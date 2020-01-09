Friday
Events
Star Wars Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. There will be Star Wars-themed activities all weekend long. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $14 for adults and kids, and free for kids under 24 months.
Cabin Fever Antique Show, 4-8 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The 39th annual show will feature a large variety of antiques, vintage items and more. Admission is $5. Ages 15 and under will be admitted free.
January artist reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served along with the special of chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes. Down Memory Lane will play music from 7-11 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Events
Cabin Fever Antique Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The 39th annual show will feature a large variety of antiques, vintage items and more. Admission is $5. Ages 15 and under will be admitted free.
Star Wars Weekend, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The 501st Legion will join in the Imperial March throughout the museum at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $14 for adults and kids, and free for kids under 24 months.
Fremont TeamMates Chili Cook-off, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Everyone is invited to dine and vote in the chili tasting, play split the pot and bid on a wide selection of silent auction items. The event is being held in conjunction with the FHS girls and boys basketball games. All proceeds will benefit TeamMates of Fremont.
Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. This will be the chapter’s annual chili and soup cook-off. The menu will include chili and chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, one dessert, coffee or juice. Contestants will bring assorted chilis and either cream or broth soups. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday
Events
Star Wars Weekend, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $14 for adults and kids, and free for kids under 24 months.
Cornhole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The entry fee for this family friendly tournament is $30 per team. The first place team members will each receive a $5 gold eagle coin while the second place team will each receive $1 silver eagle coins. There will be food, drink specials, drawings and more for all in attendance. For more information, contact Brian Villwok at 402-657-1192.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
Opening of “Les Miserables,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. “Les Miserables” tells a story of heartbreak, passion and the resilience of the human spirit in a new production, which will continue through Jan. 19. Tickets range from $75 to $110 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Wednesday
Theater
“Les Miserables,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $75 to $110 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Jan. 16
Concerts
Fry Street Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students.
Theater
“Les Miserables,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $75 to $110 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Fremont Area Art Association Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. The cost is $12 per person. Luncheon reservations are requested no later than Jan. 14 by calling 402-727-7779 or emailing gallery92west@92west.org.