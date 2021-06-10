Entertainment calendar for June 11-17

Friday
Concerts
Music and Memories Summer Concert Series featuring Eckophonic, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Food and beverages will be available to purchase (cash only). Admission is free.
Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers, 7 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets range from $35 to $99 and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
“Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Wilkins Finale: Branford, Daugherty, Elgar, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a free hotdog lunch, root beer floats, barbecue in the park, carnival, and Gateway June Jam featuring The Boogie Jam Band.
Poppy’s Happiest Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids are invited to enjoy activities inspired by the movie “Trolls,” and meet colorful Trolls characters. Admission is $14 for kids and adults, $13 for seniors, and free for members and kids under 2.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 24th and N streets, South Omaha. Activities will include a carnival, coronation and live music. For more information, visit www.cincodemayoomaha.com.
Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include a 12U baseball game at 6 p.m. at Legion Field, a beer pong tournament at 7 p.m. at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, live music by The Radio Ecletric Band at 8 p.m. at the Den Saloon, and an outdoor movie night featuring “The Sandlot” at 9 p.m. at the Village Park. Everyone is encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets and enjoy the movie on the big screen. There is no cost to attend. A snow cone truck will be on site.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
17th Annual Christian Cross Festival, 2-11 p.m., Skyview Lake, Norfolk. This free event will feature music by KJ-52, Tom Golly, Remedy Drive, Hannah Kerr, Rhett Walker, and The Afters. Ron Brown will speak at 8 p.m. There will be fireworks at 10:45 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.
“Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring Aly Peeler and Andrew Bailie, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and the kids can play in the fountain and on the playground equipment. You may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.
Wilkins Finale: Branford, Daugherty, Elgar, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Train to Danger,” 5 p.m., and “Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodramas are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include an alumni golf tournament and a street dance featuring music by The Fools.
Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a car show, craft and vendor fair, dash and splash 1K mile fun run and 5K run/walk, beer garden, water flights, parade, carnival, and street dance featuring Taxi Driver.
Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 24th and N streets, South Omaha. Activities will include a parade, carnival, fiesta and exhibitors, and live music. For more information, visit www.cincodemayoomaha.com.
Poppy’s Happiest Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids are invited to enjoy activities inspired by the movie “Trolls,” and meet colorful Trolls characters. Admission is $14 for kids and adults, $13 for seniors, and free for members and kids under 2.
Archie’s Party, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The party will kick off the University of Nebraska State Museum’s 150th anniversary year. Visitors can explore the museum and participate in a variety of activities and games. Each visitor also can receive a free scoop of UNL Dairy Store ice cream. Party activities are included with admission to Morrill Hall.
Croakers from the Creek, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. The event will include froggy crafts and other educational activities. Event activities are included with park admission.
Scribner Blackjack Run, 11:30 a.m., Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The blackjack run will include stops at Ponderosa in Elk City, Dew Drop Inn in Kennard, Way North in Tekamah, Pop ‘N Docks in Decatur, Tilted Table in Oakland, Ed’s Bar in Uehling and Mel’s Bar in Scribner. There will be prizes for the top three hands, raffles, split the pot and dinner. All vehicles are welcome. The event benefits the Scribner Fire & Rescue Department. For more information, call 402-664-2778.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Summer Showcase Car Show ‘n Shine, noon to 3 p.m., Sid Dillon Wahoo. All types of cars are welcome. A People’s Choice Award will be presented. There are no registration or entry fees. Food and drinks will be provided.
Movie Night for Kids, 4-8 p.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station. The fire department will supply drinks, popcorn and snacks for this free event. Kids can bring their most comfy seating, a blanket/pillow, or even a stuffed animal with they wish. The movie will be picked when everyone arrives.
Sunday
Concerts
Offutt Brass: Salute to America, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St., Omaha. Doors will open at 2:15 p.m. A special presentation will be made to three veteran honorees by Quilts of Valor. Admission is free.
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Border Bandits,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a biscuits and gravy breakfast, carnival and family night featuring food, games and fun.
Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 24th and N streets, South Omaha. Activities will include a Mariachi Mass, carnival, dancing horses and live music. For more information, visit www.cincodemayoomaha.com.
Poppy’s Happiest Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids are invited to enjoy activities inspired by the movie “Trolls,” and meet colorful Trolls characters. Admission is $14 for kids and adults, $13 for seniors, and free for members and kids under 2.
Rose Day and Show, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The public is invited to see a wide variety of rose blooms on display, as well as an array of floral arrangements. Consulting rosarians will be on hand to answer questions about roses and their care. Entrance to this event is included with paid garden admission.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The Greg Spevak Orchestra will play from 3-6 p.m. in the Eagles Club ballroom. Everyone is welcome. There is no cover charge.
Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include a parade on Main Street at 1 p.m., corn hole at The Den Saloon at 1 p.m., and a family fun day in the village park at 2 p.m.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Monday Night Movies featuring “Guardians of the Galaxy,” dusk, Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The park opens for seating at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions and treats will be available on-site.
Tuesday
Concerts
Jazz in June featuring Mitch Towne and Nebraska Band, 7-8:45 p.m., Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln. The free concert series features two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. A market will offer food and drinks from 5-9 p.m.
Theater
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Train to Danger,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
June 17
Concerts
Concert in the Park Series featuring Dillon Gaige, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Concert attendees can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from one of Fremont’s own food vendors. Children’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Opening of Papillion Days, 5 p.m., 109 N. Washington St., Papillion. Activities on the opening day of the festival will include a carnival, market in the park, and helicopter rides. Papillion Days will continue through June 20.
Late Nights at the Zoo, 7-10:30 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Adults 21 and over can visit the zoo for a relaxed evening of drinks, local food truck cuisine, and a more intimate zoo experience. Tickets for non-members are $23 online or $28 at the door. Tickets for members are $13 online or $18 at the door.