Entertainment calendar for Feb. 21-27

Tangier Shrine Circus, 7 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets start at $18 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Saturday

Concerts

Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $73 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents Russian Dances, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $15 to $35 for adults, and are $5 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-476-2211 or online at www.lincolnsymphony.com.

Theater

“The Little Engine That Could,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.

“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events