Entertainment calendar for July 16-22

66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. July 22 is Nebraska 4-H Night. All 4-H’ers will be admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include pony rides, a petting zoo, and bouncing barrel races. The rodeo continues through July 24. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (65 and over) are $10. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $3 in advance and $6 at the door. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com, or may be purchased at the following businesses: Cubby’s in Yutan, Kiel’s Barber Shop in Fremont, Corner Market in Wahoo, Barnyard Backyard in Waterloo, Orchein in Lincoln and Wolf Brother’s in Omaha.