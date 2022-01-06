Entertainment calendar for Jan. 7-13

Friday

Concerts

Eric Church, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Events

Cabin Fever Antique Show, 2-8 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will feature about 60 dealers representing multiple states. Admission is $8. Ages 15 and under will be admitted free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

First Friday Fish Fry, 6 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Baked or fried pollock, fish fillets, coleslaw, fires and bread will be served. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost is $10. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Events

Cabin Fever Antique Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The show will feature about 60 dealers representing multiple states. Admission is $8. Ages 15 and under will be admitted free.

Opening of Block Party, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. This special exhibit allows kids to build, stack and create cities. The exhibit will be on display through May 1. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.

Winter Under the Water, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Schramm Education Center, near Gretna. Visitors are invited to walk among a winter wonderland, viewing aquariums aglow, lights and snow. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 11 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Sunday

Events

Final day for Christmas at Union Station, noon to 4 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Visitors can see the museum’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree as well as a variety of holiday displays. Museum admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 62 and over, $7 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 years and under.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Omaha Symphony: Dvorak, Walker & Schumann, 2 p.m., Witherspoon Concert Hall, Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Tickets range from $35 to $40 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.

Vesper Concert Series featuring violinist Jessica Mathaes and collaborative pianist Christi Zuniga, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. Admission is free.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

The Digg Site Productions’ 2022 Film Series featuring “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a $5 donation. All proceeds from the film series will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

Tuesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Jan. 13

Concerts

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $12.50 to $65 and are available online at www.liedcenter.org. A live webcast performance also will be available. Cost of the livestream is $20 per ticket.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

