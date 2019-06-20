Friday
Theater
“Matilda,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “All’s Well That Ends Well,” 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
Jurassic Quest, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitors are invited to view over 80 life-size dinosaurs at this larger-than-life Jurassic event. The event also will include a fossil dig, science stations, dino petting zoo and more. Admission is $22 for kids and adults, $20 for seniors, and free for kids under 2 years old.
Omaha Quilters’ Guild 41st Annual Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., La Vista Conference Center. The show will feature over 270 quilts, demonstrations and vendors. Admission is $9.
Fossil Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Crafts, games, guided tours, giveaways and more will be offered in celebration of the current exhibition, “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family.” Registration is not required. Museum admission is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for children.
Junkstock: Underneath the Stars, 4-11 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The vintage festival will feature over 150 junk and vintage vendors and artisans, live music, food trucks and free kids village. Admission is $10 per day. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Yutan Days, 5 p.m., Yutan. Activities will include a carnival, beer garden, kiddie parade, kids’ tractor pull, karaoke and fireworks.
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include Legion baseball games, Taste of Old Settlers, carnival, live music by Dylan Bloom Band at Arlie’s beer garden, and breakfast at Smitty’s Brickhouse.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu will include fish, shrimp, chicken tenders and wings. Class II Band and Jerry Stingley will be playing from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Theater
“Matilda,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “All’s Well That Ends Well,” 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
34th Annual Swap Meet, Christensen Field, Fremont.
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a run/walk, golf scramble, health fair, kickball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, carnival, car show, corn hole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, children’s games, kiddie parade, music by the Nebraska All-Around Polka Band and North Bend Community Band, pizza feed, town team baseball game, fireworks, live music by 4 on the Floor at Arlie’s beer garden, and breakfast at Tiger Pin.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, sand volleyball, craft fair, carnival, beer garden, parade, and live music by Ghost Riders.
Carp-O-Rama, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liebers Point, Branched Oak State Recreation Area, north of Malcolm. Anglers of all ages interested in learning all aspects on carp fishing are invited. A park entry permit is required of each vehicle. A fishing license is required of anglers age 16 and older.
Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitors are invited to view over 80 life-size dinosaurs at this larger-than-life Jurassic event. The event also will include a fossil dig, science stations, dino petting zoo and more. Admission is $22 for kids and adults, $20 for seniors, and free for kids under 2 years old.
Omaha Quilters’ Guild 41st Annual Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., La Vista Conference Center. The show will feature over 270 quilts, demonstrations and vendors. Admission is $9.
Sunset, Sunrise Poker Run, 11 a.m., departing from Los Diablos Club House, 412 E. First St., Fremont. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the poker run beginning at 11 a.m. There will be five stops. The final stop party will start at 6 p.m. at Los Diablos Club House. There will be prizes, games, silent auctions, raffles, food and drinks.
Amateur Radio Field Day, 1-5 p.m., Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, Fremont. Members of the Pioneer Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise. Everyone is welcome. Club members will be available to answer questions.
Junkstock: Underneath the Stars, 2-11 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The vintage festival will feature over 150 junk and vintage vendors and artisans, live music, food trucks and free kids village. Admission is $10 per day. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Zydeco Festival, 3-10 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. The Southern-style Zydeco Festival is a regional music festival featuring musical artists from throughout the New Orleans region. Midtown Crossing restaurants will be offering takes on Cajun and creole food favorites. Admission is free.
Sunday
Concerts
Carrie Underwood, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $46 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Matilda,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “All’s Well That Ends Well,” 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
34th Annual Swap Meet, Christensen Field, Fremont.
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a waffle feed, community worship, Loving Cup presentation, lunch stand, carnival, parade, magic and entertainment by Jeff Quinn, free watermelon feed and Legion baseball games.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, carnival, pitch tournament, corn hole and beer pong, and a beer mile.
Amateur Radio Field Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Izaak Walton Fin and Feather Lodge, Fremont. Members of the Pioneer Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise. Everyone is welcome. Club members will be available to answer questions.
Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitors are invited to view over 80 life-size dinosaurs at this larger-than-life Jurassic event. The event also will include a fossil dig, science stations, dino petting zoo and more. Admission is $22 for kids and adults, $20 for seniors, and free for kids under 2 years old.
Junkstock: Underneath the Stars, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo. The vintage festival will feature over 150 junk and vintage vendors and artisans, live music, food trucks and free kids village. Admission is $10 per day. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Sunday with a Scientist, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The event highlights the work of scientists while educating Morrill Hall visitors on a variety of science and natural history topics. Regular museum admission applies.
Cornhole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. The entry fee is $20 per team. Hotdogs and hamburgers will be served. There also will be drink specials, drawings and more for all in attendance.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night at the Movies featuring “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” 8:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Turner Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Food booths will offer concessions and beverages. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Concerts
Tempo of Twilight featuring Oye Como Va, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Weather permitting, concerts are held outdoors. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and beverages. Dinner specials also will be available in the café. Concerts are free with paid garden admission.
Jazz in June presents Nubya Garcia, 7 p.m., University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, 12th and R streets. The market will start at 5 p.m., followed by the free concert at 7 p.m.
Events
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Theater
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Wild Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The zoo stays open until 8 p.m. every Wednesday during the summer. The zoo will feature special animal demonstrations on the Animal Encounter Stage. Zoo admission is $13.95 for adults (ages 13-61), $11.95 for children (ages 2-12) and seniors (62 and over) and free for children 1 and under.
Citywide pet show, 1 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Kids are invited to bring their cat, dog or miscellaneous pet to be judged. Ribbons are awarded for longest ears, best dressed, most spots and more. Trophies will be awarded to the grand champion in each division. All pets must be in a cage or on a leash. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and closes at 1 p.m. There is no cost to participate.
June 27
Concerts
Concert in the Park Series featuring High Heel, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert to follow from 7-9 p.m. There also will be food vendors. Admission is free.
“In the Good Old Summertime,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The ticket price includes the music show and a light picnic of burgers, sides and dessert. Individual tickets cost $27.50. A table of eight is $220. For tickets, send cash or check to: Broad Street Revue, 1866 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Theater
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “Hamlet,” 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
Dinos & Daiquiris, 6-9 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. This 21 and over event allows adults to visit the dinosaur exhibition, sip on a daiquiri and visit the soda fountain for some snacks and sweet treats. A $20 ticket includes admission to the museum after hours and one drink ticket.
Summer Fun Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Visitors of all ages are invited to learn about birds, insects, reptiles and aquatic reptiles and amphibians with hands-on fun. Admission is free.