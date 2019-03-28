Friday
Concerts
Jay Leno, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets start at $59 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 and online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
Opening of “Winnie the Pooh at The Rose,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Join Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Christopher Robin’s other friends in this gentle adaptation of A.A. Milne’s classic stories. The production will continue through April 7. Tickets ($20) are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rose theater.org.
“Newsies,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.
“Come From Away,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Hair,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The performance contains nudity and adult language, content and themes. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Spring Festival, An Arts & Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children under 10.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church fish fry, 5-8 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair. Beer-battered fried fish, baked fish and fried shrimp will be served with baked potatoes, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, salad, soup, bread, dessert, pop, wine and beer. The cost is $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under can pick from macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza or fish for $5. Takeout meals will be available.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat meal includes: fresh Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, shrimp, cornbread, tea, coffee and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beer also will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go to flood relief efforts.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 fish fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Pollock will be served along with beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, bread and chips. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 6-8 p.m., Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock will be served three different ways along with fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Bakersfield will be playing rockin’ country. Everyone is welcome. There is no cover charge.
Mad Dog Demolition Derby, 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. You’ll see mini car derby and full-size derby mayhem. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at the door will be $27 for VIP reserved seating, $20 for reserved seating, and $14 for children 12 and under.
Monster Jam, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 800-345-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
Theater
“Come From Away,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Hair,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The performance contains nudity and adult language, content and themes. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Winnie the Pooh at The Rose,” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets ($20) are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Newsies,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.
Events
Fremont Masonic Lodge pancake breakfast, 6-10:30 a.m., Fremont Masonic Center, 350 E. 23rd St. The meal will include eggs, bacon and pancakes. Freewill donations will be collected to fund band scholarships for local students. There also will be door prizes and a wide variety of silent auction items.
Opening day for Wildlife Safari Park, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildlife Safari Park, near Ashland. The park will be open daily through October.
Spring Festival, An Arts & Crafts Affair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children under 10.
Nebraska Brick Days: LEGO Fan Expo, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitors are invited to view custom LEGO creations, participate in LEGO-inspired events, play LEGO bingo and register for additional competition events such as the mini-fig speed building challenge and the LEGO brick-built derby race. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children 8 years and younger, and free for children under 2 years.
Teddy Bear Weekend, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Kids are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to the zoo for repair and care. Animals will go through a check-up, including height, heartbeat, ear and eye exams and, if needed, a trip to the emergency room. Admission is $18.95 for adults, $12.95 for children ages 3-11 and free for members.
Opening of “After Promontory: 150 Years of Transcontinental Railroading” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The exhibit, which will be on display through July 28, features period photographs by some of the most accomplished photographers in the nation’s history.
Monster Jam, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. There will be a pit party from 10:30 a.m. to noon that gives fans the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers along with autographs or pictures. The pit party requires a separate admission ticket, along with a 1 p.m. show ticket for the Monster Jam show. Tickets are available by phone at 800-345-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Mad Dog Demolition Derby, 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. You’ll see mini car derby and full-size derby mayhem. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at the door will be $27 for VIP reserved seating, $20 for reserved seating, and $14 for children 12 and under.
Sunday
Theater
“Come From Away,” 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Newsies,” 2 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. This encore performance is for first responders, volunteers and their families. Call 402-727-3065 for more information on the show and to reserve your seat.
“Hair,” 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The performance contains nudity and adult language, content and themes. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Winnie the Pooh at The Rose,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets ($20) are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
Nebraska Brick Days: LEGO Fan Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children 8 years and younger, and free for children under 2 years.
Spring Festival, An Arts & Crafts Affair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ralston Arena. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children under 10.
Teddy Bear Weekend, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Kids are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to the zoo for repair and care. Animals will go through a check-up, including height, heartbeat, ear and eye exams and, if needed, a trip to the emergency room. Admission is $18.95 for adults, $12.95 for children ages 3-11 and free for members.
Sunday with the Scientist, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, Lincoln. Regular museum admission applies.
Sunday at the Museum: “Devil Clouds,” 2 p.m., John G. Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft. Mike Tobias, senior producer at NET Television, will screen the NET documentary on the deadliest natural disaster in Nebraska’s history, then answer questions and discuss what can be learned from this tragic event. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will follow the program.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Tuesday
Theater
“Hair,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The performance contains nudity and adult language, content and themes. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Wednesday
Theater
“Hair,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The performance contains nudity and adult language, content and themes. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
April 4
Theater
“Hair,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The performance contains nudity and adult language, content and themes. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.