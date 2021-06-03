Entertainment calendar for June 4-10

Friday
Concerts
Music and Memories Summer Concert Series featuring The 402 Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Food and beverages will be available to purchase (cash only). Admission is free.
Opening of “Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The musical journey of good and evil will continue through June 20. The cast includes Trey Mendlik, a 2015 graduate of Fremont Bergan High School. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Friday Night Concert Series featuring Susie Thorne Band (jazz vocals), 7-8 p.m., Rockbrook Village, Omaha. Admission is free.
Billy McGuigan with the Omaha Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
The Kearney Jazz Society, 8 p.m., virtual event. This free event will be available to view on the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ Facebook page.
Theater
Opening of “Gutenberg! The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. During this production a pair of aspiring playwrights audition their newest work – a big, splashy musical about the inventor of the printing press – for an audience of potential investors. The production will continue through June 27. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
23rd Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. The outdoor festival showcases over 50 area restaurants, national live entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a family fun festival, hot air balloon rides, live music by Lemon Fresh Day, and fireworks. Visit www.elkhorndays.com for more information.
Bennington Daze, Bennington. Activities will include a flag retirement ceremony, book sale, community picnic, community talent show, live music, karaoke, and fireworks. Visit http://sites.google.com/view/bennington-daze for more information.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Live music by Bakersfield band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
“Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series featuring the Heartland Boogie Band, 7-10 p.m., Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, Omaha. Admission is free. There will be food and drink vendors, face painting, balloon artists, and the kids can play in the fountain and on the playground equipment. You may bring chairs, blankets and coolers.
Billy McGuigan with the Omaha Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Holland Center Outdoors, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“Train to Danger,” 5 p.m., and “Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a vendor and crafts fair, bike ride, parade, family fun festival, baseball/softball tournament, bourbon tasting and music, and Rumble at the Ridge. Visit www.elkhorndays.com for more information.
Bennington Daze, Bennington. Activities will include a barbecue contest, pancake feed, farmer’s market, classic car cruise-in, book sale, parade, live music, beer garden and street dance. Visit http://sites.google.com/view/bennington-daze for more information.
Summerfest, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Master’s Hand, Tekamah. The event will feature The Confetti 5k, Junque on The Green, food trucks, family games, activities and bounce houses, Omaha circus performers, and live music. Tickets are $10.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors are invited to watch history come alive. A state park entrance sticker is required.
Opening of American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 5, offers an in-depth examination of the cultural context of this international style as it flourished in the United States between the World Wars. This is a ticketed exhibition. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students with ID, and free for youth ages 17 and younger.
Opening of “Diedrick Brackens” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. Drawing on global textile and weaving traditions, Diedrick Brackens creates intricate tapestries that interrogate personal stories and shared cultural realities. Admission is free to this exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 9.
Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party, 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
23rd Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. The outdoor festival showcases over 50 area restaurants, national live entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
Omaha Potter Faire, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. The faire features the infamous Butterbeer and other food and drinks, vendors selling magical wares such as wands, live entertainment, kid-friendly games and activities, costume contests and prizes. Advance tickets, which are $15 for ages 13 and over, $10 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under, can be purchased at www.omahapotterfaire.com. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for ages 12 and over, $15 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.
Fremont Opera House Playwright Conference, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The three plays, “Puzzled Pieces,” “Of Pears and Swine,” and “Chains,” will have staged readings. Two professional writers will give the author comments about their play. At the end of the day, one of these plays will be chosen to have the option to have an actual full performance at the Fremont Opera House. Admission is $5.
Castlepalooza, 3-9 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. The free festival will feature live music, activities for kids, yoga on the lawn, vendors, food trucks and beverages. Parking will be limited on-site, so it is suggested to use street parking or the parking lot at Saint Cecilia Cathedral.
17th Annual Wine, Blues, Beer and Hot Air Balloon Festival, 5:30-11 p.m., Soaring Wings Vineyard, Springfield. Gates open at 4 p.m. There will be a fleet of hot air balloons taking launch (weather permitting) along with food and drinks, and performances by three Blues bands. Admission is $30 for adults 21 and over, $20 for ages 12-20, and free for kids 11 and under.
Corgi Racing, 6:30-8 p.m., Horseman’s Park, Omaha. Only racing dogs are allowed at this event, so please do not bring your dog to spectate with you. Admission is free to attend.
Sunday
Concerts
“Misunderstood: Heroes & Villains,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Omaha Symphony, 2 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum’s Peter Kiewit Sculpture Garden, Omaha. The concert will be a pop-up chamber music performance by Omaha Symphony musicians. Admission is free.
Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra, 4 p.m., outside the Lied Center for Performing Arts on the Kimball Hall Green Space, Lincoln. This concert is free to attend in person or via live webcast, but registration is required to reserve tickets. There also is the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center. Visit www.liedcenter.org to reserve tickets.
Theater
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 3 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Elkhorn Days, Elkhorn. Activities will include a 5K run, family fun festival, family golf and foot golf. Visit www.elkhorndays.com for more information.
Bennington Daze, Bennington. A community worship service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bennington Fire Station. It will be followed by food, kids safety activities, games and shaved ice from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party, 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun. Visitors are invited to watch history come alive. A state park entrance sticker is required.
23rd Annual Taste of Omaha, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. The outdoor festival showcases over 50 area restaurants, national live entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
Omaha Potter Faire, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion. Advance tickets, which are $15 for ages 13 and over, $10 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under, can be purchased at www.omahapotterfaire.com. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for ages 12 and over, $15 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Monday Night Movies featuring “Mean Girls,” dusk, Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The park opens for seating at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions and treats will be available on-site.
Tuesday
Concerts
Jazz in June featuring Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns, 7-8:45 p.m., Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art, Lincoln. The free concert series features two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. A market will offer food and drinks from 5-9 p.m.
Theater
“Border Bandits,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Bike Rodeo, 4-6 p.m., Smith Park, Fifth and Beech streets, Wahoo. All ages are invited to bring their bike to participate in the bike safety obstacle course. Helmets will be available for children who need them with a parent or guardian present. Food and water also will be provided.
Wednesday
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Goodbody’s Gold,” 7:30 p.m., Kountze Memorial Theater, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. Tickets to the melodrama are $9 for adults and $7 per child (12 years old and under). Family packages (two adult and two child tickets) are $28. To purchase theater tickets, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
June 10
Concerts
Concert in the Park Series featuring The 70’s Band, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Concert attendees can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from one of Fremont’s own food vendors. Children’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Theater
“Ain’t Misbehavin’”, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $42 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Gutenberg! The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 30 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.