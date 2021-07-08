Entertainment calendar for July 9-15

Friday
Concerts
Music and Memories Summer Concert Series featuring Red Delicious, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Food and beverages will be available to purchase (cash only). Admission is free.
Vinyl Hampdin, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $18 to $35 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include coffee and rolls, beef show, State Patrol safety demonstrations, community luncheon, coronation, and shooting sports competition. Admission is free.
John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Events will include the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit, living history, balloon glow and watermelon feed, covered wagon display, craft vendor show, entertainment in the Chautauqua tent and throughout the park, Nye Avenue historical tour, Fremont Antique Power, middle school pool party, rodeo, and beer garden with live music by Hotel Desperado (Eagles tribute band).
Dodge Daze, Dodge. Events will include a men’s softball tournament, community meal, ice cream social, cruise night, and community wide garage sales.
Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Vendors will have a variety of craft items, honey, cleaning supplies, sheets, Pampered Chef, Watkins, Avon and more. The air-conditioned show is being sponsored by Aerie and Auxiliary. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Karaoke by Kathy Nelson and Ken Gaskin will begin at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Concerts
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring High Heel, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and the kids can play in the fountain and on the playground equipment. You may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.
Three Dog Night, 7 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $39 to $99 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 5 p.m., and “Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Events will include the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit, living history, sporting events, children’s activities at Midland University, youth pedal pull, Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main, Cosmopolitan Club pancake feed, cosmic bowling, lemonade on the lawn, covered wagon display, craft vendor show, entertainment in the Chautauqua tent and throughout the park, Musings at May Museum, Fremont Antique Power, Barnard Park historical tour, water fights, rodeo, and beer garden with live music by Silver Moon and Journey Recaptured.
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the swine show, coffee and rolls, rabbit show, and poultry show. Admission is free.
Dodge Daze, Dodge. Events will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, 5K run/walk, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, barbecue showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, Wildlife Encounters, cornhole competition, show and shine car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, NoWear BMX stunt bikes, pulled pork supper, live music and a beer garden.
Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Vendors will have a variety of craft items, honey, cleaning supplies, sheets, Pampered Chef, Watkins, Avon and more. The air-conditioned show is being sponsored by Aerie and Auxiliary. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Rockbrook Village Wine Walk, noon to 5 p.m., Rockbrook Village Shopping Center, Omaha. This is a sip and shop event where participants get to sample selected wines from Corkscrew Wine & Cheese while enjoying live music by Chris Saub on the patio from 1-4 p.m. Must be 21 to participate.
Sunday
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Events will include the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit, living history, Cosmopolitan Club pancake feed, cosmic bowling, lemonade on the lawn, covered wagon display, craft vendor show, community church service, pre-parade entertainment on Main Street, historical parade, and Floats after the Floats at Midland University’s parking lot.
Dodge Daze, Dodge. Events will include a pancake breakfast and cow pie open.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
July 15
Concerts
Jazz on the Green featuring Vincent Herring and The Celebration of Life Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Admission is free.
Parker McCollum, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $22.50 to $34.50 and are available online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
Opening of Pinewood Bowl’s 71st Annual Summer Musical featuring “The Addams Family,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can visit the zoo for a relaxed evening of drinks, local food truck cuisine, and a more intimate zoo experience. Tickets for non-members are $23 online or $28 at the door. Tickets for members are $13 online or $18 at the door.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus, 7:30 p.m., Westroads Mall, Omaha. Guests are invited to see jaw-dropping performances by aerialists, jugglers, high-energy acts swinging from ropes, trapeze artists, and BMX bikers and roller skaters. Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $10 to $35 for kids ages 2-12. Tickets are available online at www.cirqueitalia.com. Shows will continue through July 18.