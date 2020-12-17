Entertainment calendar for Dec. 18-24

Friday
Events
Opening of “Love Looks Like This – A Magical Christmas Drive By Experience,” 6-9 p.m., First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln. This Christmas wonderland will provide a drive-by option for those who enjoy Christmas lights and music. The church will be lit for viewing from all sides, nightly from Dec. 18-24. The display also will feature human-scale animal puppets roaming the forest of trees and musicians performing outside the church. A transmitter will be used to allow viewers to tune in the music on a car radio. This event is free and open to the public. One hundred percent of freewill donations will go to support CEDARS Home for Children.
Living Nativity, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th St., Lincoln. The longstanding tradition features holiday music and live cast members. Admission is free. Monetary donations to the Food Bank of Lincoln will be accepted, but are not required.
Saturday
Concerts
Holiday Harmony, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Local musicians will be sharing their talents and perform holiday classics during the holiday poinsettia show.
Strings of the Season, noon to 1 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Everyone is invited to enjoy some of the area’s most beautiful holiday string music under the glow of The Durham’s Christmas tree. Museum admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for members and children under 2. Timed tickets are required. Visit www.durhammuseum.org for more information.
The 402 Christmas Party Concert, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts’ virtual stage. The 402 Christmas Party Concert will feature Christmas classics, party favorites and more. As a Lied Live Online event, the concert will be available to watch free on the Lied Center Facebook page and www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Winter Wonderland Santa Photos, 2-6 p.m., Dunham’s Winter Wonderland, Fremont Mall. Snow will be falling during this time. There are extra precautions to keep the children and Santa safe this season. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Santa Window Display Comes to Life, 2-4 p.m., Chocolat Abeille’s Santa display window, corner of 11th and Howard streets, Omaha. Look for Santa and Mrs. Claus to appear in the snow globe window for a special contactless visit. They may event step out onto the front stoop for socially-distanced photo op. Admission is free.
Sunday
Concerts
A Nebraska Brass Christmas, 3 p.m., streaming live at www.facebook.com/nebraskabrass/. The concert is free.
Events
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Church, Fremont. You are welcome to take out or dine in at Delaney Hall. Reservations are required. Order before Dec. 18 at the parish office or online by selecting the link to pancakes at www.stpatsfremont.weshareonline.org.
Be the Light, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Southwood Lutheran Church parking lot, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., Lincoln. Each car attending this drive-thru Advent event will receive a bag with a small gift and activity instructions. Stations include: Reflection on meaning of the Advent candle, a prayer station, a communion station, lighted nativity with radio music. The free event is suitable for individuals and families.
Wednesday
Concerts
“Physicians Mutual Presents: Home for the Holidays with the Omaha Symphony, 7 p.m., virtual performance airing on WOWT 6. The holiday performance will feature a physically distanced orchestra, singers and dancers filmed remotely.
Dec. 24
Events
Winter Wonderland Santa Photos, noon to 5 p.m., Dunham’s Winter Wonderland, Fremont Mall. Snow will be falling during this time. There are extra precautions to keep the children and Santa safe this season. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
