Entertainment calendar for Dec. 18-24

Friday

Events

Opening of “Love Looks Like This – A Magical Christmas Drive By Experience,” 6-9 p.m., First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln. This Christmas wonderland will provide a drive-by option for those who enjoy Christmas lights and music. The church will be lit for viewing from all sides, nightly from Dec. 18-24. The display also will feature human-scale animal puppets roaming the forest of trees and musicians performing outside the church. A transmitter will be used to allow viewers to tune in the music on a car radio. This event is free and open to the public. One hundred percent of freewill donations will go to support CEDARS Home for Children.