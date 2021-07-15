Entertainment calendar for July 16-22

Friday
Concerts
Music and Memories Summer Concert Series featuring One2Go, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Food and beverages will be available to purchase (cash only). Admission is free.
The Docksiders, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $18 to $35 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Pinewood Bowl’s 71st Annual Summer Musical featuring “The Addams Family,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Opening of the Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the poultry show, cat show, dog show, carnival, public fashion show and special awards, farm awards, 4-H coronation, strolling performances by The Renaissance Man (balloon animals), and dueling guitars.
Opening of the Douglas County Fair, Sycamore Farms (Home of Junkstock), Waterloo, and Chance Ridge Event Center, Elkhorn. Activities will include a Ferris wheel, putt putt golf, interactive 4-H displays, vendor show, Taekwondo demonstration, Ask the Master Gardeners booth, petting zoo, face painting and balloon twisting, kiddie pedal pull, and live music by Justin Kane. Visit www.douglascountyfair.org to view the full schedule.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Scribner’s 150th Celebration, Scribner. Activities will include airboat rides, a quilt show, cannon firing, burgers/brats, kidpalooza, wine/beer tasting, jazz in the park featuring On the Rocks, trolley tours, horse shoe contest and Twisted Whiskey.
Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The evening will feature an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, food, games and entertainment. Admission is free.
Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus, 7:30 p.m., Westroads Mall, Omaha. Guests are invited to see jaw-dropping performances by aerialists, jugglers, high-energy acts swinging from ropes, trapeze artists, and BMX bikers and roller skaters. Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for kids ages 2-12. Tickets are available online at www.cirqueitalia.com.
Saturday
Concerts
Eli Young Band with special guest Pony Creek, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $60 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 5 p.m., and “Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Pinewood Bowl’s 71st Annual Summer Musical featuring “The Addams Family,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Scribner’s 150th Celebration, Scribner. Activities will include a 5K walk/run; historic trail ride; alumni coffee; quilt show; car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show; Musbach Museum tours; Quilt of Valor presentation; display reenactments; kidpalooza; beer garden; trolley tours; airboat rides; cannon firing; bingo burgers; train show; ice cream parlor; historic cemetery walk; melodrama; magic show; Scribner Hogs baseball game; polka and beer; Zucker’s chicken; Barnyard Marauders; beard contest; Diamond Lil’s performance; live music by Velvet Haze and Charm School Dropouts.
Nickerson’s 150th Celebration, Nickerson. Activities will include volleyball in the park, parade, kids activities, beer garden, tractor pull, cook-off and beer garden, and live music by Down Memory Lane and Dylan Bloom.
Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, corn hole, bicycle action show, companion animal show, meat and dairy goat show, sheep show, carnival, ventriloquist show, pie judging contest, Pathfinder Chorus performance, live music by Travis Denning and Lonestar with opening acts Justin Kane and Forgotten Highway.
45th Camp Creek Antique Machinery & Threshing Show, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camp Creek Threshers, 17200 Bluff Rd., Waverly. The event will feature pancakes from 6-9:30 a.m., flag raising at 7:30 a.m., tractor pull at 11 a.m., Parade of Power at 2 p.m., lunch and ice cream, children’s playground, threshing, bailing, country store, drug store, draft horses, flea market, antique tractors, gas and steam engines, antique tractor pull and more. Admission is $10 per person each day or $15 for a two-day pass. Children under 12 will be admitted free with a paid adult.
Douglas County Fair, Sycamore Farms (Home of Junkstock), Waterloo, and Chance Ridge Event Center, Elkhorn. Activities will include animal shows, a Ferris wheel, vendor show, petting zoo, martial arts demonstration, dance performances, a variety of presentations, live music by School of Rock and Omaha Street Percussion, and a concert featuring John Michael Montgomery and Thompson Square. Visit www.douglascountyfair.org to view the full schedule.
Wolfe Country Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1709 County Road 21, Bennington. Over 100 quilts will be displayed on the Wolfe Farm in an outdoor garden setting using fences and barns along with many other outdoor display areas. Along with the quilts, those attending will be able to view garden settings. Admission is free.
Photo opportunity with Husker Cheer and Herbie, 10 a.m. to noon, Lincoln Children’s Museum. Husker cheerleaders and Herbie will be at the museum to help launch a new Bank of Husker Nation Photo Booth exhibit. The event is free with paid admission to the museum.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Westroads Mall, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for kids ages 2-12. Tickets are available online at www.cirqueitalia.com.
