Entertainment calendar for July 2-8

Friday
Concerts
Music and Memories Summer Concert Series featuring Jimmy Weber, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Food and beverages will be available to purchase (cash only). Admission is free.
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Opening reception for “Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Area: Artwork from the Moseman Collection of Agrarian Art” exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Great Plains Art Museum, Lincoln. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 23. The reception is free and open to the public.
Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Independence Day Celebration Concert, 7-8:15 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band’s commercial music group, Raptor, will present a free, all-ages concert. The group will perform American music from rock, pop and country to soul, jazz and funk. The concert will conclude with a special musical salute to all of our military service members, past and present, who have served our country. Admission is free.
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 5 p.m., and “Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Arlington Summer Sizzle, Arlington. Activities will include a barbeque contest and tasting, flag ceremony, slow-pitch softball tournament, 5K run/walk, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, cornhole tournament, gaga ball, four-square volleyball, free pool access, train rides, kiddie parade, waterslide, tug-a-war, inflatables, FFA dinner, music by the Pokorny Brothers featuring Taylor Wakefield and Silver Moon Band, and a fireworks show.
Living History weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Everyone is invited to hear from guest speakers and see history come to life. A Nebraska State Park permit is required.
Uncle Sam Jam, 4 p.m., Oak Lake Park, Lincoln. Food vendors open at 4 p.m., live music starts at 6:15 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Party in the Park, 6 p.m., Oakland City Park, Oakland. The event will include kids’ activities, food, a beer garden, photo opportunity with Mrs. Nebraska Jane Nincehelse, Ducks on the Logan, and a fireworks display.
Starlight Movie featuring “Tom & Jerry,” dusk, SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion. Gates open at 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Fireworks display, 9:50 p.m., south side of Valley Shores Lake, Valley.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.
Sunday
Events
Hooper’s 4th of July Celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, car show, softball tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, flag retirement ceremony, ice cream treats, miniature golf, coin dive, kiddie war fights, old-fashioned hymn sing, parade, pie and ice cream social, cornhole tournament, FFA labor auction, beer garden, live music, and a fireworks show.
4th of July Celebration, Neligh Park, West Point. Activities will include fun run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, cornhole tournament, bounce house and inflatables, barbecue, food vendors, and a fireworks display.
Living History weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Everyone is invited to hear from guest speakers and see history come to life. A Nebraska State Park permit is required.
Independence Day celebration, 1-10 p.m., Ralston. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. A fireworks display will cap off the night at around 9:30 p.m.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area, Wahoo.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., island in middle of Mallard Landing Lake, Valley.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Brink Park’s south field, Lyons.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Opening of the Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. The horse show will begin at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Eagles 200 Auxiliary Pork Tenderloin Dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The cost is $10 plus tax. Proceeds go to local charities. Everyone is welcome.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
July 8
Concerts
Concert in the Park Series featuring Silver Moon, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Concert attendees can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from one of Fremont’s own food vendors. Children’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Jazz on the Green featuring Sammy Figueroa Latin Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free.
Events
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the sheep show, dairy show, dog show, bucket calf show, and meat goat show. Admission is free.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can visit the zoo for a relaxed evening of drinks, local food truck cuisine, and a more intimate zoo experience. Tickets for non-members are $23 online or $28 at the door. Tickets for members are $13 online or $18 at the door.