Friday
Concerts
Johnny Manhattan Orchestra, 7 p.m., DelRay Ballroom, 817 R St., Lincoln’s Haymarket. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. There is a $12 per person cover charge at the door. A short dance lesson will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is included in the cover charge.
The Weary World Rejoices – An Abendmusik Christmas, 7 p.m., First Plymouth Church, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Celebrate the singing and dancing tradition for the whole family as Broadway stars add to the lush sounds of the Omaha Symphony. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of “The Holidays in Miniature” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through Sunday, will showcase an assortment of wee holiday miniatures that have been handmade by club members or have been used to develop scenes and centerpieces for different holiday celebrations. There will be a host/hostess on hand to answer questions and help guide guests in viewing the miniatures.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with chicken hot wings. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. Christmas attire is encouraged. Everyone is welcome.
Lights of Aksarben: Santa and Mrs. Claus, 6-8 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. The event will feature a heated tent, free horse and carriage rides, face painting, and food and drinks. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be back for the final requests from the kiddos.
“The Star of Bethlehem,” 7 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University campus, Fremont. Seating is limited to 70 and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is free. The seasonal presentation will last approximately 45 minutes and will include a brief history of Lueninghoener Planetarium. Viewers in attendance should note the program simulates flight and may cause dizziness.
Saturday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Celebrate the singing and dancing tradition for the whole family as Broadway stars add to the lush sounds of the Omaha Symphony. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
2018 City of Omaha Carol Concert, 6 p.m., Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, Omaha. Over 10 performing arts groups from across the area will celebrate the Spirit of Christmas. Guests are asked to bring a toy to donate to the Omaha Angel Tree Program.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Breakfast with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m., Job’s Daughters-Fremont, 350 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The cost is $7 per person (photo with Santa included).
Holiday Happenings, 10:30-11 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Visitors are invited to catch a glimpse of special holiday characters as they dive into the shark tunnel inside the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium. Zoo residents also will receive special enrichment gifts throughout the day.
Dinner and bingo, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton main lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. A ham dinner with scalloped potatoes, vegetables, Jell-O, bread, dessert, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will be played after dinner. Everyone is welcome.
“Midwinter’s Night Dream,” 7 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The interactive magic show runs approximately 45-50 minutes in length and is performed by Old Market Magician Ryan Chandler. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 per child ages 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A park entry permit is required for each vehicle entering the park.
Sunday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Celebrate the singing and dancing tradition for the whole family as Broadway stars add to the lush sounds of the Omaha Symphony. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
The Weary World Rejoices – An Abendmusik Christmas, 4 p.m., First Plymouth Church, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 6:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
“The Star of Bethlehem, 3 p.m., Lueninghoener Planetarium, Midland University campus, Fremont. Seating is limited to 70 and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is free. The seasonal presentation will last approximately 45 minutes and will include a brief history of Lueninghoener Planetarium. Viewers in attendance should note the program simulates flight and may cause dizziness.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Harry Connick Jr., 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. A limited number of tickets remain. Tickets may be purchased online at www.liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.
Events
Family Nights with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Santa and his reindeer will visit the museum. Families also can take part in creating holiday crafts and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles. Regular museum admission applies.
Wednesday
Concerts
Cocoa & Carols, 7-8:15 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will feature an array of musical performances from local residents and The Pathfinder Chorus. Cocoa and treats will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the musical program. Admission is free. A freewill donation will be accepted for The Banquet.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Dec. 20
Concerts
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The show will feature Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip Davis’ groundbreaking Fresh Aireseries. Tickets range from $24.50 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Skating is free for kindergarten through 12th grades. No pre-registration is required. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Santa and the Trail of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. The nature center will be open until 7 p.m. to allow for night hiking along a lit trail and ADA-certified Boardwalk. After the hike, everyone is welcome indoors to sit with Santa in front of the Christmas trees, warm up with hot cocoa, and decorate sugar cookies as a family.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.