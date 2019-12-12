Friday
Concerts
A Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. The concert is being presented by the church’s praise team.
Christmas with the Nelsons starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, 7:30 p.m., The Arts Center, Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets range from $29 to $39.
Hanna Huston: Home for the Holidays, 7 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. Tickets range from $27.50 to $42.50 and are available by phone at 402-476-6540 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
The Holiday Caberet, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Nebraska Repertory Theater’s annual holiday celebration will feature music by Rep performers, emerging artists and surprise guests. Tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for students/youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Marilyn Maye presents The Merriest, 7:30 p.m., Scott Recital Hall’s 1200 Club, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Elf the Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms, noon to 9 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road, Waterloo. Everyone is invited to shop from 70 indoor heated vintage vendors, makers and artisans for the gifts and holiday décor. Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with the special of chicken enchilada with rice. Down Memory Lane will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Holidays in the Haymarket, 6-9 p.m., Historic Haymarket, Lincoln. The event will include horse and sleigh rides and entertainment. Admission is free.
Saturday
Concerts
Pathfinder Chorus Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. A freewill offering will be collected during the performance. Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army.
Pathfinder Chorus Christmas Concerts, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., West Point Community Theatre, 237 N. Main St., West Point. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.westpointcommunitytheatre.org. Proceeds will benefit the West Point Community Theatre Restoration Project.
The Holiday Caberet, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for students/youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Elf the Musical,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The production features nearly 200 local student dancers in a performance that also features a live orchestra and professional guest artists. Tickets range from $19 to $49 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Catholic Daughters Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Proceeds will go to community projects.
Aircraft Exploration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Guests are invited to a curator talk and airplane crawl through featuring the FB-111. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children.
Holiday Happenings, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Special holiday characters will dive in the Scott Aquarium shark tunnel at 10:15 a.m. Select zoo residents also will be getting special enrichment gifts throughout the day. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Visitors are invited to the science lab at Morrill Hall to investigate Snow and Ice. Investigate activities are designed for children ages 5-10 and are free with regular museum admission.
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road, Waterloo. Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The Holiday Poinsettia Show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light to celebrate the beauty of the season. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Sunday
Concerts
The Holiday Caberet, 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for students/youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $95 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Elf the Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 6:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sycamore Farms, 1150 River Road, Waterloo. Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Live music by the Greg Spevak Orchestra, 3-6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. Everyone is welcome.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
“The Star of Bethlehem,” 7 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University, Fremont.
Monday
Concerts
A Drag Queen Christmas, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The evening of holiday performances will feature contestants from the reality television show on VH1. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Tuesday
Concerts
A Very Postmodern Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This holiday tour will feature Postmodern Jukebox’s rotating retro collective of show stopping vocalists, dancers and instrumentalists. Tickets range from $11.50 to $63 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Family Night with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Santa and his reindeer will visit the museum. Families also can take part in creating holiday crafts and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles.
Wednesday
Concerts
Lorie Line Celebrating Christmas, 7 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. Tickets are $60 and are available by phone at 402-476-6540 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
Theater
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
Events
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Dec. 19
Concerts
The Holiday Caberet, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for students/youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Opening of the Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $38 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com. The production will continue through Dec. 22.
Home Free, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The group will visiting Omaha as part of their Dive Bar Christmas Tour. Tickets range from $19.50 to $125 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.