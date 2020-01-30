Friday
Concerts
Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $17.50 to $69 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
Opening of “Howie D: Back in the Day,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The musical features the story of Howie Dorough’s middle school life before he was a famous Backstreet Boy. The production will continue through Feb. 16. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Working,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Events
Opening of “Sheldon Treasures” and “Person of Interest exhibits, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln. The “Sheldon Treasures” exhibit highlights some of the museum’s most important and best known objects. The “Person of Interest” exhibit explores nuances in portraiture from the late 19th century to today. Admission is free.
Boat, Sport & Travel Show, noon to 9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under. All veterans will receive free admission on Friday.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome. Class II Band featuring Jerry Stingley will play from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Husker Baseball Fan Fest, 6-8 p.m., Hawks Championship Center, Lincoln. This event gives fans a chance to meet the 2020 coaches and players, get autographs and get a preview of the upcoming season. There also will be games and inflatables. Admission is free. The first 1,000 fans will receive free water and hot dogs.
Saturday
Concerts
Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $17.50 to $69 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Working,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Events
Blue Moon Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Boat, Sport & Travel Show, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under.
Sunday
Concerts
Blue Man Group, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $17.50 to $69 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $25 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Working,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Events
Blue Moon Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Boat, Sport & Travel Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under.
Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. Homemade chili, vegetable and chicken noodle soup will be served along with crackers, relish, desserts and beverages. Tickets are a $6 donation. Children 3 and under may eat for tree.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Concerts
Post Malone, 8 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $83.50 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Wednesday
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. A full meal is $8 plus tax while a half meal is $5 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Feb. 6
Concerts
1200 Club presents Curly Martin & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the 54th Annual Omaha Home & Garden Expo, 5-9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The event will continue through Feb. 9. Admission is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.