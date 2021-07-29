Entertainment calendar for July 30-Aug. 5

Friday
Concerts
Music and Memories Summer Concert Series featuring Kaylyn Sahs, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Food and beverages will be available to purchase (cash only). Admission is free.
Comedian Jo Koy, 8 p.m., Ralston Arena. Tickets range from $45.50 to $69.50.
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H rabbit show, 4-H poultry show, 4-H and FFA beef show, RockIT Event Pros, family fun zone, face painting, carnival, and demo derby.
Opening of the Washington County Fair, Arlington. The beer garden will open at 6 p.m. A concert featuring Logan Mize and Chris Colston will begin at 7 p.m. Dylan Bloom Band will be playing in the beer garden following the concert. Tickets to the concert are $20 and may be purchased online at www.washingtoncountyfairne.com. The fair will continue through Aug. 4.
Gretna Days, Gretna. Events will include a golf tournament; antique tractor pull; bags, beer and brats; helicopter rides; carnival; and fireworks show.
Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Night Market, 6-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The night out will feature an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, food, games and entertainment. Admission is free.
Live music by Humdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Moo Fan Appreciation Night, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. Attendees will receive a team poster courtesy of Emanuel Printing. Postgame fireworks will be presented by Allo Communications.
Saturday
Concerts
Maha Festival, 2 p.m. to midnight, Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Tickets are $65 in advance or $75 at the show. In addition to the music, this year’s festival offerings include comedy, spoken word, craft beer and food.
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 5 p.m., and “Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122
Events
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the poultry show, horse show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, pie parlor, rabbit show, rocket launch contest, beer garden, face painting, a carnival, rodeo, and music by Tim Strathman & Blacktop Road.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the conclusion of the silent auction, 4-H swine show, household pets show, 4-H Clover Kid show, pedal pull, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, 4-H livestock round robin showmanship, swine show, 4-H family livestock judging contest, carnival, and concert featuring Diamond Rio.
Gretna Days, Gretna. Events will include a men’s softball tournament, kiddie parade, craft show, parade, helicopter rides, carnival, kids pedal tractor pull, water fights, dance and beer garden, and high school pool party.
Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.
16th Annual Cactus + Succulent Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mulhall’s Floral, Omaha. The show is devoted to things cacti and succulents. There will be family friendly activities, vendors and food pop-ups throughout the day. Admission is free.
Fremont Izaak Walton Kids Fishing Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. This event is free to the public. A hot dog lunch will be provided.
Planetarium show, 2 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. The afternoon show features a Grand Tour of the Universe which will involve a star projector and the full-dome system. Visitors will take a trip to the edge of the universe using a simulator system that will take them from Earth to the planets, through the Milky Way, and the galaxies. The show lasts about 45 minutes and is open to the public.
Haymarket Park BeerFest, 5:30 p.m., Haymarket Park, Lincoln. The annual festival features dozens of breweries and over a hundred different varieties of beers and adult beverages to sample. Upon entry, you will receive a sampling mug. Every brewery tent will provide 3-5-ounce samples of their beers on hand. All BeerFest tickets include a ticket to the July 31 Lincoln Saltdogs game. Tickets are limited to the first 1,000 purchased. Day-of tickets will be $30.
Dodge County Fair Shotgun Shooting Sports Contest, 6:30 p.m., Dodge Auditorium.
Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. A laser show will be set to the music of Tom Petty. The show lasts about 45 minutes and is open to the public.
Fremont Moo’s 9 Innings of Winnings and Swing for Wings, 7:05 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. Fans ages 19 and over can purchase additional raffle tickets to support the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. Sign up at the Fremont Buffalo Wild Wings to enter – hit a homerun and win free wings for a year.
Sunday
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include a 4-H pancake feed, church service, horse show, sheep show, meat goat show, beer garden, bloody mary bar, mud volleyball tournament, pie parlor, back yard barbecue contest, parade, 4-H fashion show and awards program, face painting, carnival, rodeo, and karaoke with a DJ.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the craft fair/farmers market, 4-H public fashion show, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, and 4-H livestock sale.
Gretna Days, Gretna. Events will include helicopter rides, community picnic, citizen of the year celebration, rides, games, car show, and inner tube races.
Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.
56th Annual Neihardt Day celebration, 1-3 p.m., Neihardt State Historic Site grounds, Bancroft. Lunch will be available for purchase beginning at 11:30 a.m. This year’s celebration will include re-planting the Tree of Life at the center of the Sacred Hoop Garden. Poet Mimi Yu will read selections of her poetry. A quartet from the Pathfinder Chorus of Fremont will round out the day with a musical performance. Admission is free.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Dodge County Fair Shooting Sports Contest, 1:30 p.m., Dodge Auditorium.
Fremont Moo’s final regular season home game, 5:35 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. There will be a pregame car show courtesy of the Fremont Antique Car Club.
Monday
Events
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the beef show, pulled pork lunch, pie parlor, antique tractor and pickup pull, carnival, beer garden, kiddie tractor pull and a DJ.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.
National Night Out event, 6-7:30 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Fremont. The family friendly event, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Fremont, will give attendees the opportunity to meet personnel from the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and Fremont Fire Department. There also will be games and other activities. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include a hog show, cat show, round robin showmanship contest, pie parlor, Cattleman’s beef sandwich dinner, beer garden, carnival, wine tasting, tractor pull, and music by the Pokorny Boys featuring Taylor Wakefield.
Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Opening of the Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls provided by Nye Square, culinary challenge contest, hamburger/hot dog lunch provided by CVA (freewill donation), KidZone, poultry show, beer garden, Dodge County Fair Foundation Barbecue, and rocket launch competition.
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include a pie parlor, carnival, livestock auction, beer garden, demolition derby, and live music by Lemon Fresh Day.
Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu also includes mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, bread, coffee, ice tea and water. A full meal is $10 plus tax while a half meal is $6 plus tax. Desserts are extra. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Aug. 5
Events
Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls provided by North Bend FFA Alumni, kidZone, sheep show, goat show, storytime, dairy cattle show, Nebraska State Patrol seat belt demonstrations, bucket calf show, baseball games, beer garden, 4-H public fashion review, backyard gardening with Kathleen Cue, and MATTPA truck and tractor pull.
Lancaster County Super Fair, Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Opening of Nebraska Ribfest, 5-11 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. The three-day festival will include barbecue from nationally recognized teams, live local bands nightly, DJ host every afternoon, shaded tent seating, and full bar service in the Super Fair beer garden.