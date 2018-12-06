Friday
Theater
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s Nutcracker features almost 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska in a performance that also features a live orchestra and national-known guest artists. Tickets range from $29 to $49 for adults and $19 to $36 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Visit Santa, 4-8 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Cedar Bluffs Music Department Soup Supper, 5-8 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools lunch room. Soup will be sold for $3 per bowl. The hometown holiday celebration also will include a cookie walk, craft fair, senior citizen craft and bake sale, winter book fair, pictures with Santa, and elementary school Christmas programs.
December artist reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Grand opening of the Railyard ice rink, 5 p.m. to midnight, The Railyard, Lincoln. Postponed from Nov. 30, this year’s opening night will feature a holiday fair and a special skating performance from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Admission is free. Skate rentals are $9 for adults and $6 for children.
Holiday Spectacular, 5-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. The event will feature live performances, costumed characters, an indoor snowball fight and more. Regular museum admission applies.
Milk & Cookies with Santa, 5-8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The December Family Date Night is a tasty night of cookie decorating and special evening showtimes of Santa’s Magic. All activities are included with museum admission, while supplies last.
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms, 5-9 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The creators of Junkstock will transform Sycamore Farms into a vintage winter wonderland. There will be 70 indoor, heated vintage vendors, makers and artisans; a visit from Santa; hayrack rides; a large light display; and a bonfire lounge. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Fremont Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fried Pollack, baked Pollack, french fries, cole slaw, bread, soda and water will be served. Chicken strips will be available for non-fish eaters. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Carry out dinners may be ordered by calling 402-721-6112 at least 20 minutes in advance.
Lights of Aksarben: Cocoa with a Cop, 6-8 p.m., Aksarben Village, Omaha. The event will feature a heated tent, free horse and carriage rides, face painting, and food and drink from Dudley’s Pizza & Tavern. Admission is free.
Opening of the Capitol District Ice Rink, 6-11 p.m., 11th and Capitol streets, Omaha. The ice rink will be open through Jan. 20. Admission is $10 (includes skate rental). A portion of the proceeds will go to the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign.
Winter Lights at Tower Square, 6-7 p.m., Tower Square, 13th and P streets, downtown Lincoln. This free event will include music from the Lincoln Northeast Chamber Singers and the Iglesia de la Comunidad Band, treats, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus and the presentation of the city’s second Luminary Award. Lincoln’s new downtown trolley also will make its debut.
Saturday
Concerts
Justin Timberlake, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s Nutcracker features almost 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska in a performance that also features a live orchestra and national-known guest artists. Tickets range from $29 to $49 for adults and $19 to $36 for students. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Celebrate the singing and dancing tradition for the whole family as Broadway stars add to the lush sounds of the Omaha Symphony. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
16th Annual Catholic Daughters Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Mrs. Claus will be visiting the cookie walk.
Giant snow globe, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westroads Mall, next to Flagship Commons, Omaha. Visitors are invited to walk into a 10-foot snow globe and get their picture taken with their loved ones. Admission is free.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The theme is “The Original Innovator: Nature.” Activities are free with regular museum admission.
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Holiday Happenings, 10:30-11 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Visitors are invited to catch a glimpse of special holiday characters as they dive into the shark tunnel inside the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium. Zoo residents also will receive special enrichment gifts throughout the day.
Visit Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Classic Christmas, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s Peter Kiewit Lodge, near Ashland. Families can participate with their children decorating a sugar cookie, making a holiday ornament and creating a greeting card for a veteran. There also will be free hayrack rides (weather permitting). A valid 2018 Nebraska park entry permit is required.
Soup & Pie Feed, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Air Boat Club, 3159 Big Island Road, Fremont. A $10 donation will be accepted for ages 11 and older. A $5 donation will be accepted for ages 10 and younger. Bring your own beverages. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday
Concerts
Hannah Huston: Believe in Christmas CD Release Show, 6:30 p.m., Rococo Theatre, Lincoln. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-476-6540 or online at www.rococotheatre.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Celebrate the singing and dancing tradition for the whole family as Broadway stars add to the lush sounds of the Omaha Symphony. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Yesterday and Today,” 6:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Aerie 200 breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be cooked to order. All proceeds will go to Aerie-supported charities. Everyone is welcome.
Giant snow globe, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Westroads Mall, next to Flagship Commons, Omaha. Visitors are invited to walk into a 10-foot snow globe and get their picture taken with their loved ones. Admission is free.
Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.
Visit Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1:30-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, Fremont. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the park for pictures with goody bags. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank.
Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony, 1:30-3 p.m., Nebraska State Capitol, Lincoln. From 2-3 p.m., there will be musical performances by the bell choir of Concordia University, the Waverly Singers and the All-City Girls Choir. Gov. Pete Ricketts will give the annual holiday message and light the tree with the children in the audience. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Back to Bethlehem, 5-7:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Those who attend can walk through a re-creation of the streets of Bethlehem, munch on treats, make crafts, pet live animals and post a prayer on a special tree. Various groups will provide music and CDs of the Christmas story are available. The public is invited and admission is free.
Monday
Concerts
Travis Scott, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $26.95 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Daughtry, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $44 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
Opening of “The Book of Mormon,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The nine-time Tony Award-winning best musical will continue through Dec. 16. The production contains explicit language. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Family Nights with Santa, 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Santa and his reindeer will visit the museum. Families also can take part in creating holiday crafts and enjoy live performances by local choirs and ensembles. Regular museum admission applies.
Wednesday
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“The Book of Mormon,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The production contains explicit language. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
National Poinsettia Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday will be honored at Lauritzen Gardens with docents onsite to answer questions about poinsettias and the poinsettia show. The first 100 families to visit the garden will receive a free poinsettia. Standard garden admission rates apply.
Dec. 13
Concerts
Lisa Larsen and High Heel’s Christmas concert, 7 p.m., Flatland Church, 4801 N. 144th St., Omaha. The free event is open to the public. Reserved seating is recommended by calling 402-492-9111.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“The Book of Mormon,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The production contains explicit language. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Yesterday and Today,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The interactive Beatles experience features Billy McGuigan. No two shows are the same. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Holiday open house, 5-7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health. The annual event will feature a visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer. Everyone is welcome.