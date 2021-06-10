Entertainment calendar for June 11-17

“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.

Events

Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a free hotdog lunch, root beer floats, barbecue in the park, carnival, and Gateway June Jam featuring The Boogie Jam Band.

Poppy’s Happiest Weekend, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Kids are invited to enjoy activities inspired by the movie “Trolls,” and meet colorful Trolls characters. Admission is $14 for kids and adults, $13 for seniors, and free for members and kids under 2.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, 24th and N streets, South Omaha. Activities will include a carnival, coronation and live music. For more information, visit www.cincodemayoomaha.com.