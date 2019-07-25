Friday
Events
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Washington County Fair, Arlington. The Henton Trenching Teen Zone will open at 6 p.m. A concert featuring Rhett Akins and Tyler Farr is set for 7:30 p.m. The Dylan Bloom Band will perform at 11 p.m.
Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The event will include an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, food, interactive games and entertainment. Admission is free.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with concession stands, pony rides and kids games. Mutton bustin sign in is from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. This also is Military Night so all active military and veterans get in free with ID.
Saturday
Events
Summer Fest, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event sponsored by MainStreet Fremont will include sidewalk sales, children’s activities, community garage sale, taste of downtown, street musicians and sidewalk artists.
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Activities will include the poultry show, horse show, cowboy fun run, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, rabbit show, tractor driving contest, beer garden, rocket launch contest, bucket calf interviews, rodeo and live music by Phil Vandel.
Benson Days, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Benson. Saturday will feature a street festival including vendors and food trucks, a pancake feed, parade, live music, kids zone and more. Admission is free.
Nebraska Asian Festival, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Lewis and Clark Landing, Omaha’s riverfront. The family-oriented event will celebrate, promote and educate the Asian heritage. There will be food, activities and cultural performances throughout the day. Admission is $5. Children under 12 will be admitted free.
7th Annual Ribstock BBQ Festival, noon to 10 p.m., Stinson Park, Aksarben Village, Omaha. The festival will include some of the best local BBQ and live performances from local artists. Admission is free.
Fairytale Ball, 6-9 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The evening at the museum will be filled with magical encounters with princesses and princes, horse-drawn carriage rides, dinner and crafts and activities. The evening ends with fireworks. Tickets are $20 for members and $35 for non-members. Children under 24 months will be admitted free.
Magnum Pro Wrestling, 6 p.m., Ralston Arena’s Side Room. The event showcases local and national talent as well as performers from WWE, ROH, NJPW, Impact Wrestling and more. General admission is $15. Family packs (five tickets) are $50.
Harry Potter’s 39th birthday celebration, 7-11 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The event includes food and drinks, butter beer, a variety of magical vendors and a ball, with music headliners such as DJ Sean Michael and violin DJ Olga Smola. Fire spinners with Norsefyre also will be entertaining guests. General admission tickets include access to the main event. VIP tickets include early access to the VIP only pre-party, wax sealed initiation, private meet and greet with the performers, one drink voucher and one food voucher. Tickets are $35 and $95, respectively, and can be purchased online at www.sacmuseum.org.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with concession stands, pony rides and kids games. Mutton bustin sign in is from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. This also is Seniors Night so everyone ages 65 and over will be admitted for $10.
Sunday
Concerts
Tenacious D, 7:45 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. The show is rain or shine. Tickets start at $45 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Activities will include the horse show, church service, 4-H pancake feed, sheep show, mud volleyball tournament, beer garden, backyard barbecue contest, parade, 4-H fashion show and awards program, Pioneer Farm Family Awards, rodeo and live music by Taxi Driver.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include a praise and worship service, 4-H Favorite Foods Review, Demo Derby, 4-H Style Review and 4-H Archery Contest.
Benson Days, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Benson. Sunday will feature the Indie Run 5K/10K, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Admission is free.
Monday
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include 4-H dog agility, rally & showmanship; cat show; dog obedience; 4-H BB gun shooting competition; 4-H air rifle shooting competition; and 4-H public fashion review.
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Activities will include the beef show, beer garden, antique tractor and pickup pull, kids pedal pull and live music.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night at the Movies featuring “Space Jam,” 8:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Turner Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Food booths will offer concessions and beverages. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H horse show, carnival rides and games.
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Activities will include the dog show, hog show, cat show, companion animal show, round robin livestock showmanship contest, livestock bowl awards presentation, beer garden, tractor pull, wine tasting and live music by Nuclear Bees.
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Concerts
Weird Al Yankovic, 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. The show is rain or shine. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include a health assessment fair, pancake feed, 4-H ATV safety driving, 4-H tractor driving contest, face painting, hay hauling contest, wine and beer tasting, carnival rides and games.
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Activities will include the livestock auction, demolition derby and live music by Lemon Fresh Day.
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include the culinary challenge contest, poultry show and rocket launch competition.
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo stays open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Zoo admission is $13.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Aug. 1
Concerts
16th Annual Vibes at Village Pointe Summer Concert Series featuring Come Together, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha.
Jazz on the Green featuring Big Wade and Black Swan Theory, 7:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with pre-show music followed by the main act at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H sheep show, 4-H dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, 4-H meat goat show, live balloon twisting, face painting, barbecue, parade, figure 8 races, ice cream social, veterans bingo, carnival rides and games, and best dressed critter contest.
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include the sheep show, dairy and meat goat show, dairy cattle show, bucket calf show and public fashion revue.
Capitol District Pole Vault, 5-7 p.m., Capitol District, Omaha. This competition will feature some of the world’s best pole vaulters as they sail to the Omaha skies aiming to qualify for the world championships. Earlier in the afternoon, watch the best high school vaulters in the nation compete.
Fan Day, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. Fan Day is the best opportunity to meet and greet the Nebraska football players, coaches and staff before the start of the football season. Fans are asked to limit their autograph requests to one item per player or coach. Admission is free.