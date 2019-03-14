Friday
Concerts
Shinedown with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria, 7 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Tickets range from $43 to $78.50 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., West Point Community Theatre. Tickets are $12 and are available online at www.westpointcommunitytheatre.org.
“Of Mice and Men,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets ($48) may be purchased at the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office, located at 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Newsies,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Sesostris Shrine Circus, 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
64th Annual O’Reilly World of Wheels, 3-10 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $18 for ages 13 and over, $6 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat meal includes: fresh Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, shrimp, cornbread, tea, coffee and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beer also will be available for purchase.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church fish fry, 5-8 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair. Beer-battered fried fish, baked fish and fried shrimp will be served with baked potatoes, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, salad, soup, bread, dessert, pop, wine and beer. The cost is $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under can pick from macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza or fish for $5. Takeout meals will be available.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 fish fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Pollock will be served along with beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, bread and chips. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
St. Thomas Aquinas Knights of Columbus Council 3736 Lenten fish fry, 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Charles Parish Center, North Bend. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, round potato fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, veggie baked beans, marbled rye bread, southwest Macaroni and condiments. Gluten-free breading is available upon request. Cost of the all-you-can-eat meals are $10 for adults (ages 14 and up), $5 for children ages 7-13, free for children 6 and under, and $32 for a family deal (includes 18-year-old in high school and under). Takeout meals will be available.
Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 6-8 p.m., Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock will be served three different ways along with fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment, 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $75 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Saturday
Concerts
Air Play, 2 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Air Play is a modern spectacle that features flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience, and the biggest snow globe you’ve ever seen. Tickets start at $15 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Night of Nostalgia, 6 p.m., Marian High School Performing Arts Center, Omaha. The concert will feature the Nebraska Brass Band and special guests Karly Jurgensen Daniel (Mannheim Steamroller) and actor Ron Chvala (as Winston Churchill). Admission is free.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score will be performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync to the film projected on a large HD screen. Tickets range from $19 to $89 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Purple Reign, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. This Prince tribute performance includes adult content and themes. Tickets range from $12.50 to $65 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Theater
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., West Point Community Theatre. Tickets are $12 and are available online at www.westpointcommunitytheatre.org.
“Of Mice and Men,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets ($48) may be purchased at the Omaha Community Playhouse Box Office, located at 6915 Cass St., by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Newsies,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
10th Annual National Quilting Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., International Quilt Study Center & Museum, Lincoln. The free community event will include block printing, bracelet making, handwork demonstrations, collections care, Quilts of Valor and more.
Spring Arts and Crafts Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $5. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free.
Aircraft exploration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, near Ashland. There will be a curator talk and airplane crawl through featuring the B-17. The B-17 and A-26 will be opened for public viewing immediately following the presentation and will end at 2 p.m.
Sesostris Shrine Circus, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Omaha. More than 70 entrants, including color guards, bands, drill teams, dance troupes and floats will be part of the parade.
64th Annual O’Reilly World of Wheels, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $18 for ages 13 and over, $6 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $75 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Corn beef and cabbage or pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, salad, coffee or juice, and a dessert will be served. Dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner. For more information, call or text Kim Chapman at 402-620-1732.
Sunday
Concerts
Bob Olsen’s 90th birthday party and concert, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. A variety of musicians will take part in the event. The cost is $15 per ticket. Tickets are available online at http://fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s, 517 N. Main St., or by calling 402-720-2332.
7th AVE, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. The concert is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Theater
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 2 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 2 p.m., West Point Community Theatre. Tickets are $12 and are available online at www.westpointcommunitytheatre.org.
Events
Spring Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-America Center, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Admission is $5. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free.
64th Annual O’Reilly World of Wheels, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Admission is $18 for ages 13 and over, $6 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.
Corned beef and cabbage, noon, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The event also will include musical entertainment by Down Memory Lane from 2-4 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ cancer fund. Everyone is welcome.
Sesostris Shrine Circus, 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Tickets are available online at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment, 1 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha. Tickets range from $15 to $75 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Events
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Wednesday
Concerts
The Temptations and The Four Tops, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at 7:30 p.m. and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
March 21
Concerts
Dan + Shay, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets start at $35 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Theater
“The Bridges of Madison County,” 7:30 p.m., Omaha Community Playhouse. Tickets range from $32 to $42 and are available by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at www.omahaplayhouse.com.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.