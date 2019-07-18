Friday
Concerts
Chris Stapleton, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets start at $66.75 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Brit Floyd, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Beauty and the Beast,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Moon Landing Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to explore rockets, investigate craters, create new means of transportation on the moon, and other activities.
Opening of “Hills Snyder: Altered States” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Great Plains Art Museum, Lincoln. This exhibition of drawings is based on the artist’s travels to Great Plains locales, including Nowhere, Oklahoma; Happy, Texas; Lost Springs, Wyoming; Keystone, South Dakota; Recluse, Wyoming; Opportunity, Montano; Funk, Nebraska; and more. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 19. Admission is free.
35th annual Cornhusker State Games opening ceremonies, 8 p.m., Seacrest Field, Lincoln. The entertainment lineup includes the parade of athletes, skydivers, fireworks, mascots, the Flippenout trampoline team and the caldron lighting by this year’s mystery torch lighter.
Saturday
Concerts
Mammel Courtyard Concerts Kickoff Party, 8 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Doors to the new outdoor venue at the Holland Center will open at 6 p.m. There will be live local music, drinks and eats. Tickets are $15.
Theater
“Beauty and the Beast,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Camp Creek Machinery and Threshing Show, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camp Creek Threshers, near Waverly. Admission is $10 per day. Youth under 12 will be admitted free with a paid adult.
Presentation by retired astronaut Clayton Anderson, 9 a.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Anderson will give a presentation about the future of space flight and will invite guests into a new exhibit titled, “Space: Humanity’s Longest Journey.” The museum also will offer family space activities after Anderson’s presentation. The events are included in the cost of general admission.
“Mission Moon at Morrill Hall, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Visitors will be able to investigate how the moon moves, use Galileoscopes to study far-away objects, explore the immersive NASA’s Eyes app, visualize the solar system, explore moon phases, learn about meteorites and craters, and step on the space scale to see what they weigh on the moon.
Moon Landing Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Visitors are invited to explore rockets, investigate craters, create new means of transportation on the moon, and other activities.
Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebration, 1-4 p.m., Nebraska History Museum, Lincoln. The event will include a moon rock scavenger hunt, solar viewing with the Prairie Astronomy Club and drop-in STEM tinkering activities. Admission is free.
Sunday
Concerts
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, 5 p.m., Westfair Amphitheater, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Beauty and the Beast,” 8 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.pinewoodbowl.org.
Events
Camp Creek Machinery and Threshing Show, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camp Creek Threshers, near Waverly. Admission is $10 per day. Youth under 12 will be admitted free with a paid adult.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night at the Movies featuring “Back to the Future,” 8:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Turner Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Food booths will offer concessions and beverages. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Concerts
Tempo of Twilight featuring Rat Pack Jazz, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Weather permitting, concerts are held outdoors. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and beverages. Dinner specials also will be available in the café. Concerts are free with paid garden admission.
Events
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Concerts
Jon Bellion, 6 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. The show is rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Events
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo stays open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Zoo admission is $13.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
July 25
Concerts
Glee Handbell Choir of Japan, 1:30-2:45 p.m. and 3:30-4:45 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens Great Hall, Omaha. The performances are included with garden admission ($10 adults, $5 children 6-12, free for children under 6).
16th Annual Vibes at Village Pointe Summer Concert Series featuring Heartland Boogie Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Village Pointe Shopping Center, Omaha.
Jazz on the Green featuring Paa Kow and his Afro-Fusion Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with pre-show music followed by the main act at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
Free admission, 4:30-8 p.m., University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The museum is offering free admission and special activities on Thursday nights in July.
Late Night at the Zoo, 7-11 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can attend the relaxed evening of drinks, local food truck cuisine and wildlife. Admission is $20 online or $25 at the door. Entry will not be allowed without a valid photo ID.
Opening of the Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with stick horse races taking place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mutton bustin sign in is from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. This also is Nebraska 4-H Night so all 4-H’ers wearing 4-H gear will be admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor.