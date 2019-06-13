Friday
Theater
“Matilda,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening Celebration Day of the College World Series, 9 a.m., TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha. Team practices and autograph sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. CWS Fan Fest will be in Lot C and Mike Fahey Street from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The parade of teams will begin at 8:30 p.m. down Mike Fahey Street to the ballpark. The opening ceremony featuring team introductions, U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Air Force parachute team, the Eli Young Band, and a fireworks finale will be from 8:45-10 p.m. Admission is free.
Patriotic Panoramas with Panache, 10:30 a.m., Fremont Friendship Center. Guests are invited to step behind the camera for a snapshot of our country’s history through the lens of the stories and music that paint great American moments in time. There will be a patriotic sing-along and piano solos inspired by the songs.
Mead Days, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Mead. The opening day of the festival will include a beer garden, live polka music, kids’ activities, food stands, beer pong tournament, music by DJ Highroller and fireworks.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Concerts
Bob Olsen’s belated birthday bash, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The event will celebrate Olsen’s 90th birthday. Tickets, which cost $15 each, are still available at http://fremontoperahouse.org, at Sampter’s, 517 N. Main St., or by calling 402-720-2332.
Theater
“Matilda,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production, which continues through June 30, is a celebration of women artists and songwriters of the 1960s, 70s and 80s, woven together through songs and stories delivered by Tara Vaughan. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Mead Days, 8 a.m. to midnight, Mead. Activities will include a fun run, food stands, sand volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, beer garden, parade, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, kids’ activities, super hero and princess show, ventriloquist show, youth movies, Chinese horseshoe tournament and a street dance featuring 4 on the Floor.
Father’s Day Car Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The two-day indoor automobile show will feature over 150 autos on display around historic aircraft inside the museum. There will be an opening ceremony parachute performance by the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club at noon. The show is included in general admission to the museum.
9th Annual Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. Poles, bait, tackle and lunch will be provided. Call 402-660-3540 to register.
Train Birthday Party, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Celebrate the 56th birthday of ZO&O Railroad. Each hour a child will be randomly selected to be the kid conductor on the train. Train rides will be $2 all day.
World Refugee Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. The event will feature a culture fair; music, dance and fashion presentations; gallery viewing and art-making activities; and guest speakers. The programs are offered free of charge and everyone is welcome to participate.
39th Annual Polka Party, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. The party will feature music by the Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), The Happy Players (2-4 p.m.) and Duffy Behlorad Orchestra under the direction of Kevin Koopman (4-7 p.m.).
Downtown Family Day, noon to 2 p.m., Tower Square, 13th and P streets, Lincoln. The event will feature kid friendly activities, food samples and giveaways. Admission is free.
Mom’s Night Out at the Museum, 7-10 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. The annual after-hours event is for adults ages 21 and over. The relaxing night will feature food and wine pairings, yoga and painting. Admission is $15.
Sunday
Concerts
Kidz Bop, 4 p.m., Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln. Tickets start at $25 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Matilda,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Father’s Day Car Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The two-day indoor automobile show will feature over 150 autos on display around historic aircraft inside the museum. The show will conclude with an award ceremony at 4 p.m. The show is included in general admission to the museum.
Father’s Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Everyone is invited to celebrate Father’s Day at the zoo.
Mead Days, 11 a.m., Mead. A show ‘n shine car show will begin at 11 a.m. There also will be live music, a food stand and a beer garden.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Father’s Day Festival, 6-10 p.m., Ralston Arena. The festival will feature music from R&B artists Cherelle, Enjoli & Timeless, and R-Style. Tickets range from $35 to $60.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night at the Movies featuring “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 8:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Turner Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Food booths will offer concessions and beverages. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Concerts
Tempo of Twilight featuring Joystick, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Weather permitting, concerts are held outdoors. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and beverages. Dinner specials also will be available in the café. Concerts are free with paid garden admission.
Jazz in June presents Marquis Hill Blacktet, 7 p.m., University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, 12th and R streets. The market will start at 5 p.m., followed by the free concert at 7 p.m.
Events
Opening of “Patriotic Perches” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. All of the bird houses on exhibit are decorated with various knick-knacks that represent each state. The exhibit will be on display through July 14.
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Theater
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Cruise In to Raising Cane’s, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s Fremont. The event is hosted by the Fremont Antique Car Club Inc.
June 20
Concert
Concert in the Park Series featuring NEXTGEN, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert to follow from 7-9 p.m. There also will be food vendors. Admission is free.
Theater
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Tara Vaughan’s She Rocks,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Shakespeare On The Green featuring “All’s Well That Ends Well,” 8 p.m., Elmwood Park, Omaha. Preshow entertainment and activities will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Events
Omaha Quilters’ Guild 41st Annual Quilt Show, 5-8 p.m., La Vista Conference Center. The show, which continues through June 22, will feature over 270 quilts, demonstrations and vendors. Admission is $9.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.