Entertainment calendar for Feb. 21-27

Friday
Concerts
Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $73 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
Camille A. Brown Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $38 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Omaha Boat Sports and Travel Show, noon to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under, and free for ages 5 and under.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. The special is hot turkey sandwich. Down Memory Lane will be playing music from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 Knights of Columbus pre-Lenten fish fry, 5:45-7:45 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread and southwest macaroni, Gluten free is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Tangier Shrine Circus, 7 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets start at $18 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
Concerts
Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $73 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Dances, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults, and are $5 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-476-2211 or online at www.lincolnsymphony.com.
Theater
“The Little Engine That Could,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Nebraska Robotics Expo, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum’s lower atrium, near Ashland. Some of the events open to the public at the expo include the Creative Visual Arts Expo, a robot drawing and art activity, CEENBot games featuring prizes, sponsor booths and the exhibitor robotics and STEM displays with hands-on learning opportunities.
Winter Fest Flea Market & Antique Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 4, Lincoln. Admission is $4 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
Omaha Boat Sports and Travel Show, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under, and free for ages 5 and under.
I Love My Dog Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 1, Lincoln. The event includes entertainment, games, training demonstrations and vendor booths. Admission is $10. Children under age 10 will be admitted free.
Tangier Shrine Circus, noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets start at $18 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Beertopia’s 14th Annual Ultimate Beerfest, 3-7 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $38.
Sunday
Concerts
Midland University’s Clef Dwellers, 2 p.m., John G. Neihardt State Historic site, Bancroft. The Clef Dwellers is an a cappella singing group. The concert is free and open to the public. Refreshments and an open house will follow.
Buzzing About Bugs!, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Everyone is invited to learn about insects in their own back yard in this musical adventure presented in partnership with Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. It features an original work by 11-year-old Omaha composer Winston Schneider. Tickets are $15 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
You have free articles remaining.
“The Little Engine That Could,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Native Gardens,” 2:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Winter Fest Flea Market & Antique Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 4, Lincoln. Admission is $4 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
I Love My Dog Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The event includes entertainment, games, training demonstrations and vendor booths. Admission is $10. Children under age 10 will be admitted free.
Omaha Boat Sports and Travel Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under, and free for ages 5 and under.
Sunday with a Scientist featuring Science of Hearing, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Activities are free with museum admission.
Tangier Shrine Circus, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets start at $18 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Redeemer Lutheran Church Men 92nd Annual Waffle Supper, 5-7 p.m., Hooper Auditorium. Waffles, sausage, creamed chicken, Jell-O, coffee and juice will be served. Your freewill donation will support youth scholarships and the Hooper Ball Field Project. In case of inclement weather, the waffle supper will be held March 1.
Monday
Theater
“The Little Engine That Could,” 10 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Kiss, 7:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
Shen Yun, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $80 to $165 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 4:30-7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 821 Denver St., Schuyler. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, breakfast sausage and scrambled eggs. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under may eat for free.
Wednesday
Theater
Shen Yun, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $80 to $165 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Feb. 27
Concerts
Brett Young with Matt Ferranti, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.