Entertainment calendar for July 9-15

Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Vendors will have a variety of craft items, honey, cleaning supplies, sheets, Pampered Chef, Watkins, Avon and more. The air-conditioned show is being sponsored by Aerie and Auxiliary. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Rockbrook Village Wine Walk, noon to 5 p.m., Rockbrook Village Shopping Center, Omaha. This is a sip and shop event where participants get to sample selected wines from Corkscrew Wine & Cheese while enjoying live music by Chris Saub on the patio from 1-4 p.m. Must be 21 to participate.

Sunday

Theater

“Train to Danger,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.

Events

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}