy dogs will be ready to listen to kids read stories. There also will be an icy craft, some model trains featuring refrigerated cars and other partners. The Dodge House, Henry Doorly Zoo and Spielbound Board Game Café all will be at the museum. All ages are welcome. Admission is free.
First Friday Family Night, 5-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. Each family night has a specific theme with activities and costumed characters. Admission is $10.95 for children 18 months to 15 years, $9.95 for 16 years plus, and free for children 0-18 months.
Dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served. Feelin’ Groovy, featuring Norm Greunke and Jim Harms, will play from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave. Fried Pollack, baked Pollack, french fries, cole slaw, bread, soda and water will be served. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. To request a carry out dinner, call 402-721-6112.
Starlight Movie featuring “Early Man,” dusk, SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Gates and concessions open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
Theater
Performance of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 10:30 a.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.
“An Easterner,” 5 p.m. and “Witch of Waverly Wood,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
“Oliver,” 7 p.m., Lofte Community Theatre, Manley. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.lofte.org.
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com. Tickets are $35 for groups of 12 or more.
Events
Dodge County Fair, 7:30 a.m., Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, kidZone, 4-H beef show, 4-H rabbit show, beer garden, Three Rivers bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, chain saw artist, storytime, tractor rides, Milk-tallica Hair Band Baby Contest, pony rides, carnival, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Exotic Animal Encounters, watermelon feed, face painting, balloon artist, kiddie pedal pull, barbecue, baseball games, barbeque contest, beer/wine tasting, karate demo, demolition derby and tough trucks, performance by Mike Geiler, and live music by The Francis Brothers.
Lancaster County Super Fair, 8 a.m. to midnight, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $3.
Lincoln Quilters Guild Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln Christian School, 84th Street and Old Cheney Road. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.
Family Fun Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The event will include make-and-take activities, Wildlife Encounters demonstration, games, a stilt walker, juggler performances, a science demonstration, a spacewalk, face painting and balloon animals. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and active/retired military, and $6 for children (4-12).
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. A TC-135 aircraft from the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue will make a flyover at 12:15 p.m. The Young Spirit Dancers, a troupe of Native American dancers, will perform. A park entry permit is required.
Root Beer Float Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Stop by The Durham Museum to enjoy a free, 8-ounce root beer float at the old-fashioned soda fountain. Museum admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors (62 plus), $7 for children (ages 3-12) and free for children 2 years and under.
River’s Edge Taco Fest, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., River’s Edge Park, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Twenty taco-centric restaurants will offer a wide range of taco creations. The day also will include national and local musical performances, Lucha Libre wrestling matches and Chihuahuas racing. This is a 21 and older event. Tickets at the gate will be $25 (tacos not included).
Beer and Bacon Festival, 6-9 p.m., The Old Mattress Factory Bar and Grill, Omaha. Visitors are invited to tempt their taste buds and join the bacon competition with unlimited samplings of beer and bacon-themed dishes. Admission is $25.
Sunday
Concerts
Lincoln Municipal Band 2018 Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Antelope Park, Lincoln. The theme is On this Date: Famous Anniversaries. Admission is free.
Theater
“Bonnie and Clyde: A New Musical,” 2 p.m., West Point Community Theatre, West Point. For ticket information, visit www.thestagetheater.com or call 402-512-1808.
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com. Tickets are $35 for groups of 12 or more.
“Oliver,” 2 p.m., Lofte Community Theatre, Manley. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.lofte.org.
“An Easterner,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Dodge County Fair, 8 a.m., Scribner. Events will include the purple ribbon run, 4-H pancake feed, kidZone, community church service, chain saw artist, co-ed softball tournament, carnival, beer garden, round robin showmanship, pony rides, parade, barbecue, Pioneer Farm Family and Good Neighbor Award presentations, wood carving auction, and free family show featuring “The Sound Exchange.”
Lancaster County Super Fair, 8 a.m. to midnight, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $3.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Steve Tamayo, a Sicangu Lakota artist and consultant to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, will encourage hands-on participation in traditional activities, such as games and arrow making. A park entry permit is required.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night Movies featuring “Twister,” 5-11 p.m., Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, Omaha. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, sunscreen and flat shoes. Concessions will be offered. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Concerts
ZZ Top, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $45 to $115 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $63.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Witch of Waverly Wood,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
National Night Out event, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Fremont. Everyone is invited to meet Fremont Police Officers and Fremont Firefighters, enjoy games and other activities, and visit their friends and neighbors.
National Night Out event, 6-8 p.m., North Bend City Park. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and North Bend Fire Department will have fire trucks, police cars and other equipment there for kids to explore. There also will be food and games. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday
Concerts
Miranda Sings, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Miranda Sings is a fictional character, developed on the internet, created in 2008 and portrayed by American comedian, actress and YouTube personality Colleen Ballinger. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com. Tickets are $35 for groups of 12 or more.
“Finefellow’s Fireworks Folly,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Wild Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and stays open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday through August. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Admission is $9.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $8.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Aug. 9
Concerts
Dirty River Ramblers, 7:30 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. This event is free and open to the public.
The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show staring Belinda Davids, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Whitney’s musical legacy is brought to life in this stage show. Tickets start at $29.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com. Tickets are $35 for groups of 12 or more.
Events
Opening of the Cuming County Fair, 9 a.m., West Point. Events will include the opening ceremony, goat showmanship, cat show, swine skillation, dog show, classic and antique tractor show and judging, sheep lead contest, Northeast Nebraska Tractor Pullers Association (heavy classes) and pickups (street classes), kids pedal tractor pull, ranch rodeo, Mid-America Truck & Tractor Pullers, and a baseball tournament.
Music on the Trail, 10:30 a.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St. Guests are invited to sing Oregon Trail folk songs, hear personal stories from the early travelers and listen to piano pieces based on the folk songs that are interwoven into the canvas of the covered wagon way of life. Donna Gunn is the performing artist.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.