Entertainment calendar for March 25-31

Friday

Concerts

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $29 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

The Music of Billy Joel starring Michael Cavanaugh, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.

Opening of “Jersey Boys,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The production will continue through March 27. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park opens for the season, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., near Ashland. The park will be open daily through October. The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $9. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $7, and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, is $8. Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Wildlife Safari Park Memberships are available for $65 or as an add-on to your Omaha Zoo membership for $55.

2022 Spring Festival – An Arts and Crafts Affair, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena), 7300 Q St., Ralston. Hundreds of artists and crafters will display and sell their handcrafted works. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for children under 10. Parking is free.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, noon to 7 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Ground Zero will perform live music from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Fried Pollock will be served along with coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, bread and a pickle. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under. Desserts will be available for purchase by the auxiliary. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and a weekly split-the-pot contest.

Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, south of Fremont. The fish fry is sponsored by the Woodcliff Veterans. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-10, and free for kids 4 and under. Takeout meals are available. There will be a cash bar.

Fremont Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Choose dine-in or carryout of haddock, shrimp or cheese pizza. Fish dinners come with baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread. Beverages are included with dine-in meals. The Catholic Daughters will have desserts available for purchase. Beer will be sold by the Bergan Booster Club. If you would like a carryout meal, drive south on Union Street up to the auditorium, and one of the Knights will take your order and payment, and return with your food. Fish and shrimp dinners are $12. Pizza is available by the slice.

St. John the Evangelist Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 307 E. Meigs St., Valley. The fish dinners include shrimp, carp or Pollock with homemade coleslaw, bread and baked potato or chips. Assorted beverages and desserts are available. Macaroni and cheese is available on the kids menu. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 60 and up), and $5 for kids. For takeout meals, call 402-359-5217.

North Bend Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten Fish Fry, 5:45-8 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, 811 Locust St., North Bend. The fish fry features all-you-can-eat haddock fish and grilled cheese sandwiches. Sides include vegetarian baked beans, southwest or regular macaroni and cheese, fried potato rounds, coleslaw and marbled rye bread. Gluten-free fish is available upon request. Takeout meals are available. There also will be raffles and adult beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 7-13, and $34 for families.

Hooper Volunteer Fire Family Fish Fry & Stag/Stagette, 6 p.m., Hooper Fire Hall. The fish fry will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. The stag/stagette will follow from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available in line after 6 p.m. No minors will be allowed after 9:30 p.m.

Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes fried fish, spicy fish, baked fish, fries, one choice of dessert, soda or water. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $15. Carryout meals are available. It is recommended you call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to pick up.

Live music by Hummdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Concerts

No Limit Reunion Tour with Master P, Silkk The Shocker and Mystikal, 7 p.m., Baxter Arena, Omaha. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Mnozil Brass, 7:30 p.m., Kimball Hall, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Known as the “Monty Python of the music world,” this Austrian brass septet combines slapstick comedy with virtuosic musical ability. In-person tickets range from $14 to $42. Live webcast tickets are $30. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“Jersey Boys,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Fremont Bergan presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Ticket are $5 and can be purchased from the Bergan school office or at the door. Bergan students receive free admission.

Scribner-Snyder Jr.-Sr. High School presents “Singin’ in the Rain,” 7 p.m., Scribner-Snyder-High School, Scribner.

“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.

“The Color Purple,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

2022 Spring Festival – An Arts and Crafts Affair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena), 7300 Q St., Ralston. Hundreds of artists and crafters will display and sell their handcrafted works. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for children under 10. Parking is free.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.

Orchid Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Fremont. The event, put on by the Greater Omaha Orchid Society, will feature orchid displays from local, regional and national vendors and growers. Standard garden admission rates apply.

Teddy Bear Weekend, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Bring your favorite stuffed animal to the zoo for repair and care. Your animal will go through a check-up including height, heartbeat, ear and eye exams and, if needed, a trip to the emergency room. The event is included with regular zoo admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Karaoke by Curtis Morris will begin at 7 p.m.

American Legion New York Steak Feed, 5-8 p.m., Dodge Vets Club, Dodge. Music by Tucker Flats will follow from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any Legion member or at the door.

Sunday

Concerts

Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road, 8 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets start at $69.50 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Theater

Scribner-Snyder Jr.-Sr. High School presents “Singin’ in the Rain,” 1:30 p.m., Scribner-Snyder-High School, Scribner. A brunch will precede the performance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the commons area. Breakfast casseroles, fruit, muffins, pastries, rolls, juice and coffee will be served. Freewill donations will be collected. All proceeds will go to the Scribner-Snyder Post Prom Committee.

Fremont Bergan presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Ticket are $5 and can be purchased from the Bergan school office or at the door. Bergan students receive free admission.

“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, 900 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.

“Jersey Boys,” 2 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $14.50 to $79 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

“The Color Purple,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha.

Events

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. There will be some surprise option for kids’ (of all ages) pancakes. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Orchid Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Fremont. The event, put on by the Greater Omaha Orchid Society, will feature orchid displays from local, regional and national vendors and growers. Standard garden admission rates apply.

2022 Spring Festival – An Arts and Crafts Affair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena), 7300 Q St., Ralston. Hundreds of artists and crafters will display and sell their handcrafted works. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and free for children under 10. Parking is free.

Teddy Bear Weekend, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Bring your favorite stuffed animal to the zoo for repair and care. Your animal will go through a check-up including height, heartbeat, ear and eye exams and, if needed, a trip to the emergency room. The event is included with regular zoo admission.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.

Friends of Keene Memorial Library Book Sale, noon to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.

Presentation by Nebraska author Sheryl Schmeckpeper, 2-4 p.m., John G. Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft. Schmeckpeper will be discussing her first novel, “These Three Things.” The presentation is free and open to the public. Masks are required during the presentation.

Monday

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Tuesday

Theater

Opening of “Hadestown,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The production will continue through April 3. Tickets range from $49 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Wednesday

Concerts

Las Cafeteras, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets are $15 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Theater

“Hadestown,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $49 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

March 31

Concerts

Pilobolus – Big Five-Oh!, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The celebration includes signature works from vintage classics to their trend setting innovative work in shadow. Tickets range from $14.50 to $39 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at liedcenter.org.

Theater

“Hadestown,” 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $49 to $105 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at ticketomaha.com.

Events

Kiwanis Drive-Thru Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to drive-thru and enjoy pancakes and sausage. Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the drive-thru. Proceeds will support local youth community projects.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

