Friday
Concerts
Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. In a special holiday show, the ensemble brings the Latin American tradition of the posada to life. Tickets range from $10 to $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $38 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com. The production will continue through Sunday.
The Holiday Caberet, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for students/youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Elf the Musical,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Free performance by Blade and Edge Figure Skating Club, 5 p.m., The Capitol District Ice Skating Rink, 10th & Capitol, Omaha. The ice rink will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Admission is $10 (includes skate rental).
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Class II Band featuring Jerry Stingley will be playing music. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $38 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
The Holiday Caberet, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for students/youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Mannheim Steamroller, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Audience members will have the opportunity to hear the entire “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” album live. Tickets range from $38.25 to $58.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Elf the Musical,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Holiday Happenings, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Special holiday characters, including Santa, will dive in the Scott Aquarium shark tunnel at 10:15 a.m. Select zoo residents also will be getting special enrichment gifts throughout the day. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Supportive Singles’ Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Party, 7:30-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is invited for an evening of fun, snacks and ’50-‘60s DJ music. Free line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Sunday
Concerts
Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $38 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Mannheim Steamroller, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $38.25 to $58.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” 2 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. General admission ($35) and senior ($30) tickets are available online at www.bluebarn.org.
“Elf the Musical,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $22 (balcony) to $27 (main floor) and can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. Tickets are limited.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 6:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Skating with Santa, 1-3 p.m., The Capitol District Ice Skating Rink, 10th & Capitol, Omaha. Admission is $10 (includes skate rental).
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Monday
Theater
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Dec. 26
Theater
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $40 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Penguins and Pancakes, 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Guests are invited to enjoy pancakes from The Pancake Man, an animal visit from an African penguin and keeper talk, as well as a special penguin plush keepsake to take home. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and may be purchased online at www.omahazoo.com.
Bright Nights, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Standard garden admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 apply for this exhibit. Members are admitted free.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.