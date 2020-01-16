Friday
Theater
“Les Miserables,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $75 to $110 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Opening of “A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. The production will continue through Feb. 9. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “Bandstand,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Opening of “Photo Art” exhibit by National Geographic Photographer Joel Sartore, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St., Omaha. Sartore is the founder of the Photo Ark, a groundbreaking effort to document species before they disappear. To date, he has photographed almost 10,000 species for the Photo Ark. A selection of those photographs will be on display during the exhibition. Admission is free.
Nebraska Deer & Game Expo, 3-9 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The expo, which will continue through Sunday, will feature hunting seminars, hunting and outdoor exhibitors, a 3D archery tournament and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. Military and veterans will receive half-price admission all weekend. Ladies will receive half-price admission on Friday.
17th Annual River City Hunting, Fishing, RV and Boat Expo, 4-9 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The expo will continue through Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for kids 15 and under, and free for kids under 3.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Bakersfield will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Theater
“Bandstand,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Les Miserables,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $75 to $110 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska Deer & Game Expo, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. Military and veterans will receive half-price admission all weekend.
17th Annual River City Hunting, Fishing, RV and Boat Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for kids 15 and under, and free for kids under 3.
Opening of “Nature Connects: Art With LEGO Bricks” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Sean Kenney’s fourth indoor exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens will feature 13 displays and over 750,000 LEGO bricks. The exhibit will be on display through May 10. Admission is $10 plus tax for adults, $5 plus tax for children 3-12 and free for garden members and children under 3.
Opening of “America to Zanzibar” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Children are invited to enjoy innovative hands-on experiences and discover fascinating objects, images and information from over 50 countries. The exhibit will be on display through April 19. Admission is $14 for ages 2-59, $13 for ages 60 and over, and free for members and children under 24 months.
Indoor air show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. There will be 75 radio-controlled model pilots and over 20 displays in the Restoration Hangar with seating in the Observation Gallery as well as Hangar B to view and experience the show. The model pilots will demonstrate loops, flips and barrel rolls. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for military and seniors, $6 for children 4-12 and free for children 3 and under.
Lincoln Women’s Expo, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Arena, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $5.
Opening of “QUEST! Navigating the World” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The exhibit, which will be on display through May 25, will feature over 20 interactive stations focused on navigating on land, in air and at sea.
Spinners Web Back to the Basics open house, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s auditorium, Fremont. Featured will be members spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include weaving, crocheting, knitting and other fiber arts using handspun and commercial yarns. For more information, contact guild member Patty Wilson at 402-377-1150, evenings, or pwilson0303@gmail.com.
Sons of American Legion Post 158 Steak Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Grilled steak will be served with a baked potato, salad and bread. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance from any SAL member or at the door. Proceeds and donations will be going toward the new flag pole project.
Supportive Singles dance, 7:30-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 E. Main St., Fremont. Free line dancing lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday
Theater
“Les Miserables,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $75 to $110 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Bandstand,” 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Knights of Columbus Council 10412 pancake, biscuits and gravy feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, St. Francis Borgia Church, 2005 Davis Dr., Blair. Freewill donations will benefit the community, youth and parishioners.
Husker Toy & Buckle Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pavilion 1, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $5. Children 10 and under will be admitted free with an adult.
Nebraska Deer & Game Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and under. Military and veterans will receive half-price admission all weekend.
17th Annual River City Hunting, Fishing, RV and Boat Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for kids 15 and under, and free for kids under 3.
Lincoln Women’s Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Multi-Purpose Arena, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $5.
Archbishop Bergan Music Department’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. The Bergan High School Jazz Band will perform at 11:30 a.m. The spaghetti dinner will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drinks. The cost is $8 for ages 12 and over, $3 for children ages 3-11 and free for children 2 and under. The family rate is $27. Takeout trays will be available. Quart jars of sauce will be sold.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Free admission, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Free admission will be offered to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be story time throughout the day. The “I Have a Dream” speech will be shown in the Mutual of Omaha Theater. Children’s activities will include a Lego challenge and handprint craft.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Events
Opening of “Up in the Air: Great Plains Weather” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Great Plains Art Museum, Lincoln. This exhibit, which will be on display through May 9, explores how artists have chosen to depict the ever-changing weather on the Great Plains. Admission is free.
Wednesday
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Jan. 23
Concerts
Martha Redbone, 7:30 p.m., Kimball Hall, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Redbone is presenting “Bone Hill: The Concert.” Tickets range from $17.50 to $35 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the Midlands International Art Show, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The auto show will continue through Jan. 26. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over, $9 for seniors 65 and over, $7 for military (with ID), $7 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.