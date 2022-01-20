 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Entertainment calendar for Jan. 21-27

Entertainment Calendar

Sunday

Concerts

Music of the Knights, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The Omaha Symphony will honor the lasting musical influence of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Midlands International Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for adults (age 13 and over); $7 for seniors (age 65 and over), kids (age 7-12) and military (with ID); and free for kids 6 and under. A $1 off admission coupon can be found in the Fremont Tribune.

Weekend at Arendelle Family Fun Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There also will be character appearances by Elsa, Anna and Kristoff from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All activities are included with museum admission, while supplies last.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.

Monday

Concerts

Aizuri Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students or youth. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Shen Yun 2022 World Tour, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Shen Yun celebrates the 5,000 years of authentic Chinese culture that has been nearly lost under the Communist regime. Tickets range from $80 to $180 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Theater

Shen Yun 2022 World Tour, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $80 to $180 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Jan. 27

Theater

Opening of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The production will continue through Jan. 29. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

