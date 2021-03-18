Entertainment calendar for March 19-25

Friday
Theater
Opening of “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through April 25. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Opening of “Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. The production, which continues through April 11, is a comedic tour de force with a single actor portraying 40 larger-than-life characters. This show contains adult language. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Last Five Years,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. The fish fry will be open for dine-in. Takeout meals also will be available.
Friday Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, Fremont. The fish fry is sponsored by the Woodcliff Veterans. The cost for an adult plate is $12 while a kids (6-12) plate is $8. Kids 5 and under eat for free. There will be a cash bar.
Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.
Hooper Volunteer Fire Department Family Fish Fry, 6-8:30 p.m., and Stag/Stagette, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Hooper Fire Hall. Carp, Pollock and the fixings will be served. Chicken strips will be available while they last. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth 12 and under. Call in for curbside, takeout or door pickup from 5-6:30 p.m. There will be no takeout calls after 6:30 p.m. No minors will allowed after 9 p.m.
Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fish, cole slaw, fries, bread, dessert and a drink will be $10. Take-out meals are available.
Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Monster Truck Nitro Tour, 7:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Advance discount tickets are available at www.monstertruckent.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the door.
Saturday
Concerts
Philadelphia Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center’s virtual stage. You can access free broadcast at www.liedcenter.org/live-from-the-lied, and the Lied Center’s Facebook page.
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Last Five Years,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska Paint Horse Club Fuzzy Colors Show, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 3, Lincoln. The show is free for spectators.
Winterfest Flea Market Antique & Junk Festival, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 1, Lincoln. The show will feature many one-of-a-kind items, antique collectibles, old toys, Americana and more. Admission is $7.50 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
Spring craft show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The show will feature a variety of crafts, quilts, bird houses, Avon, Pampered Chef, clocks and more. Admission is free. A lunch of homemade chicken salad and sloppy joes will be served.
75th anniversary celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. Former SAC members and their families can share their stories in the video diary booth at the museum on Saturday. The museum plans to compile the short interviews into a video to share for future guests as part of their daily theater program. There also will be screenings of the “History of Strategic Air Command – Part 1 & 2” in the museum theater and a special temporary exhibit, featuring some rarely seen SAC artifacts on display in the observation gallery. Admission is $14 for adults, $11 for military and seniors, $6 for children 4-12, and free for children 3 and under.
Monster Truck Nitro Tour, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Advance discount tickets are available at www.monstertruckent.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the door.
Supportive Singles ‘50s and ‘60s jukebox dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Sunday
Theater
“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! (The Musical),” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. In-person tickets are $20 and household streaming tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Fully Committed,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“The Last Five Years,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25, with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Nebraska Paint Horse Club Fuzzy Colors Show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 3, Lincoln. The show is free for spectators.
Winterfest Flea Market Antique & Junk Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Pavilion 1, Lincoln. Admission is $7.50 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
Drive-thru only pancake supper, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 821 Denver St., Schuyler. Pancakes, sausages and scrambled eggs will be served. The cost is $7 per meal.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Dino Light: A Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure, 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The show features giant luminescent dinosaurs. This all-ages show has both an in-person and virtual option. In-person tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for youth 18 and under. Livestream tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, visit www.liedcenter.org.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Tuesday
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Wednesday
Concerts
Chris Thile, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. In-person tickets for Thile’s concert range from $30 to $40. Live webcast tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Thursday
Theater
“Fully Committed,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day Drive-Thru, 7-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to enjoy pancakes and sausages. Freewill donations are encouraged. All proceeds will support youth and community projects.
Public tours, 2 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. A tour includes a 10-minute video and a 45-minute walking tour of the three levels of the castle. There is a maximum limit of 10 guests. Masks are required. A reservation is not required. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military with ID.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.