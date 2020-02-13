Entertainment calendar for Feb. 14-20

Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.

Valentine’s Under the Stars, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Mallory Kountze Planetarium, University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. The Valentine’s-themed event will feature a one-hour show, a box of chocolates and a single rose. Admission is $20 per couple.

Saturday

Concerts

Kids Rock!, 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. This 45-minute show is free and open to the public with no reservations required. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. The show will feature a mix of classic children’s songs, original music and kid-friendly Top 40 tunes. The show is designed to provide children with a chance to sing, dance and have fun in a positive environment.

Golden Hits show featuring Aaron Shoemaker, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. Tickets for the evening show are $20 each and are available online at the website: https://fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at Sampter’s at 517 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont or at the opera house on the night of the show.

Theater