Entertainment calendar for Feb. 25-March 3

Friday

Concerts

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Orchestra World Tour, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. This new concert is based entirely on the game, Final Fantasy VII. This brand-new music will be performed by an orchestra and chorus of over 100 musicians. Tickets start at $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Outside Mullingar,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Sweeney Todd,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

43rd Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The show is being presented by the Omaha Chapter Antique Motorcycle Club of America. Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is $6.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Humdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There is no cover charge.

Saturday

Concerts

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Bernadette Peters, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $17.50 to $75 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“Outside Mullingar,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

43rd Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The show is being presented by the Omaha Chapter Antique Motorcycle Club of America. Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is $6.

Winter Fest Flea Market & Antique Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ABATE Meeting Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Over 125 unique vendors will be selling mill antiques and collectibles of all types, repurposed and hand-crafted artisan items, yard art, flea market items and more. Admission is $7. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

LINPEX 2022 Stamp Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St., Lincoln. The stamp show will feature stamp dealers, stamp exhibits, a kids and beginners’ area, and free evaluations of stamp collections brought in by the public. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be karaoke by Curtis Morris at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

74th Omaha International Boat Sports & Travel Show, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The show, which continues through Sunday, will feature information about hunting, fishing, RVs and boating. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students (18 and under), and free for children 5 and under.

13th Annual Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Mountain Oyster Fry and Texas Hold’em Card Tournament, 4 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Mountain oysters, chicken strips, gems and coleslaw will be served beginning at 4 p.m. The meal only is $10 and drive-thru service will be available. There also will be a cash bar. The card tournament is start at 5 p.m.

Sunday

Concerts

Midland University Band with Omaha Symphonic Winds, 3 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $5 for adults and seniors, and $3 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at midland.booktix.com or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399.

Theater

“Sweeney Todd,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

“Outside Mullingar,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Wahoo Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Starlite Event Center, 2045 County Road K, west of Wahoo. The toy show will feature farm toys, collectibles and memorabilia. Admission is $5 for adults and children 11 and over, and free for kids 10 and under.

74th Omaha International Boat Sports & Travel Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The show will feature information about hunting, fishing, RVs and boating. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students (18 and under), and free for children 5 and under.

LINPEX 2022 Stamp Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St., Lincoln. The stamp show will feature stamp dealers, stamp exhibits, a kids and beginners’ area, and free evaluations of stamp collections brought in by the public. Admission is free.

Winter Fest Flea Market & Antique Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ABATE Meeting Room, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Over 125 unique vendors will be selling mill antiques and collectibles of all types, repurposed and hand-crafted artisan items, yard art, flea market items and more. Admission is $7. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

“Contact and Conflict: The Monumental Story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars,” 2 p.m., Neihardt State Historic Site, 306 W. Elm St., Bancroft. The presentation will be given by historian Jeff Barnes. It is a chronological telling of the meetings of Native American and Europeans/Americans in Nebraska from peace through war, as commemorated in historical monuments and markers. Admission is free. Masks are required.

Monday

Concerts

Archbishop Bergan Jazz Band Concert, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. and a hot lunch will be served at noon. The luncheon will feature excerpts from Fremont High School’s production of “Oklahoma!” The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required by Feb. 28 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Super Smash Bros. Tournament, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Snyder Public Library, Snyder. This will be March Madness-style tournament with brackets, so signup before the event is requested, but not required. There will be prizes for first, second and third place. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Patrons of all ages and places are welcome to attend.

March 3

Theater

“Outside Mullingar,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

