Entertainment calendar for July 23-29

National High School Finals Rodeo, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, Lincoln. Individual performance tickets will be available at any of the three arena gates 90 minutes before each performance—$15 for adults, $10 for children.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Please note, the price of food has increased to offset the continued rise of the cost of the product. Everyone is welcome.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.