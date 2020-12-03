Entertainment calendar for Dec. 4-6

Friday
Events
Vintage Market Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chance Ridge Event Center, 508 N. Skyline Dr., Elkhorn. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and more. The market continues through Sunday. Tickets are $10 and are available at the gate. Admission for children under 12 is free.
Saturday
Theater
Opening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” steaming online. The Rose Theater will be streaming the production through Dec. 20. Audience members will meet George Bailey, whose guardian angel has to descend on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him that his has been, after all, a wonderful life. One $30 digital ticket allows one device to stream the show in the comfort and safety of your own home. Tickets may be purchased at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Opening of Winter Wonderland, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, 1111 N. Bellevue Blvd., Bellevue. Everyone is invited to visit and experience this festive holiday display of decorated trees and wreaths. Winter Wonderland will continue through Jan. 3. Admission is $11 for non-members and free for members.
Makers Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. This event is part science and part something entirely new. Makers, tinkers, hobbyists, engineers and vintage vendors, crafters and artisans all come to show off or sell what they have made. Maker booths will be nestled around historic aircraft.
Santa Goes To Space, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Santa Claus and Star Wars join forces for this fun-filled family day. Young guests will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and experience Space Day. There will be space-related booths, free pictures with Santa and Star Wars characters, free activities and holiday music. Astronaut Clayton Anderson will give talks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the theater. Mask will be required in the theater along with social distanced seating for non-family members. Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens and military, and $6 for children ages 4-12.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus Wish List Event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Learning Express, Fremont. Children can visit Mr. and Mrs. Claus and fill out their Christmas wish list. Refreshments will be provided.
Winter Wonderland Santa Photos, 2-6 p.m., Dunham’s Winter Wonderland, Fremont Mall. During this time there will be snow falling. There are extra precautions to keep the children and Santa safe this season. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
Sunday
Concerts
Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra presents Deck the Halls, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., streaming online. Ticket options, which range from $15 to $35, are available at www.lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211. Ticket holders may choose either a 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. streaming time on Dec. 6.
Events
Vintage Market Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chance Ridge Event Center, 508 N. Skyline Dr., Elkhorn. Tickets are $5 and are available at the gate. Admission for children under 12 is free.
KETV Drive-Thru Family Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St., Omaha. The drive-thru experience will include picking up craft kits to do as a family, holiday characters and Santa, police officers on their horses and holiday entertainment – all in the warmth and safety of a vehicle. The first 500 vehicles will receive a complimentary “Paddington Bear” book, courtesy of Omaha Public Library. Families are encouraged to “Shine the Light on Hunger” and donate nonperishable food items for children and families in need through Food Bank for the Heartland. Admission is free.
