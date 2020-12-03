Entertainment calendar for Dec. 4-6

Makers Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. This event is part science and part something entirely new. Makers, tinkers, hobbyists, engineers and vintage vendors, crafters and artisans all come to show off or sell what they have made. Maker booths will be nestled around historic aircraft.

Santa Goes To Space, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Santa Claus and Star Wars join forces for this fun-filled family day. Young guests will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and experience Space Day. There will be space-related booths, free pictures with Santa and Star Wars characters, free activities and holiday music. Astronaut Clayton Anderson will give talks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the theater. Mask will be required in the theater along with social distanced seating for non-family members. Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens and military, and $6 for children ages 4-12.

Vintage Market Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chance Ridge Event Center, 508 N. Skyline Dr., Elkhorn. Tickets are $10 and are available at the gate. Admission for children under 12 is free.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus Wish List Event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Learning Express, Fremont. Children can visit Mr. and Mrs. Claus and fill out their Christmas wish list. Refreshments will be provided.