Friday
Concerts
Jason Aldean, 7:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $28.50 to $104.75 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Abduction from the Seraglio,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This new production gives the Turkish setting of this opera a 20th Century twist. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
54th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 1-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $8 for adults or $7 with a non-perishable food item, and free for children 12 and under.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with the special of Salisbury steak. Down Memory Lane Band will be playing from 7-11 p.m. on the main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Izaak Walton First Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes Pollock made three different way, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t eat fish. The cost is $10 per person for two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
Harlem Globetrotters, 6 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $26 to $86 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
34th Annual Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy, 7-9:30 p.m., The Graduate Hotel, Lincoln. The fundraising event brings local chocolate chefs together with chocolate connoisseurs to raise money for the Historic Haymarket District’s non-profit organization. Tickets are $35.
Saturday
Theater
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“An American in Paris,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This production is winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Dinosaurs & Disasters, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Scientists will provide hands-on activities and demonstrations to engage visitors in scientific discovery. Regular museum admission applies.
54th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Opening of “Fact and Fiction in Contemporary Photography” and “Amy Cutler” exhibits, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Both exhibits will be on display through May 10. “Fact and Fiction in Contemporary Photography” is a ticketed exhibition.
Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $8 for adults or $7 with a non-perishable food item, and free for children 12 and under.
Corn hole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. All players are welcome at this family friendly event. The cost is $30 per team.
Lunar New Year Celebration & Asian Culture, 1-4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The event will include diverse cuisines, live music, traditional art performances, cultural activities, games and health screenings. Admission is free.
Omaha Whiskey Fest, 2-6 p.m., Embassy Suites Downtown/Old Market, Omaha. Tickets are $75.
Sunday
You have free articles remaining.
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Abduction from the Seraglio,” 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $99 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“An American in Paris,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $8 for adults or $7 with a non-perishable food item, and free for children 12 and under.
54th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Monday
Concerts
Imani Winds, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. This Grammy-nominated quintet will be making its first-ever Omaha appearance. Admission is free.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Eddie Palmieri Afro-Caribbean Jazz Sextet, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Bronx Tale,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. This Broadway hit, which will continue through Feb. 16, takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s. Tickets range from $32 to $89 and are available by phone at 42-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Wednesday
Theater
“A Bronx Tale,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $89 and are available by phone at 42-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Fremont Opera House Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Adam Schacht, who is a magician, will perform. Cost is $15 per person for the entertainment and hot lunch. Space is limited and reservations are required. To make reservations, visit www.fremontoperahouse.org or call 402-720-2332.
Feb. 13
Theater
“A Bronx Tale,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $89 and are available by phone at 42-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.