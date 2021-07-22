Entertainment calendar for July 23-29

Friday
Concerts
Music and Memories Summer Concert Series featuring HiFi Hangover, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Food and beverages will be available to purchase (cash only). Admission is free.
Live music by Big Red Sam, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for the performance, which is $15 per person. Tickets can be bought online, at the door, or at Sampter’s.
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Pinewood Bowl’s 71st Annual Summer Musical featuring “The Addams Family,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Fairytale Ball Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Children are invited to dance with princesses and make royal crafts. Dressing up is encouraged. All Fairytale Ball Weekend activities will be included with museum admission.
National High School Finals Rodeo, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, Lincoln. Individual performance tickets will be available at any of the three arena gates 90 minutes before each performance—$15 for adults, $10 for children.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Please note, the price of food has increased to offset the continued rise of the cost of the product. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Friday is Wrangler National Patriot Night. All active military and veterans will be admitted free. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (65 and over) are $10. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6 at the door. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com.
Saturday
Concerts
Southern Avenue with The Kris Lager Band, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $18 to $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Paula Poundstone, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. In-person tickets range from $16 to $42. Livestream tickets are $20. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 5 p.m., and “Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Pinewood Bowl’s 71st Annual Summer Musical featuring “The Addams Family,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Fairytale Ball Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Children are invited to dance with princesses and make royal crafts. Dressing up is encouraged. All Fairytale Ball Weekend activities will be included with museum admission.
National High School Finals Rodeo, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds, Lincoln. Individual performance tickets will be available at any of the three arena gates 90 minutes before each performance—$15 for adults, $10 for children.
Brick Days – Omaha, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. This family friendly event will feature over 15,000 square feet of custom creations, games and interactive activities, all built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts from across the Midwest. General admission tickets are $10. Kids under 8 will be admitted for $5.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
8th Annual Ribstock featuring Lemon Fresh Day, noon to 10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is $5.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday is Seniors Night. All seniors 65 and over will be admitted for $10. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com.
Sunday
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Pinewood Bowl’s 71st Annual Summer Musical featuring “The Addams Family,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a praise and worship service; 4-H favorite foods day contest; 4-H fashion show, 4-H dog agility, rally and showmanship; tractor/truck pulls; and Mid America Truck & Tractor Puller.
Fairytale Ball Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Children are invited to dance with princesses and make royal crafts. Dressing up is encouraged. All Fairytale Ball Weekend activities will be included with museum admission.
Lincoln Collectible Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Superior Bingo Hall, 4400 N. 48th St., Lincoln. Admission and parking are free.
Brick Days – Omaha, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. This family friendly event will feature over 15,000 square feet of custom creations, games and interactive activities, all built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts from across the Midwest. General admission tickets are $10. Kids under 8 will be admitted for $5.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon. Ruda’s birthdays, anniversary and retirement party will be from 2-6 p.m. in the ballroom featuring music by The Happy Players.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
2nd Annual Food Truck Festival for Alzheimer’s, 2-8 p.m., Haymarket Park, Lincoln. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, classic and hot rod cars, live music and raffle prizes. Admission is $5 per person, $8 per couple or $10 per family. All proceeds will go to the Lincoln Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Monday
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H cat show, 4-H archery contest, 4-H BB gun shooting sports competition, and 4-H air rifle shooting sports competition.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Live trivia event, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room. This event is geared towards adults. Competitors will be quizzed on questions from a variety of topics. Interested participants may compete as individuals or form teams. Light refreshments will be provided. Prizes and bragging rights to be earned by top competitors. For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.
Tuesday
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H horse show, RockIT Event Pros, and carnival.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets range from $27 to $127.
Wednesday
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include a health assessment fair, Kiwanis pancake feed, 4-H ATV safety driving, 4-H tractor driving contest, RockIT Event Pros, Frontier Co-op watermelon feed, face painting, hay hauling contest, wine tasting, and carnival.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Haymarket Corvette Show, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Historic Haymarket district, Lincoln. The public is invited to see over 100 Corvettes. Cars will be displayed along Eighth Street. Admission is free.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Harlem Globetrotters: Spread Game Tour, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $27 to $107 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
July 29
Concerts
Jazz on the Green featuring Curtis Stigers, 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free.
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H dairy goat show, 4-H dairy cattle show, 4-H sheep show, 4-H market meat goat show, RockIT Event Pros, face painting, barbecue sponsored by the Saunders County Livestock Association, parade, carnival, ice cream social, Figure 8 races, and 4-H best dressed critter contest.
Opening of the Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The super fair, which will continue through Aug. 7, will feature animal shows, live entertainment, a carnival, exhibits, food and more. Admission is $3.
Opening of Gretna Days, Gretna. The opening day will feature a carnival from 6-10 p.m. and a free showing of the movie “The Sandlot” at 7:30 p.m. at Werner Park. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Gretna Days will continue through Aug. 1.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Nebraska Football Fan Day, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln. Visit www.huskers.com for more details about the fan day.