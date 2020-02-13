Entertainment calendar for Feb. 14-20

Friday
Theater
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“A Bronx Tale,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $89 and are available by phone at 42-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Thousand Words,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This production explores the power of a photograph to capture a moment in time. There are no actors in the production, only real people with meaningful photos and stories. Tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for students and youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Chase & Skye’s Paw-some Weekend, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The Paw Patrol weekend will include activities such as Skye’s Loop ‘n’ Hoop and Pinning Chase. Admission is $13 for adults and kids, $12 for seniors, and free for members and children under 2.
Valentine’s Day on Ice, 4-10 p.m., The Railyard Ice Rink, Lincoln. Everyone is invited to skate with Olympic figure skater, Brian Boitano, enjoy music from DJ SK, and snap a picture with a new backdrop. Afterward, head over to Boitano’s Lounge by Brian Boitano at The Kinder Hot for specialty drinks.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Valentine’s Under the Stars, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Mallory Kountze Planetarium, University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. The Valentine’s-themed event will feature a one-hour show, a box of chocolates and a single rose. Admission is $20 per couple.
Saturday
Concerts
Kids Rock!, 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. This 45-minute show is free and open to the public with no reservations required. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. The show will feature a mix of classic children’s songs, original music and kid-friendly Top 40 tunes. The show is designed to provide children with a chance to sing, dance and have fun in a positive environment.
Golden Hits show featuring Aaron Shoemaker, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. Tickets for the evening show are $20 each and are available online at the website: https://fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-720-2332. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at Sampter’s at 517 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont or at the opera house on the night of the show.
Theater
Opening of “The Little Engine That Could,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org. The 11 a.m. performance is sold out.
“A Bronx Tale,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $89 and are available by phone at 42-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“A Thousand Words,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for students and youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Chase & Skye’s Paw-some Weekend, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Admission is $13 for adults and kids, $12 for seniors, and free for members and children under 2.
Lincoln Train Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will include train layouts, dealer tables, clinics, a play area with Thomas the Train, door prizes and a raffle. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and $5 for seniors 60 plus. If you bring a can of food for the food bank, you will receive $1 off the regular ticket price.
47th Annual Tri-City Street Rods Auto Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fonner Park Pinnacle Bank Expo Building, Grand Island. Over 150 entries are expected which will include street rods, classic cars, antiques, race cars, muscle cars, customs, tractors, rat rods and motorcycles. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with an adult.
Free Family Fun Day, 1-4 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. Activities will focus on the theme of “Nebraskans: Their Dogs, and World War II.” Admission is free.
Sunday
You have free articles remaining.
Concerts
Sinai Festival Sounds series featuring soprano Nola Jeanpierre, 3 p.m., Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., Fremont. Jeanpierre will be accompanied by her aunt, pianist Dr. Claudette Valentine. Admission to the concert is free, although freewill donations are welcomed.
Theater
“The Little Engine That Could,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“A Bronx Tale,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $32 to $89 and are available by phone at 42-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“A Thousand Words,” 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $39 for adults and $19.50 for students and youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Native Gardens,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Lincoln Train Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and $5 for seniors 60 plus. If you bring a can of food for the food bank, you will receive $1 off the regular ticket price.
47th Annual Tri-City Street Rods Auto Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fonner Park Pinnacle Bank Expo Building, Grand Island. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with an adult.
Chase & Skye’s Paw-some Weekend, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Admission is $13 for adults and kids, $12 for seniors, and free for members and children under 2.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Theater
“The Little Engine That Could,” 10 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Wednesday
Events
Opening of “Girls’ Day: Japanese Doll Exhibit,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. This collection of dolls belonged to Omaha resident Michiyo Matsumoto David. The exhibit will be on display through March 3.
Opening of “Garden Symphonies” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art, David City. The exhibit will be on display through April 19. Admission is free.
Feb. 20
Theater
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Fremont Area Art Association’s Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. The cost is $12 per person. Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Feb. 16 by calling 402-721-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.