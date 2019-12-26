Friday
Theater
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Penguins and Pancakes, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Guests are invited to enjoy pancakes from The Pancake Man, an animal visit from an African penguin and keeper talk, as well as a special penguin plush keepsake to take home. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and may be purchased online at www.omahazoo.com.
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This is a free event. No pre-registration is required.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Zoo Lights Powered by LES, 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The experience features over 250,000 LED lights, a 34-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk and a 60-foot light tunnel. General admission tickets for non-members are $13.95 if purchased online at www.lincolnzoo.org or $15.95 at the gate. This is a ticketed timed entry event, which means when you purchase a ticket, you will select the time you wish to enter the zoo.
Saturday
Theater
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Penguins and Pancakes, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and may be purchased online at www.omahazoo.com.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Zoo Lights Powered by LES, 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. General admission tickets for non-members are $13.95 if purchased online at www.lincolnzoo.org or $15.95 at the gate. This is a ticketed timed entry event, which means when you purchase a ticket, you will select the time you wish to enter the zoo.
Sunday
Events
Penguins and Pancakes, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and may be purchased online at www.omahazoo.com.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Zoo Lights Powered by LES, 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. General admission tickets for non-members are $13.95 if purchased online at www.lincolnzoo.org or $15.95 at the gate. This is a ticketed timed entry event, which means when you purchase a ticket, you will select the time you wish to enter the zoo.
Monday
Events
Penguins and Pancakes, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and may be purchased online at www.omahazoo.com.
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This is a free event. No pre-registration is required.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Zoo Lights Powered by LES, 6-9 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. General admission tickets for non-members are $13.95 if purchased online at www.lincolnzoo.org or $15.95 at the gate. This is a ticketed timed entry event, which means when you purchase a ticket, you will select the time you wish to enter the zoo.
Tuesday
Events
Make Believe Midnight, 10 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. Both times will feature a dance party, bubble-wrap stomp and countdown with a balloon drop. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
Noon Year’s Eve celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Entertainment will include live music by Dinosaur “Dino” O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars. There will be a museum-wide scavenger hunt and a 2020 photo booth. Guests can participate in the bubble-wrap stomp and balloon drop at noon. Regular museum admission applies.
Noon Year’s Eve celebration, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. There will be entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show, music and an early countdown to 2020 complete with a mini beach ball drop at noon. Admission is $15.95 for adults, $10.95 for kids and free for members and children 2 and under.
Noon Year’s Eve celebration, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Admission is free.
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This is a free event. No pre-registration is required.
Bubbly New Year’s Eve, 4-8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests can enjoy bubble-themed activities, then ring in the new year with a bubble drop at “midnight” (7:45 p.m.). Admission is $14 for adults and kids, and free for members and kids under 24 months.
Kitchen open, 5:30-8 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Mead Post Prom Casino Night and Horse Racing New Year’s Eve Fundraiser, 7 p.m., Mead Fire Hall. A taco/nacho bar and cash bar will start at 7 p.m. Horse racing will begin at 8 p.m. and continue every hour after that until midnight. A casino night and bingo will be from 9-11 p.m. Must be 21 and over to attend. The cost of $25 per person includes entry, casino chips, food and dessert served throughout the evening, and party favors. There will be a cash bar.
New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha and TD Ameritrade Park, downtown Omaha. The show will feature a professionally choreographed display of fireworks designed by J&M Displays to a themed “one-hit wonders” musical accompaniment.
New Year’s Eve Bash, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. This event is open to anyone in fifth through eighth grades. There will be cosmic skating and music to ring in the new year. Admission is $10 per person at the door, which includes skate rental.
Jan. 2
Events
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This is a free event. No pre-registration is required.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.