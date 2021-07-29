Entertainment calendar for July 30-Aug. 5

Fremont Izaak Walton Kids Fishing Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. This event is free to the public. A hot dog lunch will be provided.

Planetarium show, 2 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. The afternoon show features a Grand Tour of the Universe which will involve a star projector and the full-dome system. Visitors will take a trip to the edge of the universe using a simulator system that will take them from Earth to the planets, through the Milky Way, and the galaxies. The show lasts about 45 minutes and is open to the public.

Haymarket Park BeerFest, 5:30 p.m., Haymarket Park, Lincoln. The annual festival features dozens of breweries and over a hundred different varieties of beers and adult beverages to sample. Upon entry, you will receive a sampling mug. Every brewery tent will provide 3-5-ounce samples of their beers on hand. All BeerFest tickets include a ticket to the July 31 Lincoln Saltdogs game. Tickets are limited to the first 1,000 purchased. Day-of tickets will be $30.

Dodge County Fair Shotgun Shooting Sports Contest, 6:30 p.m., Dodge Auditorium.