Friday
Concerts
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln.
Theater
“Elf the Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms, noon to 9 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road, Waterloo. Everyone is invited to shop from 70 indoor heated vintage vendors, makers and artisans for the gifts and holiday décor. Admission is 5.
Holiday Cultural Festival, 4-9 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Visitors are invited to learn how the world celebrates this time of year. Over 45 local cultural organizations will display their crafts and traditional dress, while musicians and dancers perform throughout the evening. Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children 3-12 and free for children age 2 and under.
Milk and Cookies with Santa, 4-8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There will be cookie decorating and special evening showtimes of Santa’s Magic. All activities are included with museum admission.
Hometown Holiday Celebration, 5 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools. The music department will be sponsoring a soup supper from 5-8 p.m. in the lunch room. A cookie walk will feature one dozen cookies for $5. Elementary Christmas programs will begin at 6:30 p.m. (kindergarten-second grade) and 7:30 p.m. (third-fifth grade) in the gym. Santa will be on hand for pictures from 5-8 p.m. in the SPED Room. A holiday craft fair will feature local crafters. A book fair from 5-8 p.m. will support the school library.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Bakersfield will be playing classic country music from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Holidays in the Haymarket, 6-9 p.m., Historic Haymarket, Lincoln. The event will include horse and sleigh rides and entertainment. Admission is free.
Opening of the Capitol District Ice Rink, 6-11 p.m., 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, Omaha. A $10 admission fee includes skate rental, although patrons may bring their own skates. The rink will be open through Jan. 21.
Lights of Aksarben: Art Activity, 6-8 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. There will be a heated tent, free horse and carriage rides, face painting, festive music, and food and drink along with the sounds of The Heartlight Choir. Admission is free.
Winter Lights at Tower Square, 6-7 p.m., Tower Square, 13th and P streets, downtown Lincoln. The event will include music from the Lincoln East Jazz Choir and the Inglesia de la Comunidad band, treats and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Attendees may ride the downtown trolley for free from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Winter Wonderland with Santa, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. There will be festive decorations in the great hall and Santa will be available to take photos with guests. Admission is $11.
Dynasty Combat Sports Presents Season’s Beatings, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $25 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
Concerts
Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Baptist Church, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Elf the Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $87 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Trinity Youth Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. Proceeds will go to youth activities.
St. Patrick Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee and sweet rolls will be served from 8-11:30 a.m. while a luncheon is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be live music, baked goods, candy and raffle items.
Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Kids can get their picture taken with Santa, hear a story read by Mrs. Claus, make some crafts and eat pancakes.
Fremont Parks and Recreation’s 42nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Admission is $1.
75th Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be served from 9-11 a.m. while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cookies will be sold by the pound. There also will be a variety of homemade candy and baked goods, holiday crafts/gifts, a silent auction, photo booth, Santa Claus and raffle items. Admission is free.
28th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9 a.m. until gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Cookies and candy will be sold for $6.50 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of the LWML.
Christmas Arts and Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $5. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free.
Holiday Happenings, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Special holiday characters will dive in the Scott Aquarium shark tunnel at 10:15 a.m. Select zoo residents also will be getting special enrichment gifts throughout the day. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Hometown Christmas and Parade of Lights, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., downtown Ashland. There will be family-friendly entertainment, food and festivities, including Ashland’s 4th Annual Parade of Lights beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Physicians Mutual & WOWT Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mercy Road at 67th Street, Omaha. The classic German-style open-air market is housed under heated tents that encompass approximately 15,000 square feet. Admission is free.
Space Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Features activities include strolling interactions with the Stormtroopers from the 501st Central Garrison Legion. Guests also can enjoy droids, make-and-takes, free cookie decorating and an interactive storyteller.
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road, Waterloo. Admission is 5.
Grand opening of the Railyard Ice Rink, noon to midnight, The Railyard, Lincoln. Admission is free. The skate rental is $6 for children and $9 for adults 12 and up.
Hot Shops Winter Open House, noon to 8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, Omaha. The event will feature art demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food for purchase and live music. Admission is free.
30th Annual Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo. The theme is “Pearly White Christmas.” The event will include a quilt show, bake sale, tour of homes, humanity speakers, silent auction, musical entertainment, as well as free children’s activities, refreshments and admission.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The Holiday Poinsettia Show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light to celebrate the beauty of the season. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Sunday
Concerts
Colors of Christmas, 2 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University, Fremont. Midland Performing Arts’ annual collaborative concert will feature all university ensembles, including band, choir, dance, a cappella choirs, as well as the Fremont Pathfinder Chorus. Admission is free.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents Deck the Halls, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults and are $5 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-476-2211 or online at www.lincolnsymphony.com.
Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas featuring Salem Baptist Church, 4 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Elf the Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $87 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 6:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Christmas Arts and Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $5. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free.
Physicians Mutual & WOWT Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mercy Road at 67th Street, Omaha. The classic German-style open-air market is housed under heated tents that encompass approximately 15,000 square feet. Admission is free.
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road, Waterloo. Admission is 5.
Opening of Irish Christmas at Father Flanagan’s Historic Home, Boys Town. In honor of Father Edward J. Flanagan’s Irish heritage, his former home will be decorated this holiday season featuring Irish Christmas traditions. The home will be open through Dec. 14. Admission is free.
Christmas in Germany, noon to 6 p.m., German American Society, Omaha. The event will include German folk songs, dancing, shopping, authentic German food and a visit from Saint Nicholas. Admission is free.
Hot Shops Winter Open House, noon to 8 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, Omaha. Admission is free.
Pictured with Santa Paws, 1-3 p.m., Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Rd., Fremont. The Dodge County Humane Society invites you to bring your furry friend to have a picture taken with Santa.
Capitol Tree Lighting, 1:30-3 p.m., Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda, Lincoln. Prelude music begins at 1:30 p.m. The governor’s residence will be hosting an open house at 3 p.m. following the program.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave. Pictures can be taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus (one per child or family). Gift bags will be given to children (while supplies last). Those attending are asked to bring food donations for the food pantry.
30th Annual Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo. The theme is “Pearly White Christmas.” The event will include a quilt show, bake sale, tour of homes, humanity speakers, silent auction, musical entertainment, as well as free children’s activities, refreshments and admission.
Back to Bethlehem: An Interactive Journey to the Manger, 5-7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Visitors are invited to see shops and stalls, music and crafts. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. This year, guests also can see a dramatic reenactment of the nativity through vibrant art and actors’ shadows.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The Holiday Poinsettia Show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light to celebrate the beauty of the season. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
Opening of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through Dec. 15. Tickets range from $32 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Christmas Open House, 5-7 p.m., Great Western Bank, 1552 E. 23rd Ave. N., Fremont. The bank will be having cookies, hot cocoa and cider, face painting for kids and a Santa letter writing station. Santa also will be in attendance.
Holiday Open House, 5-7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health. The event will feature a visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer.
Family Night with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Santa and his reindeer will visit the museum. Families also can take part in creating holiday crafts and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles.
Wednesday
Concerts
Wynonna & The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 8 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 402-476-6540 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Dec. 12
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
National Poinsettia Day celebration, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Docents will be onsite to answer questions about poinsettias and the poinsettia show itself. The first 100 families to visit will receive a free poinsettia. Standard garden admission rates apply.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.