Entertainment calendar for Feb. 28 through March 5

Friday
Concerts
Stefon Harris and Blackout, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center’s 1200 Club, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
STOMP, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The eight-member troupe uses everything but a drum. Tickets range from $30 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Tig Notaro, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $29.50 to $49.50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
Opening of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This historical drama is designed for ages 8 and up. The expected run time is 1 hour, 45 minutes without an intermission. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Opening of “Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Winner of eight Tony Awards and based on the Oscar-winning film, “Once,” is the tale of unexpected love between an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
4th Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $6. Everyone is welcome.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. The cost is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Desserts will be available for purchase by the Ladies Auxiliary.
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, shrimp, pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread, rye bread, coffee, lemonade and ice tea. Beer and wine also will be available. The cost is $10 for fish and $12 for shrimp. A cheese pizza dinner is $10 or pizza also will be sold by the slice. Children 12 and under eat for $5.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Bakersfield will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:45-7:45 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread and southwest macaroni, Gluten free is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Lent Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu features Pollock made three different ways, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost is $10 per person for two trips through the food line and a drink ticket.
Saturday
Concerts
Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
STOMP, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The eight-member troupe uses everything but a drum. Tickets range from $30 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
The Second City: She the People, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $26 to $38 for adults and $13 to $19 for youth 18 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“The Little Engine That Could,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Masonic Eastern Star Home Gymnasium, 2415 N. Main St., Fremont. The meal includes pancakes, eggs and bacon. A freewill donation will fund scholarships for local students. There also will be a wide variety of silent auction items for guests to bid on.
4th Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $6. Everyone is welcome.
LINPEX Stamp Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St., Lincoln. The club’s annual stamp show features stamp dealers from the Midwest who sell a variety of stamps, covers and other philatelic items. The children’s area gives kids and adults the chance to buy domestic and foreign stamps for only a penny or nickel each. Admission is free.
Sunday
Concerts
Pianist Barry Douglas, 4 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35 to $45 for adults and $17.50 to $22.50 for youth 18 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“The Little Engine That Could,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Native Gardens,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Once,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Scribner SQ150 fundraiser featuring the Waffle Man, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. A freewill donation will be accepted. A bake sale also will be available with lots of treats.
LINPEX Stamp Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St., Lincoln. Admission is free.
St. John’s Catholic Church Soup Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague. The meal includes chili and chicken noodle soup, rolls, relishes, kolaches, dessert and drink. Takeout meals will be available. The cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children age 6 and under. The event also will include a silent auction, country store, cake walk and raffle.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Theater
“The Little Engine That Could,” 10 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Untamed with filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $12 to $28 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Wednesday
Theater
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
March 5
Concerts
TobyMac, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $90 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Opening of “Noises Off,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. The production, which continues through March 8, presents a manic menagerie of actors rehearsing a flop. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available by phone at 402-941-6399 (2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) and online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
Opening of “Potted Potter,” 7:30 p.m., Scott Recital Hall, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. “Potted Potter” condenses all seven Harry Potter books into 70 humorous minutes. This show features all of your favorite characters, a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic. Tickets range from $45 to $70 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.