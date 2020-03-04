Entertainment calendar for March 6-12

Friday
Theater
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 7 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Noises Off,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available by phone at 402-941-6399 (2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) and online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Opening of “Waitress,” 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Inspired by the film, “Waitress” tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. Tickets range from $49 to $79 for adults and $24.50 to $39.50 for youth 18 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Potted Potter,” 7:30 p.m., Scott Recital Hall, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. “Potted Potter” condenses all seven Harry Potter books into 70 humorous minutes. This show features all of your favorite characters, a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic. Tickets range from $45 to $70 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Victory Marine Open House Boat Show, noon to 9 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.
Weekend Market, 4-9 p.m., Gateway Mall, Lincoln. The market will feature a variety of vendors, games and entertainment.
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, shrimp, pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread, rye bread, coffee, lemonade and ice tea. Beer and wine also will be available. The cost is $10 for fish and $12 for shrimp. A cheese pizza dinner is $10 or pizza also will be sold by the slice. Children 12 and under eat for $5.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, pickles and bread. The cost is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. Takeout meals will be available. Desserts will be available for purchase by the Ladies Auxiliary.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu, including catfish, will be served. The special is spaghetti. Down Memory Lane will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. on the main floor. Everyone is welcome.
St. Thomas Aquinas Council 3736 Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:45-7:45 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread and southwest macaroni, Gluten free is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meal is $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children ages 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-olds in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Lent Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu features Pollock made three different ways, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost is $10 per person for two trips through the food line and a drink ticket.
Saturday
Concerts
Celtic Journey: Magic of the Emerald Isle, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Authentic Irish music, dance and storytelling will join forces with the symphony orchestra, bringing new and familiar favorites back to the Holland stage. Tickets range from $19 to $162 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“The Little Engine That Could,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Potted Potter,” 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Scott Recital Hall, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $70 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Waitress,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $49 to $79 for adults and $24.50 to $39.50 for youth 18 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Noises Off,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available by phone at 402-941-6399 (2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) and online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Dr. Suess’ 116th Birthday Read Across America Day celebration, 10-11:30 a.m., NP Dodge, 1037 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Special reading guests will include The Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2.
Victory Marine Open House Boat Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.
Weekend Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gateway Mall, Lincoln. The market will feature a variety of vendors, games and entertainment.
Migration program, 1-3 p.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. Participants of this family friendly program will learn about DeSoto’s important role in the migration and then head out to the visitor center viewing windows with a ranger to identify waterfowl using the lake. Binoculars and Bird I.D. guides will be available for loan during the program. An entrance fee is required.
Saturday steak night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. New York Strip will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Music by Whiskey Alibi Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. Everyone is welcome. There is a $5 cover charge. Children 12 and under receive free admission.
Live music by Hector Anchondo, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Corner Bar, Fremont.
Sunday
Concerts
Celtic Journey: Magic of the Emerald Isle, 2 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $19 to $162 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“The Little Engine That Could,” 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. This 30-minute production is designed for ages 2 and up. Tickets are $17 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
“Waitress,” 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. Tickets range from $49 to $79 for adults and $24.50 to $39.50 for youth 18 and under. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
“Native Gardens,” 2 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Noises Off,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available by phone at 402-941-6399 (2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) and online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
“Once,” 2 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Potted Potter,” 2 p.m., Scott Recital Hall, Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. Tickets range from $45 to $70 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” 2 p.m., The Rose Theater, Omaha. Tickets are $20 and are available by phone at 402-345-4849 or online at www.rosetheater.org.
Events
47th Annual Rocky Manginelli Memorial Swap Meet, 7 a.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Admission is free. Parking is $5 per car.
Victory Marine Open House Boat Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.
Corn hole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Registration begins at noon. There will be two divisions. Cost is $30 per team.
Migration program, 1-3 p.m., DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. An entrance fee is required.
Author program by Joel Green, 2 p.m., Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft. Green will talk about his book, “Robber’s Cave: Truths, Legends, Recollections.” This presentation is free and open to the public. Refreshments and an open house will follow.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Wednesday
Concerts
DaBaby, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $49.50 to $199.50 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
The Illusionists, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The show dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts. Tickets range from $29 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
March 12
Concerts
Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. The concert will include guest Lauren Alaina and appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Tickets range from $49 to $129 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Che Malambo, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. The all-male troupe celebrates the South American tradition of the gaucho. The show features fast-paced footwork, spinning lassos and drumming. Tickets range from $20 to $38 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Svetoslav Stoyanov, 7:30 p.m., Strauss Performing Arts Center, University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military.
Theater
“Native Gardens,” 7:30 p.m., Howard Drew Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets are $36 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
“Once,” 7:30 p.m., Hawks Mainstage Theatre, Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets start at $32 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Opening of the Sesostris Shrine Circus, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Animal rides will be available before and after each performance for an additional fee. The circus will continue through March 15. Tickets range from $15 to $20 for ages 13 and up and $5 to $10 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.com.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.