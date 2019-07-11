Friday
Theater
“Beauty and the Beast,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. The summer musical will continue through July 21. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the beef show, watermelon feed, community luncheon and coronation, and shooting sports competition.
Craft and vendor show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free. Biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls will be served for breakfast. Homemade chicken salad and sloppy joes will be served for lunch while hot beef and hot turkey will be served for dinner. Everyone is welcome.
John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony, 12:30 p.m., Chautauqua Tent, John C. Fremont Park. Events will include a craft vendor show, 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, musical entertainment, living history encampments, Little Miss Fremont Pageant, historical tours, middle school pool party, hot air balloon glow, rodeo and more.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Steam Locomotive arrives, 12:45 p.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. The locomotive is scheduled to depart at 1:30 p.m. Running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.
Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Westroads Mall parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods, Omaha. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or at the box office.
Saturday
Concerts
Concert by Jerry Barlow, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Barlow is a Celtic guitarist and storyteller. The program is free to the community. Light refreshments will be served following the performance.
Theater
“Beauty and the Beast,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include a free pancake breakfast, swine show, rabbit show, watermelon feed and poultry show.
John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Events will include a craft vendor show, 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, pancake feed, live music, living history encampments, historical tours, sporting events, children’s activities, car and bike show, rodeo, cosmic bowling and more.
Craft and vendor show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free. Biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls will be served for breakfast. Barbecue pork will be served for lunch while hot beef and hot turkey will be served for dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Railroad Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, The Durham Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum and the Historic General Dodge House, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitors are invited to celebrate our region’s rich railroad heritage and all things train and track. Passes for Railroad Days may be purchased at any of the participating venues.
Aircraft Exploration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Visitors are invited to enjoy a curator talk and airplane crawl through featuring the Vulcan. The event kicks off with a presentation on the Falkland Islands War. The Vulcan will be opened for public viewing immediately following the presentation.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The theme is “Eating Nebraska.” Activities are free with regular museum admission.
“A Warrior of the People: Susan La Flesche,” 2:30 p.m., Louis E. May Museum, Fremont. The Humanities Nebraska presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be given by Joe Starita.
Cirque Italia, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Westroads Mall parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods, Omaha. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or at the box office.
WingFest, 5-8 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. Area restaurants will showcase their top wing flavors. Tickets are $25 per person. A ticket gets you entry into the event and 14 wings. Tickets must be purchased online at www.wingfestlincoln.com.
Brews at the Zoo featuring Flannel Channel, 6-11 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Adults 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and music at the zoo. Tickets are $35.
Eats & Beats – We Love The 90’s Party, 8 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. This is a 21 and over event.
Sunday
Theater
“Beauty and the Beast,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
John C. Fremont Days, Fremont, Events will include a pancake feed, historical encampments, community church service, craft vendor show, historical parade and floats after the floats.
Railroad Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, The Durham Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum and the Historic General Dodge House, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitors are invited to celebrate our region’s rich railroad heritage and all things train and track. Passes for Railroad Days may be purchased at any of the participating venues.
Opening of the Moon Landing Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing by exploring rockets, investigating craters, creating new means of transportation on the moon, and other activities. The celebration will continue through July 20.
Cars at the Stars Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive, Lincoln. Festivities will include cars indoors and outdoors, concessions, a cash bar, raffle prizes, live music, a movie showing of “American Graffiti” and MC/DJ Craig Estudillo. Admission is free.
John C. Fremont Days parade, 1:30 p.m., downtown Fremont.
Cirque Italia, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Westroads Mall parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods, Omaha. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or at the box office.
Royal Family Kids Camp fundraiser, 5:30-7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2101 County Road 26, Fremont. The pulled pork sandwich meal will include potato salad, baked beans and homemade desserts and bars. The cost is $12 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. There will be a silent auction and a raffle for a big screen TV.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night at the Movies featuring “Up,” 8:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Turner Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Food booths will offer concessions and beverages. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Concerts
Tempo of Twilight featuring Rhythm Collective, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Weather permitting, concerts are held outdoors. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and beverages. Dinner specials also will be available in the café. Concerts are free with paid garden admission.
Events
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Events
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo stays open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Zoo admission is $13.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
July 18
Concerts
16th Annual Vibes at Village Pointe Summer Concert Series featuring The 70’s Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha.
Jazz on the Green featuring Pinettes Brass Band, 7:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with pre-show music followed by the main act at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Theater
“Beauty and the Beast,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Free admission, 4:30-8 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The museum is offering free admission and special activities on Thursday nights in July.