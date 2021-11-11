Entertainment calendar for events taking place Nov. 12-18

Friday

Concerts

Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour, 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Corduroy,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Hamilton,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Kimmel Theatre.

Events

May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite “Star Wars” costume while taking part in themed activities. The activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome. There will be a corn hole tournament in the ballroom.

Saturday

Theater

“Corduroy,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Hamilton,” 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Kimmel Theatre.

Events

May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite “Star Wars” costume while taking part in themed activities. The activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Brick Days – Lincoln, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This family-friendly event features custom LEGO creations, games and interactive activities. Displays are building from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts and LEGO user groups from across the Midwest. Admission is $10 for ages 9 and up, $5 for ages 8 and under, and free for children under 2.

Fall Festival, noon to 9 p.m., Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The festival will include food, games, a gun raffle, smoker raffle, bingo, ham and turkey. There also will be a silent auction from noon to 8 p.m. Call Natalie at 402-681-0841 to pre-purchase squares for the smoker and gun raffles. Squares for the Oklahoma Joe’s Rider Deluxe Pellet Smoker are $20 each. Squares for the Remington 870 12GA gun are $10 for one square or $25 for three squares.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A prime rib dinner will be offered. There will be a George Strait Tribute Show at 8 p.m. in the ballroom. Everyone is welcome.

Drive-thru turkey supper, 4-7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple). The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under.

Sunday

Theater

“Hamilton,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

“Corduroy,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.rosetheater.org.

“White Christmas,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Kimmel Theatre.

Events

May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite “Star Wars” costume while taking part in themed activities. The activities are included with regular museum admission, while supplies last.

Brick Days – Lincoln, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This family-friendly event features custom LEGO creations, games and interactive activities. Displays are building from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts and LEGO user groups from across the Midwest. Admission is $10 for ages 9 and up, $5 for ages 8 and under, and free for children under 2.

Midtown Merry Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Empire Room Omaha, overlooking Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The market will feature over 30 local makers and vendors, drinks and live caroling. The “Season of Light” will begin at approximately 4 p.m. as the Tuner Park trees are lit for the season.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Special showing of “Back to the Future,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. The special showing is a fundraiser to help restore The Empress Theater in downtown Fremont. Entry is a $5 donation.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets start at $39.50 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tree lighting ceremony, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to enjoy Midland University’s Clef Dwellers at 6:30 p.m. along with cookies, hot cocoa and coffee before the holiday tree is illuminated at 7 p.m. An additional performance by the Clef Dwellers will follow.

Nov.18

Concerts

Comedian Jeff Jefferies, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $39.75 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

