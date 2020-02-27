Entertainment calendar for Feb. 28 through March 5

St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:45-7:45 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread and southwest macaroni, Gluten free is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.

Lent Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu features Pollock made three different ways, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost is $10 per person for two trips through the food line and a drink ticket.

Saturday

Concerts

Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

STOMP, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The eight-member troupe uses everything but a drum. Tickets range from $30 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.