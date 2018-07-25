Friday
Concerts
Jamey Johnson, 8 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $89 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Oliver,” 7 p.m., Lofte Community Theatre, Manley. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.lofte.org.
“Witch of Waverly Wood,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Washington County Fair, 7:30 a.m., Arlington. Events will include the Eastern Nebraska Tractor Ride, pie parlor, concert featuring Kip Moore, Jameson Rodgers and Dylan Bloom, carnival and fireworks.
Saunders County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H rabbit showmanship and 4-H rabbit show, 4-H and FFA beef show, 4-H poultry show, carnival rides and games, concert featuring Casey Donahew Band and Bucka Ruse, and beer garden.
Grilled steaks and regular menu, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, Omaha. More than 30 local vendors will offer a wide selection of handmade and upcycled goods along with local non-profits providing fun activities for all ages.
Saturday
Theater
“Finefellow’s Fireworks Folly,” 5 p.m. and “An Easterner,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
“Oliver,” 7 p.m., Lofte Community Theatre, Manley. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.lofte.org.
Events
Washington County Fair, 7:30 a.m., Arlington. Events will include the Eastern Nebraska Tractor Ride, Cowboy 5K swamp stomp mud and obstacle race, poultry show, horse show, rabbit show, tractor driving contest, rocket launch contest, pie parlor, beer garden, rodeo, carnival and music by Jason Earl Band.
Nebraska Asian Festival, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Lewis and Clark Landing, Omaha. The family-friendly festival will celebrate Asian culture and cuisine. Activities will include cultural dances, an egg roll eating contest, sumo wrestling, yo-yo championships, a Tibetan monk blessing, bonsai displays, origami making, martial arts and a variety of art and fitness demonstrations. Admission is $5. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free.
Saunders County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H swine show, Clover Kids show, tractor and truck pull, kids’ pedal pull, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, livestock round robin showmanship, carnival rides and games, and MATTPA truck and tractor pull.
LES Sustainable Living Festival, 9 a.m. to noon, The Railyard, Lincoln. The festival is focused on providing attendees with education about sustainable living through engaging, hands-on activities.
Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Artwork will be created along Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing. The festival is free and open to the public.
3rd Annual Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Muscle Car Concepts & Restorations, 1821 Cornhusker Highway, Lincoln. Admission is free for spectators. Donations are accepted for the American Cancer Society.
Public Sightseeing Cruise, noon and 2 p.m., River City Star Riverboat, 151 Freedom Park Road, Omaha. The cruise will feature a short captain’s narration and music. Admission is $16 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, $10 for children 12 and under, and $4 for infants 18 months and under.
Sunday
Concerts
Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield, 6:30 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35 to $135 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Lincoln Municipal Band 2018 Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Antelope Park, Lincoln. The theme is Space, the Final Frontier: One Giant Leap for Mankind. Admission is free.
Theater
“Oliver,” 2 p.m., Lofte Community Theatre, Manley. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.lofte.org.
“Finefellow’s Fireworks Folly,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Washington County Fair, 8 a.m., Arlington. Events will include a church service, horse show, 4-H pancake feed, sheep show, meat goat show, beer garden, mud volleyball tournament, back yard barbecue contest, parade, 4-H fashion show and 4-H awards program, pie parlor, rodeo and carnival.
Chalk Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Artwork will be created along Farnam Street in Midtown Crossing. The festival is free and open to the public.
Saunders County Fair, noon, Wahoo. Events will include the demolition derby, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, and 4-H livestock sale.
Public Sightseeing Cruise, noon and 2 p.m., River City Star Riverboat, 151 Freedom Park Road, Omaha. The cruise will feature a short captain’s narration and music. Admission is $16 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, $10 for children 12 and under, and $4 for infants 18 months and under.
Blues Cruise, 4 p.m., River City Star Riverboat, 151 Freedom Park Road, Omaha. Cruise the Missouri River while a blues band performs. Admission is $25.
Monday
Concerts
Walk The Moon, 7 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Washington County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Arlington. Events will include the beef show, carnival, pickup pull and antique tractor pull, pie parlor and live music.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night Movies featuring “Coco,” 5-11 p.m., Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, Omaha. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, sunscreen and flat shoes. Concessions will be offered. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Theater
“An Easterner,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Washington County Fair, 8 a.m., Arlington. Events will include the hog show, round robin livestock showmanship contest, carnival, tractor pull, pie parlor and wine tasting.
Wednesday
Theater
Opening of “Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. McGuigan will be joined by the Omaha-based Steve Gomez Band to present rock hits with a big band sound and big band standards with a rock and roll sound. This year’s show has all new songs. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com. Tickets are $35 for groups of 12 or more.
“Witch of Waverly Wood,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Washington County Fair, 8 a.m., Arlington. Events will include the dog show, cat show, companion animal show, carnival, large animal auction, pie parlor, demolition derby and fireworks.
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Dodge County Fair, 9 a.m., Scribner. Events will include the culinary challenge contest, kidZone, hamburger/hot dog lunch, poultry show, beer garden, Dodge County Fair Foundation barbecue, and rocket launch competition.
Wild Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and stays open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday through August. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Admission is $9.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $8.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Classics on Capitol Movie Series featuring “Angels in the Outfield,” 7 p.m., 1022 Capitol Ave., Omaha. The movie will be shown on a 300-by-100-foot permanent, outdoor LED screen with surround sound. Admission is free.
Aug. 2
Concerts
15th Annual Vibes at Village Pointe Summer Concert Series featuring HiFi Hangover, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha. There will be free activities for the kids.
Luke Bryan with Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen, 7 p.m., CenturyLink Center Omaha. Tickets range from $39.75 to $89.75 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sandy Creek Bluegrass, 7:30 p.m., SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Admission is free.
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton, 7:30 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $46 to $175 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse’s Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Single tickets start at $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com or www.ticketomaha.com. Tickets are $35 for groups of 12 or more.
Events
Dodge County Fair, 8 a.m., Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, kidZone, 4-H sheep show, 4-H goat show, 4-H dairy cattle show, 4-H bucket calf show, beer garden, carnival, baseball games, co-ed softball tournament, 4-H public fashion review, backyard gardening with Kathleen Cue, and concert featuring Hairball and The Rude Band.
Opening of the Lancaster County Super Fair, 8 a.m. to midnight, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is $3.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
River City Star Public Moonlight Sightseeing Cruise, 8 p.m., River City Star Riverboat, 151 Freedom Park Road, Omaha. $16 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, $10 for children 12 and under, and $4 for infants 18 months and under.