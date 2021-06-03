Entertainment calendar for June 4-10

Opening of American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 5, offers an in-depth examination of the cultural context of this international style as it flourished in the United States between the World Wars. This is a ticketed exhibition. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students with ID, and free for youth ages 17 and younger.

Opening of “Diedrick Brackens” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Drawing on global textile and weaving traditions, Diedrick Brackens creates intricate tapestries that interrogate personal stories and shared cultural realities. Admission is free to this exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 9.

Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party, 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.

23rd Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. The outdoor festival showcases over 50 area restaurants, national live entertainment and activities. Admission is free.