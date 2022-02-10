Entertainment calendar for Feb. 11-17

Friday

Concerts

Bahl and Time For Three, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $65 and are available by phone at 4002-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Eric Church: The Gather Again Tour, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

“Carmela Full of Wishes,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production will feature local talent Doyle Schwaninger and Jim Campbell. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org, at the Fremont Chamber (128 E. Sixth St.) or at the door.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Opening of “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Bright Star,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

56th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Lawn, Flower & Patio Show, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The show continues through Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 for kids 5-12, and free for kids under 5.

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 1-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show continues through Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults or $7 with a non-perishable, non-expired food item for the Food Bank of Lincoln. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Down Memory Lane band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

Bahl and Time For Three, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $65 and are available by phone at 4002-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

“Carmela Full of Wishes,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production will feature local talent Doyle Schwaninger and Jim Campbell. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org, at the Fremont Chamber (128 E. Sixth St.) or at the door.

“Bright Star,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

56th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Lawn, Flower & Patio Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 for kids 5-12, and free for kids under 5.

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $8 for adults or $7 with a non-perishable, non-expired food item for the Food Bank of Lincoln. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-8 p.m. The special menu will include steak or shrimp or chicken, salad, vegetable and a roll. The cost is $15 (including tax).

Annual Sportsmen’s Supper/Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Tickets will be available at the door. There also will be several raffles.

Archbishop Bergan Music Department Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 5-6:30 p.m., curbside pickup outside Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church, south doors, Fremont. A preorder form can be found at: facebook.com/berganknights. A meal consists of spaghetti with homemade sauce, breadstick, salad and dessert for $9. Quart jars of sauce also will be available for $18.

Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament, 7 p.m., Todd’s Tavern, 102 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs. Registration is from 6-6:45 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. A donation of $35 includes a sloppy joe meal and payouts of $300 (first place), $125 (second place) and $75 (third place). Proceeds will benefit the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation. For more information, contact Travis at 402-719-6811.

Love is Furever benefit, 8-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The benefit for Furever Home Inc. will feature music by The Traynr Band. The cover charge is $10 per person. There will be a cash bar available. All ages are welcome.

Sunday

Concerts

First Take Vocal Jazz, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. Admission is free.

Theater

“Fiddler on the Roof,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $115 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“Bright Star,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at omahaplayhouse.com.

“Carmela Full of Wishes,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at rosetheater.org. Discount ticket vouchers are available at area Hy-Vee stores.

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The production will feature local talent Doyle Schwaninger and Jim Campbell. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at fremontoperahouse.org, at the Fremont Chamber (128 E. Sixth St.) or at the door.

Events

Archbishop Bergan Music Department Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside pickup outside Delaney Hall at St. Patrick Catholic Church, south doors, Fremont. A preorder form can be found at: facebook.com/berganknights. Dine in will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delaney Hall. A meal consists of spaghetti with homemade sauce, breadstick, salad and dessert for $9. Quart jars of sauce also will be available for $18.

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $8 for adults or $7 with a non-perishable, non-expired food item for the Food Bank of Lincoln. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

56th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo and Lawn, Flower & Patio Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 for kids 5-12, and free for kids under 5.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a Super Bowl party with drink specials and food and snacks available. Tailgating will start at 4:30 p.m.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

National Geographic Live featuring The Secret of Bears with carnivore ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $32 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Feb. 17

Theater

Opening of “Outside Mullingar,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through March 13. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

