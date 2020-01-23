Friday
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Midlands International Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. On Friday night, the lights will be dimmed at the show and specialty lighting will illuminate the show to produce a special nighttime atmosphere. There also will be live music. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over, $7 for seniors 65 and over, $7 for military (with ID), $7 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with the special of hot roast beef sandwich and mashed potatoes. Down Memory Lane will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Home & Builders Show, 6-9 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.
Saturday
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. This will be an audio-described performance for those who are blind or have vision impairments. Patrons who wish to take advantage of the audio description service may check out a headset from the OCP Box Office. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Nebraska Innovation Campus, Lincoln. This event is put on by a consortium of partners in Lincoln and is geared towards girls in grades three through high school. Adults are expected to attend with their child(ren), though they can attend different activities. To register, visit www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Midlands International Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over, $7 for seniors 65 and over, $7 for military (with ID), $7 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under.
Fremont Home & Builders Show, noon to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.
Sunday
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Midlands International Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over, $7 for seniors 65 and over, $7 for military (with ID), $7 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under.
Fremont Home & Builders Show, noon to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.
Ribbon cutting for “H20 Today” exhibit, 12:45 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The exhibit, which will be on display through August, promotes conservation, creativity and innovation through art, science and technology. The exhibit is included with museum general admission.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Wednesday
Concerts
Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The bald and blue trio’s tour features original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and colorful moments of creativity and humorous absurdity. Tickets range from $17.50 to $69 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening reception for “D I M A F X” exhibit, 5:30-7 p.m., Gallery of Art and Design, Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn Valley Campus, Elkhorn. The exhibit, which will be on display through Feb. 25, will highlight work from instructors and faculty in the Design, Interactivity and Media Arts program. DIMA includes many art forms, such as illustration, graphic design, motion graphics, 2D and 3D art and more. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
Jan. 30
Concerts
Cirque Mechanics: 42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $18 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $17.50 to $69 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Adult tickets range from $24 to $44 while student tickets are $16 to $22. Tickets are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “Working,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The action during the musical takes place at the present time in numerous places of employment. The production will continue through Feb. 2. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Opening of “Wakey, Wakey,” 7:30 p.m., Bluebarn Theatre, Omaha. The production will continue through Feb. 16. General admission tickets are $35 and senior tickets are $30. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-1576 or online at www.bluebarn.org.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.