WingFest 2021, 5-8 p.m., Haymarket Park, Lincoln. The volunteer committee seeks out the best wings in Lincoln so that festivalgoers can taste them all. The cost is $25. All proceeds go to support creative learning spaces in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
Flight Night, 6-10 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Admission to this 21 and older event is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Admission includes a free guided museum tour, a magic show from Joe Cole, drinks at a cash bar, and Valentino’s pizza in the atrium.
Sunday
Concerts
Overcome Together: IATSE 42 Stagehand Benefit, 5-10 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Jorge Nila and the Jazz Ninjas will play from 5-6 p.m., followed by Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns from 6:15-7:45 p.m. and The 70s Band from 8-10 p.m. with a special guest appearance from Bruce and Eddie from Shoot to Thrill. There will be raffles, prizes, food and a bar. Suggested donations are $20 for adults, $10 for kids and $50 for groups (cash only please).
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Pinewood Bowl’s 71st Annual Summer Musical featuring “The Addams Family,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the beef show, Clover Kids activities, bicycle action show, carnival, Flying Debris Show, parade, Burt County Cattlemen’s Barbecue, balloon animals, Omaha Circus Arts, Flying Debris Show, and demolition derby.
45th Camp Creek Antique Machinery & Threshing Show, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camp Creek Threshers, 17200 Bluff Rd., Waverly. The event will feature pancakes from 6-9:30 a.m., flag raising at 7:30 a.m., children’s tractor pull at 11 a.m., Parade of Power at 2 p.m., lunch and ice cream, children’s playground, threshing, bailing, country store, drug store, draft horses, flea market, antique tractors, gas and steam engines, antique tractor pull and more. Admission is $10 per person each day or $15 for a two-day pass. Children under 12 will be admitted free with a paid adult.
Douglas County Fair, Sycamore Farms (Home of Junkstock), Waterloo, and Chance Ridge Event Center, Elkhorn. Activities will include animal shows, a Ferris wheel, vendor show, petting zoo, martial arts demonstration, dance performances, a variety of presentations, live music by School of Rock and Dirty Boots Band. Visit www.douglascountyfair.org to view the full schedule.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Westroads Mall, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for kids ages 2-12. Tickets are available online at www.cirqueitalia.com.
Old Timers Baseball Game, 2 p.m., Scribner Ballfield.
National High School Finals Rodeo, 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, Lincoln. The rodeo will feature 1,700 of the world’s best high school rodeo athletes. There will be 13 rodeo events and two shooting events at 13 rodeo performances over seven days. Spectators will be able to view multiple rodeo performances occurring simultaneously in two outdoor and two indoor open-air arenas. All Performance Wristbands are $130 for adults and $65 for children. Individual performance tickets will be available at any of the three arena gates 90 minutes before each performance—$15 for adults, $10 for children.
Monday
Events
Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include the horse show, livestock judging contest, beef clinic, carnival, Burt County Brass performance, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, Heartland Hoedowners dance performance, cycle pony races, Kenastoons Family Band performance, and 4-H/FFA Olympics.
National High School Finals Rodeo, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, Lincoln. Individual performance tickets will be available at any of the three arena gates 90 minutes before each performance—$15 for adults, $10 for children.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Wildlife Encounters presentations, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fremont Auditorium. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include a special awards presentation, 4-H livestock auction, appreciation meal with music by Justin Kane, and hamster ball races for all ages.
National High School Finals Rodeo, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, Lincoln. Individual performance tickets will be available at any of the three arena gates 90 minutes before each performance—$15 for adults, $10 for children.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
National High School Finals Rodeo, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, Lincoln. Individual performance tickets will be available at any of the three arena gates 90 minutes before each performance—$15 for adults, $10 for children.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
July 22
Concerts
Jazz on the Green featuring Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free.
Theater
Pinewood Bowl’s 71st Annual Summer Musical featuring “The Addams Family,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
National High School Finals Rodeo, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, Lincoln. Individual performance tickets will be available at any of the three arena gates 90 minutes before each performance—$15 for adults, $10 for children.
Free barbecue sponsored by Allo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Huey’s Smokehouse BBQ parking lot, 2204 N. Bell St. Free food and drink will be provided.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. July 22 is Nebraska 4-H Night. All 4-H’ers will be admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include pony rides, a petting zoo, and bouncing barrel races. The rodeo continues through July 24. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (65 and over) are $10. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $3 in advance and $6 at the door. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com, or may be purchased at the following businesses: Cubby’s in Yutan, Kiel’s Barber Shop in Fremont, Corner Market in Wahoo, Barnyard Backyard in Waterloo, Orchein in Lincoln and Wolf Brother’s in Omaha.