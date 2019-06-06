Friday
Theater
Opening of “Matilda,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production, which continues through June 30, is filled with high-energy dance numbers and showcases some of Omaha’s most-talented youth. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
45th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mike Fahey Street between 10th and 14th streets, Omaha. The event includes the work of 135 juried visual artists, live entertainment, a children’s fair, and a variety of food and drinks. Admission is free.
95th Annual Santa Lucia Festival, 5 p.m. to midnight, Lewis and Clark Landing, Omaha’s riverfront. The event features carnival rides, authentic Italian foods and music. Admission is free.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Starlight Movie featuring “Mary Poppins Returns,” 9-11 p.m., Sumtur Amphitheater, Papillion. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
Concerts
Mixtape Tour featuring New Kids On The Block, Salt N Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $29.95 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Matilda,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
World Oceans Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scott Aquarium, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Guests can participate in family-friendly educational activities that bring recognition to ocean conservation while allowing visitors to learn how their everyday actions impact the world’s oceans inhabitants. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Opening of “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through Sept. 1, features over 10 life-sized dinosaur specimens. Museum admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 3-12, and free for members and children ages 2 and under.
45th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mike Fahey Street between 10th and 14th streets, Omaha. The event includes the work of 135 juried visual artists, live entertainment, a children’s fair, and a variety of food and drinks. Admission is free.
Aircraft exploration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. The event will kick off with a presentation on D-Day. The C-47 will be opened for public viewing immediately following the presentation and will end at 2 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children.
Investigate: Second Saturday Science Lab, 10 a.m. to noon, Morrill Hall, Lincoln. The theme is “Swarms of Pollinators.” The event is free with museum admission.
World Oceans Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Guests are invited to visit animals at the zoo that are from an ocean or habitat near the ocean.
95th Annual Santa Lucia Festival, noon to midnight, Lewis and Clark Landing, Omaha’s riverfront. The event features carnival rides, authentic Italian foods and music. Admission is free.
21st Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County, 4-11 p.m., Midland University campus (Anderson Complex), Fremont. The silent auction, kids’ games and activities for survivors will begin at 4 p.m. The opening ceremony is at 6 p.m. followed by recognition of survivors and the survivor lap. The luminaria ceremony is at dusk. This is a free family friendly event that is open to the public.
Sunday
Theater
“Matilda,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $22 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Ragtime,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
45th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mike Fahey Street between 10th and 14th streets, Omaha. The event includes the work of 135 juried visual artists, live entertainment, a children’s fair, and a variety of food and drinks. Admission is free.
Rose Day and Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The public is invited to see a wide variety of rose blooms on display, as well as an array of floral arrangements. Entrance to the event is included with paid garden admission.
95th Annual Santa Lucia Festival, 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lewis and Clark Landing, Omaha’s riverfront. The event features carnival rides, authentic Italian foods and music. Admission is free.
“Come to Us, Creative Spirit,” 3 p.m., Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., Fremont. The event is a celebration of creativity in fabric, music and words. Historic quilt patterns on Biblical themes and their stories will be paired with hymns and music based on those hymns. The program is free.
Comedy Night with Aubree Sweeney, 7:30-9 p.m., Sumtur Amphitheater, Papillion. The free show will be a freewill donation fundraiser for the Nebraska Humane Society. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Events
Wildlife Encounters, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. Reservations can be made by calling the library at 402-727-2694 or going online to www. fremontne.evanced.info/signup and look for the program name and time you want.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday Night at the Movies featuring “The Princess Bride,” 8:30 p.m., Midtown Crossing, Omaha. Turner Park opens for seating at 5 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Blankets and chairs are encouraged. Food booths will offer concessions and beverages. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Concerts
Tempo of Twilight featuring Taxi Driver, 6-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. Weather permitting, concerts are held outdoors. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and beverages. Dinner specials also will be available in the café. Concerts are free with paid garden admission.
Jazz in June presents Evening in Brazil, 7 p.m., University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, 12th and R streets. The market will start at 5 p.m., followed by the free concert at 7 p.m.
Events
Opening of “Re-Purpose” exhibition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kaneko, Omaha. “Re-Purpose,” which will continue through Aug. 24, is an interactive and visual art exhibition experience that explores new and innovative ways to consider principles and practices related to mass consumption and heedless waste. Admission is free.
“$5 after 5,” 5-8 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission for all ages will be $5 after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Wednesday
Concert
Papillion Days opening concert featuring “ReCaptured: A Tribute to Journey,” 7-9 p.m., Sumtur Amphitheater, Papillion. Admission is free. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Cruise In to Raising Cane’s, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s Fremont. The event is hosted by the Fremont Antique Car Club Inc.
18th Annual Hops for Harmony Beer Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Werner Park, Papillion. Visitors are invited to sip from over 100 different beers from throughout Nebraska and the world, sample appetizers, and mingle with other avid beer and food connoisseurs. Admission is $50.
June 13
Concerts
Concert in the Park Series featuring 4 On The Floor, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert to follow from 7-9 p.m. There also will be food vendors. Admission is free.
Theater
“Ragtime,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Major League Baseball game featuring the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, 7:05 p.m., TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha. Tickets range from $20 to $99 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.