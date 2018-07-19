Friday
Theater
“Finefellow’s Fireworks Folly,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Opening of the Burt County Fair, 10 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the poultry show, cat show, dog show, carnival, live music by The Links, Omaha Acapella Group, Omaha Percussion and Third Frate, public fashion show and special awards and 4-H coronation.
Cornhusker State Games Opening Ceremonies, 8 p.m., Seacrest Field, Lincoln. The ceremony will begin with the traditional parade of athletes. Skydivers from the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club will make their entrance from above, followed by the presentation of colors and soldier shout-outs by the Nebraska National Guard. Freestyle BMXers, NoWear BMX, will highlight the show. The mystery torchlighter will be revealed and the ceremony will conclude with a fireworks display.
Stargazing, dusk to 11 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s Bur Oak Picnic Shelter, near Ashland. The Omaha Astronomical Society and Prairie Astronomy Club will set up powerful telescopes for a glimpse of night sky spectaculars (weather permitting). A valid park entry permit is required.
Saturday
Theater
“Witch of Waverly Wood,” 5 p.m. and “An Easterner,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
“Oliver,” 7 p.m., Lofte Community Theatre, Manley. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.lofte.org.
Events
Burt County Fair, 8 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, volleyball tournament, companion animal show, meat goat show, sheep snow, carnival, pie judging, cycle pony “horse races”, demolition derby and live music.
Nebraska Highway 66 Concourse Classic, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Over 150 classic autos and motorcycles will be displayed around historic aircraft inside the museum. The public will be given ballot cards as they enter the museum show and will vote for their favorite. A parachute flag performance with music by Chris Chapman will kick off the event at 10 a.m. Museum admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and military, and $6 for youth ages 4-12.
Open house/open studios, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha. Celebrate the work of current artists-in-residence, hear them talk about their artistic practices, visit their studios and view their works-in-progress, and discuss art, life and their Bemis residency experience. Admission is free.
Free Family Fun Day – Color Quest, 1-4 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. Take part in a community quilt or create a pinwheel. There will be a scavenger hunt through the museum’s Color Quest exhibit and a live quilting demonstration in the lobby. Admission is free.
Sunday
Concerts
Lincoln Municipal Band 2018 Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Antelope Park, Lincoln. The theme is Classic Music: Classic Cars. Admission is free.
Theater
“Oliver,” 2 p.m., Lofte Community Theatre, Manley. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.lofte.org.
“Witch of Waverly Wood,” 3 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Burt County Fair, 9 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the beef show, antique tractor show, carnival, parade, barbecue, Jeff Quinn magic, mutton bustin’ and donkey polo.
Nebraska Highway 66 Concourse Classic, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Over 150 classic autos and motorcycles will be displayed around historic aircraft inside the museum. The public will be given ballot cards as they enter the museum show and will vote for their favorite. Museum admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and military, and $6 for youth ages 4-12.
Opening of the Saunders County Fair, 10 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include a praise and worship service, 4-H Favorite Foods Review, 4-H Style Review and 4-H Archery Contest.
Sunday with a Scientist, 12:30-4:30 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The topic is animal behavior. Admission is $6 for adults (19 and over), $3 for children (5-18 years) and free for young children (4 and under).
Monday
Events
Saunders County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include 4-H dog agility, rally and showmanship; cat show, dog obedience; 4-H BB gun and air rifle shooting competitions; and public fashion review.
Burt County Fair, 9 a.m., Oakland. Events will include a horse show, livestock judging contest, beef clinic, carnival, parade of champions, kiddie tractor pull, Family Feud, 4-H/FFA Olympics and live music.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night Movies featuring “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” 5-11 p.m., Midtown Crossing at Turner Park, Omaha. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, sunscreen and flat shoes. Concessions will be offered. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Concerts
Tempo of Twilight Outdoor Concert Series featuring Come Together Band, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, blankets and picnics. In case of rain, concerts may be moved indoors or cancelled. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Theater
“Finefellow’s Fireworks Folly,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Saunders County Fair, 9 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H horse show, carnival rides and games.
Burt County Fair, 1:30 p.m., Oakland. Events will include a special awards presentation, 4-H livestock auction, appreciation meal and DJ music.
Summer Hero Movie Series featuring “Justice League,” 7 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. Admission is free.
Wednesday
Theater
“An Easterner,” 7:30 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The family-friendly melodramas encourage audience participation. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are $20. To reserve tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Saunders County Fair, 6 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include a health assessment fair, pancake feed, 4-H ATV safety driving, 4-H tractor driving contest, accordions, hay hauling contest, wine and beer tasting, carnival rides and games.
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Wild Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and stays open late until 8 p.m. every Wednesday through August. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Admission is $9.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $8.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Classics on Capitol Movie Series featuring “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7 p.m., 1022 Capitol Ave., Omaha. The movie will be shown on a 300-by-100-foot permanent, outdoor LED screen with surround sound. Admission is free.
July 26
Concerts
Toby Keith, 7:30 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets ($69-$150) are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Oliver,” 7 p.m., Lofte Community Theatre, Manley. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Lofte Community Theatre box office at 402-234-2553, or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.lofte.org.
Events
Saunders County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H sheep show, 4-H dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, 4-H meat goat show, barbecue, parade, Figure 8 races, ice cream social, veterans bingo, carnival rides and games, and best dressed critter contest.
Opening of “Taking Root” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The exhibit featuring art by Kristine Allphin will be on display through Sept. 16.
Free admission, 4:30-8 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Pose with the plesiosaur and mingle with the mammoths for free.
Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. This event is for guests ages 21 and older. Exhibits open for this event include: The Lied Jungle, Scott Aquarium, Desert Dome, Kingdoms of the Night, Wild Kingdom Pavilion and the African Grasslands exhibit down to the African Lodge. The cost is $15.