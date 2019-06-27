Friday
Concerts
City of Omaha Celebrates America, 6 p.m., Memorial Park, Omaha. The concert begins at 6 p.m. with music by Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul with Chris Isaak. A fireworks display will follow the show. The event is open to the public and family-friendly.
“In the Good Old Summertime,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The ticket price includes the music show and a light picnic of burgers, sides and dessert. Individual tickets cost $27.50. A table of eight is $220. For tickets, send cash or check to: Broad Street Revue, 1866 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Worship and praise night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. Everyone is welcome. A freewill offering will be collected by benefit Trinity’s Youth Program.
Theater
“Matilda,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Hamlet,” 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
OCon Expo – Comics and Pop Culture Expo, noon to 8 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. The expo, which continues through Sunday, hosts guests from the entertainment world amid vendors, artists and exhibitors. Tickets at the door will be $25. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Chamber Night at the Fremont Moo, 5:30 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. A ribbon cutting will be at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7:05 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks. Tickets are $5 for Chamber members and will be available at the gate.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Life’s A Beach on Fremont Island, 6 p.m., Ilgenfritz parking lot, Third Street and Park Avenue (behind L.A. Fire Door & Grill), Fremont. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Bobby Figueroa will play from 8-9 p.m. and The Write-Offs will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event, a benefit for victims and first responders of the March flood, will include food, drinks and auction items.
Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The event will include an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, food, interactive games and entertainment. Admission is free.
Saturday
Concerts
“In the Good Old Summertime,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The ticket price includes the music show and a light picnic of burgers, sides and dessert. Individual tickets cost $27.50. A table of eight is $220. For tickets, send cash or check to: Broad Street Revue, 1866 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Theater
“Matilda,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Hamlet,” 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
OCon Expo – Comics and Pop Culture Expo, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets at the door will be $30. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Fremont’s First 0.5K – The “Race” for the Rest of Us, 10 a.m., Thrivent Financial, 340 E. Military Ave., Fremont. All participants will receive a T-shirt, sticker and medal to celebrate their achievement. Proceeds will benefit the Fremont Area Community Foundation Flood Relief & Recovery Fund.
International Mud Day, 1-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. Those attending are encouraged to come dressed to immerse themselves in activities and make mud pies, mud art, mud castles and other muddy projects. The event is free with paid admission.
Omaha Beer Fest, 4-11:30 p.m., Horsemen’s Park, Omaha. The event offers attendees a chance to sample hundreds of unique American craft beers, ciders and hard sodas. Lemon Fresh Day will take the main stage at 8:30 p.m. for the after party. General admission prices are $35 in advance (www.omahabeerfest.com) and $40 the day of the event.
Fremont Airboat Club fish fry, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. Ticket donations are $12 per adult and $6 per child. Tickets may be purchased from any boat club member or by calling Jim Johnstone at 402-720-3117. Bring your own beverages. There also will be raffles.
10th Annual Rocket Mortgage College Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. The family-friendly event will feature six of college baseball’s most prodigious power hitters. Pregame festivities are set for 6:35 p.m. A fireworks show will immediately follow the derby. Tickets start at $10 and may be purchased online at www.collegehomerunderby.com/tickets.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Meadows, Fremont.
Sunday
Theater
“Matilda,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Hamlet,” 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
OCon Expo – Comics and Pop Culture Expo, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Tickets at the door will be $25. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night at the Movies featuring “Independence Day,” 8:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Turner Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Food booths will offer concessions and beverages. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Concerts
Tempo of Twilight featuring New Humans, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Weather permitting, concerts are held outdoors. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and beverages. Dinner specials also will be available in the café. Concerts are free with paid garden admission.
Theater
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Hamlet,” 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Theater
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Hamlet,” 10 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo stays open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Zoo admission is $13.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Summer Block Party, 4-8 p.m., Full Life Church, 2380 Seaton Ave., Fremont. This event will include inflatables and obstacles for children of all ages, a dunk tank, music, yard games, summer treats and more. Bring a lawn chair to have a front-row seat to the annual Fremont fireworks display.
Cruise In to Raising Cane’s, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s Fremont. The event is hosted by the Fremont Antique Car Club Inc.
Party in the Park, 6 p.m., Oakland City Park. The annual celebration will include bounce houses, games, food, a beer garden, and fireworks at dusk.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Legge Lake, near North Bend.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., West Shores, near Waterloo.
July 4
Events
Fourth of July celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, car show, Bubble Paws for a Cause Walk, softball tournament, coin dive, miniature golf, bounce house, kiddie water fights, parade, pie and ice cream social, FFA labor auction, beer garden, live music and fireworks.
Fourth of July celebration, West Point. The event will include a run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, children’s inflatables, barbecue, bingo and fireworks display.
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, Wahoo. The event will include a kids’ parade, old-fashioned games at Smith Park, Wahoo Plowboys vintage baseball game in the evening, and fireworks over Lake Wanahoo at 10 p.m.
Red, White and Zoo!, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Visitors are invited to “parade” through the zoo on a self-guided tour in search of red, white and blue animals. The first 500 people to walk through the gates will receive a free patriotic gift. Event activities are free with regular zoo admission.
Ralston’s 59th Annual Independence Day Celebration with fireworks, 1-10 p.m., Ralston. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. There also will be music, food and more. A fireworks display is set for 9:30 p.m. at Ralston Arena.
Omaha Storm Chasers game with fireworks, 7:05 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. The Omaha Storm Chasers will take on the Nashville Sounds. The night will end with an Independence Day fireworks show to USA-themed music.